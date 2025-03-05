Apologies to your wallet, but Paris Fashion Week street style is already serving up a feast for the eyes and the beauty looks similarly did not disappoint. Attendees strutted the cobblestone streets in their sartorial finest, hair and makeup very much on point to match, sometimes even outshining the outfits themselves.

If Milan Fashion Week was the moment for bows to take center stage, Paris has pushed the hair accessories game even further, adding in shells, feathers, yarn, and more—it seemed like as long as you can affix something shiny or fluffy to your hairdo, it's fair game to wear to the next runway show. Sleek ponytails, fishtail braids, romantic buns, and jumbo goddess braids, all bedecked with a veritable pu pu plater of decals, proved that minimalism has no place in your hairstyling choices this season. Dark, moody eyeliner also appeared on more than a handful of attendees, an indicator that the Y2K beauty revival is still going strong.

Keep scrolling for our favorite beauty street style looks of Paris Fashion Week F/W '25 so far.

Minty Fresh

A sharp cut is even more stylish in an unexpected color. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Paris may be known as the city of classic, timeless beauty but we adore this mint green shade with set of edgy micro bangs. With the monochromatic outfit, it's the ideal pop of color.

Good Dye Young Semi-Permanent Hair Dye $19 at Ulta

More Is More

Hair accessories at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For the foreseeable future, maximalism is king when it comes to hair accessories. Try out a variety of organic shapes with different finishes for a chic mixed metal look.

Lelet NY Glossy Shell Mini Metal Claw Clip $98 at Shopbop

Off-Center Is Better

A sleek bun will always been in style. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Update your slicked back bun with a deep side part rather than the traditional center option. Add a bit of hardware and you're ready for PFW.

Braided Baubles

Adorn your braids with multicolored charms. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Box braids look even more stylish when they're adorned with a few embellishments. These oversized glass beads are particularly chic.

Jorie Textured Gold Cylinder Beads $6.00 at Jorie

Cut It Close

A bob and micro bangs are perfection when styled with a beret. (Image credit: Lauchmetrics)

Don't be afraid to go short this season with a ear-skimming chop. Throw on some bold eyeliner to channel Paris' sensuality.

Something's Fishy

Update your braid game with a fishtail style. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Classic three strand braids are great for everyday but when you want to mix up your go-to look, try using the fishtail method for a little extra texture and intrigue.

Silver Streaks

Add a touch of silver to your braids for some gorgeous contrast. (Image credit: Lauchmetrics)

For a little extra length and a lot of high impact contrast, reach for gray and silver extensions the next time you visit the salon.

Scrunched Up

A hint of polka dots with your slicked back bun is so Parisian. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The scrunchie appears to be back in fashion once again and this oversized polka dot style is definitely on our must-buy list.

Birds of a Feather

Put a feather on it, according to Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When in doubt, grab an unexpected accessory, like this cream feather, to accent your sleek and simple updo.

Ava Nicole Art Studio Feather Hair Clip $10 at Etsy

Get It Twisted

Where better to wear a French twist than in France? (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Grab your French hairpin and give yourself the classic French twist for an easy and low-maintenance style.

Pony Up

A smooth bubble ponytail looks even better with a classic trench coat. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Spice up your ponytail with the bubble style and prove the simple hairstyle is anything but ordinary.

The Eyes Have It

Tight waterline liner is made for Parisian nights. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Reach for one of the best eyeliners for the waterline and channel your inner Y2K self.

Raise Some Brows

No eyebrows? No problem? (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Go for bold and bleach your brows this season for a statement-making beauty look that requires zero effort. Use a lighter shade of concealer on your eyebrows for a more temporary option.

Take a Bow

Add a touch of whimsy to your half-up half-down style with an oversized bow. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

An oversized hair bow tops off any worthy street style look, from Paris to New York.