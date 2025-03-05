Paris Fashion Week Beauty Street Style Looks We Can't Stop Thinking About

Hair accessories galore.

five women at paris fashion week with hair accessories in various styles
Show-goers did not disappoint at the final leg of fashion month.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hannah Baxter
By
published
in Features

Apologies to your wallet, but Paris Fashion Week street style is already serving up a feast for the eyes and the beauty looks similarly did not disappoint. Attendees strutted the cobblestone streets in their sartorial finest, hair and makeup very much on point to match, sometimes even outshining the outfits themselves.

If Milan Fashion Week was the moment for bows to take center stage, Paris has pushed the hair accessories game even further, adding in shells, feathers, yarn, and more—it seemed like as long as you can affix something shiny or fluffy to your hairdo, it's fair game to wear to the next runway show. Sleek ponytails, fishtail braids, romantic buns, and jumbo goddess braids, all bedecked with a veritable pu pu plater of decals, proved that minimalism has no place in your hairstyling choices this season. Dark, moody eyeliner also appeared on more than a handful of attendees, an indicator that the Y2K beauty revival is still going strong.

Keep scrolling for our favorite beauty street style looks of Paris Fashion Week F/W '25 so far.

Minty Fresh

woman in a white suit with short green hair

A sharp cut is even more stylish in an unexpected color.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Paris may be known as the city of classic, timeless beauty but we adore this mint green shade with set of edgy micro bangs. With the monochromatic outfit, it's the ideal pop of color.

Good Dye Young green

Good Dye Young Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

More Is More

woman with a long red ponytail and shiny hair accessories

Hair accessories at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For the foreseeable future, maximalism is king when it comes to hair accessories. Try out a variety of organic shapes with different finishes for a chic mixed metal look.

LELET NY Glossy Shell Mini Metal Claw Clip
Lelet NY Glossy Shell Mini Metal Claw Clip

Off-Center Is Better

woman in a white shirt and bun

A sleek bun will always been in style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

nexxus slick stick
Nexxus Slick Stick

Update your slicked back bun with a deep side part rather than the traditional center option. Add a bit of hardware and you're ready for PFW.

Braided Baubles

women with braids and glass hair baubles

Adorn your braids with multicolored charms.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Box braids look even more stylish when they're adorned with a few embellishments. These oversized glass beads are particularly chic.

jorie gold hair beads
Jorie Textured Gold Cylinder Beads

Cut It Close

woman with a short bob, black hat, and red dress

A bob and micro bangs are perfection when styled with a beret.

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics)

Don't be afraid to go short this season with a ear-skimming chop. Throw on some bold eyeliner to channel Paris' sensuality.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner
Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

Something's Fishy

wome with a blonde fishtail braid

Update your braid game with a fishtail style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Classic three strand braids are great for everyday but when you want to mix up your go-to look, try using the fishtail method for a little extra texture and intrigue.

Beachwaver Braid Balm
Beachwaver Braid Balm

Silver Streaks

woman with braids and in a white shirt from the back

Add a touch of silver to your braids for some gorgeous contrast.

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics)

For a little extra length and a lot of high impact contrast, reach for gray and silver extensions the next time you visit the salon.

Briogeo Scalp Revival
Briogeo Scalp Revival

Scrunched Up

women in a white striped shirt, plaid skirt, and black bag

A hint of polka dots with your slicked back bun is so Parisian.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The scrunchie appears to be back in fashion once again and this oversized polka dot style is definitely on our must-buy list.

black and white polka dot hair scrunchie
Chiffon Jumbo Scrunchie

Birds of a Feather

gold feather in a woman's dark hair

Put a feather on it, according to Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When in doubt, grab an unexpected accessory, like this cream feather, to accent your sleek and simple updo.

Ava Nicole Art Studio feather hair clip
Ava Nicole Art Studio Feather Hair Clip

Get It Twisted

woman in a gray suit with blonde hair

Where better to wear a French twist than in France?

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Grab your French hairpin and give yourself the classic French twist for an easy and low-maintenance style.

gold hair pin
Madewell French Hair Pin

Pony Up

woman in a black coat and olive green bag

A smooth bubble ponytail looks even better with a classic trench coat.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Spice up your ponytail with the bubble style and prove the simple hairstyle is anything but ordinary.

Kitsch Hair Ties No Damage pack
Kitsch Hair Ties

The Eyes Have It

woman in a black top with a black beret

Tight waterline liner is made for Parisian nights.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Reach for one of the best eyeliners for the waterline and channel your inner Y2K self.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

Raise Some Brows

woman in a black bustier with pale skin

No eyebrows? No problem?

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Go for bold and bleach your brows this season for a statement-making beauty look that requires zero effort. Use a lighter shade of concealer on your eyebrows for a more temporary option.

NARS Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer

NARS Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer

Take a Bow

woman in a light blue jacket with a white bow in her dark hair

Add a touch of whimsy to your half-up half-down style with an oversized bow.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

An oversized hair bow tops off any worthy street style look, from Paris to New York.

Jennifer Behr wide bow hair clip
Jennifer Behr Wide Velvet Bow Barrette

Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.

