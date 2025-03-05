Paris Fashion Week Beauty Street Style Looks We Can't Stop Thinking About
Hair accessories galore.
Apologies to your wallet, but Paris Fashion Week street style is already serving up a feast for the eyes and the beauty looks similarly did not disappoint. Attendees strutted the cobblestone streets in their sartorial finest, hair and makeup very much on point to match, sometimes even outshining the outfits themselves.
If Milan Fashion Week was the moment for bows to take center stage, Paris has pushed the hair accessories game even further, adding in shells, feathers, yarn, and more—it seemed like as long as you can affix something shiny or fluffy to your hairdo, it's fair game to wear to the next runway show. Sleek ponytails, fishtail braids, romantic buns, and jumbo goddess braids, all bedecked with a veritable pu pu plater of decals, proved that minimalism has no place in your hairstyling choices this season. Dark, moody eyeliner also appeared on more than a handful of attendees, an indicator that the Y2K beauty revival is still going strong.
Keep scrolling for our favorite beauty street style looks of Paris Fashion Week F/W '25 so far.
Minty Fresh
Paris may be known as the city of classic, timeless beauty but we adore this mint green shade with set of edgy micro bangs. With the monochromatic outfit, it's the ideal pop of color.
More Is More
For the foreseeable future, maximalism is king when it comes to hair accessories. Try out a variety of organic shapes with different finishes for a chic mixed metal look.
Off-Center Is Better
Update your slicked back bun with a deep side part rather than the traditional center option. Add a bit of hardware and you're ready for PFW.
Braided Baubles
Box braids look even more stylish when they're adorned with a few embellishments. These oversized glass beads are particularly chic.
Cut It Close
Don't be afraid to go short this season with a ear-skimming chop. Throw on some bold eyeliner to channel Paris' sensuality.
Something's Fishy
Classic three strand braids are great for everyday but when you want to mix up your go-to look, try using the fishtail method for a little extra texture and intrigue.
Silver Streaks
For a little extra length and a lot of high impact contrast, reach for gray and silver extensions the next time you visit the salon.
Scrunched Up
The scrunchie appears to be back in fashion once again and this oversized polka dot style is definitely on our must-buy list.
Birds of a Feather
When in doubt, grab an unexpected accessory, like this cream feather, to accent your sleek and simple updo.
Get It Twisted
Grab your French hairpin and give yourself the classic French twist for an easy and low-maintenance style.
Pony Up
Spice up your ponytail with the bubble style and prove the simple hairstyle is anything but ordinary.
The Eyes Have It
Reach for one of the best eyeliners for the waterline and channel your inner Y2K self.
Raise Some Brows
Go for bold and bleach your brows this season for a statement-making beauty look that requires zero effort. Use a lighter shade of concealer on your eyebrows for a more temporary option.
Take a Bow
An oversized hair bow tops off any worthy street style look, from Paris to New York.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.
