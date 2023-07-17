As a Shopping Editor, I think of beauty device launches in one of two ways. There are the launches that are great for a season, and then there are the launches that become mainstays in the collections of editors, celebrities, and other experts alike. Dyson’s range of haircare tools, without a doubt, fall into the latter category. Nearly every single beauty lover in my life—from my sister to the editors on Marie Claire’s beauty team—rant and rave about how amazing they are. And, while I’m not above investing in something I know is going to be amazing, I would always prefer to snag it at a discount. Luckily enough, two of Dyson’s best-selling hair tools are included in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, and the deals are too good to miss out on.

Firstly, there’s the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer, which is usually priced at just under $500. However, a topaz-hued version of the best-in-class blow dryer is currently going for $429 right now. The Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete in the Long iteration is also on sale: Originally valued at $660, the set—which includes six different styling attachments—is discounted down to $600 in the sale.

We’re no strangers to Dyson’s selection of hair tools. Our Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender, already declared the Dyson Airwrap Multistyler as one of the year’s most Worth-It investments when it debuted in 2022, heralding it for the amazing attachments and the fact that it got her hair “90 percent dried in about seven minutes.” The Supersonic has also topped our list of the very best blow dryers on the market, earning top marks from multiple celebrity stylists in the process.

When Does The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale End?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will run from July 17 until August 6, with prices going back up on August 7.