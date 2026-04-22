For someone who writes about self-tanner for a living and uses it almost weekly, I have a confession: I almost never fully tan my body. Face tanning drops? Always. A little leg bronzing before an event? Sure. But committing to a full-body self-tan—the exfoliating, the mitts, the dedicated shower schedule—often feels like more effort than I’m willing to put in on an every Thursday basis. I actually talked about this not only with Team Beauty, but with my friends, and the response was aligned: Apparently, a lot of people live in the same “selective tanning” camp.

That’s exactly why Lux Unfiltered Summer Nights Body Tint caught my attention. Instead of a traditional self-tanner that develops over hours (and usually involves the active ingredient DHA), this one is designed more like instant color for your skin—a lightweight foam that gives you bronzed skin immediately and then washes off within a shower or two. It's lighter than body makeup, takes a lot less dedicated time than a traditional self-tanner, and, to be totally transparent, smells a hell of a lot better.

In other words, it promises the color of self-tanner without the commitment. Naturally, that’s a concept that feels almost engineered for someone like me, so of course I had to review it.

The Formula

What makes Summer Nights different from a traditional self-tanner is what isn’t inside the formula: DHA. Dihydroxyacetone (DHA) is the ingredient in most self-tanners, which reacts with the very top layer of your skin—the part made of dead skin cells. When it touches those cells, it causes a chemical reaction that creates brown pigments. Those pigments look similar to melanin (your skin’s natural pigment), so your skin appears tan, Teresa Song, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, previously explained to MC.

DHA is also the ingredient responsible for that unmistakable (and dare I say, terrible?) smell a few hours later. And despite what many brands claim, most formulas still end up with at least a hint of the unpleasant scent once they start developing. Because Summer Nights skips DHA entirely, that telltale scent never shows up. The color you see is the color you get—no development window, no sleeping in it overnight, and no rushing to rinse it off hours later. Instead, the foam works more like a sheer body tint, depositing pigment directly onto the skin for instant color.

But instead of no scent whatsoever, there's an incredible citrus blend with notes of bergamot, lemon peel, soft smoke, and vanilla. It is so refreshing and smells beautiful on the skin.

The Ingredients

The ingredient list itself is fairly straightforward. Humectants (which draw moisture in) like sodium hyaluronate (a form of hyaluronic acid) and aloe leaf juice help keep skin looking smooth and hydrated, so the tint doesn’t cling to dry patches. Conditioning ingredients help the foam glide evenly during application, while cosmetic pigments create the bronzed effect you see instantly on the skin.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those pigments are also why the color is temporary. Because the formula relies on surface tint rather than a chemical tanning reaction, the color gradually washes away after about one to two showers. Personally, I actually prefer that. I like the flexibility of adding color when I want it—whether that’s for a dinner, a weekend trip, or just when my legs need a little glow because I decided to wear a mini skirt last minute—without committing to a full self-tan that sticks around for a week.

The Application

The application is refreshingly simple. After moisturizing any dry areas like knees, ankles, and elbows, I pump a small amount of the foam onto the included mitt and blend it over my skin in sweeping motions. Because the color appears instantly, it’s easy to see where you’ve applied it and make sure everything is evenly blended.

Texture-wise, it lands somewhere between a lightweight foam and a watery body makeup. It spreads easily with the included mitt, dries quickly, and leaves skin looking like you got a fresh spray tan—it's that good. Compared with traditional body makeup—which can sometimes feel thick or a little sticky—this formula feels noticeably lighter and more breathable.

Within a few minutes, the formula dries down and becomes largely transfer-resistant, meaning it won’t immediately rub off on clothing once it sets. Unlike traditional self-tanners, there’s no development time and no need for a rinse-off shower later that night—you can apply it, get dressed, and go.

The Takeaway

I’ve tested a lot of tanning products over the years, even before I was a beauty editor, and Summer Nights Body Tint is easily one of the most practical ones I’ve tried. It gives skin that believable warmth without the waiting period, the lingering scent, or the week-long commitment of traditional self-tanner.

For someone like me—who loves the look of bronzed skin but rarely wants to go through the full self-tanning routine—it solves a problem I often have, but no product before had solved. The color is instant, the texture feels light, and the fact that it washes away after a couple of showers makes it something I actually reach for regularly. Honestly, it’s become one of my all-time favorite beauty products—spanning across every category—I’ve used in a long time.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.