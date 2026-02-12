I’m Ditching My Luxury Fragrance Collection for These Under-$50 Winter Body Mists

I’m not above dropping a few hundred dollars on a special, luxury fragrance. Guerlain, Diptyque, and Maison Francis Kurkdijian, and more all bring me so much joy in just one spritz that I have no qualms justifying the splurge. But one thing I’ve learned from my excessive spritzing is that I don’t need to spend a lot of money to smell expensive. That’s where the best winter body mists come in to scent my life, and save my budget.

More affordable brands—such as Sol de Janeiro, Ouai, and Phlur—have captured the fine fragrance effect at a fraction of the cost. Many of them are skin scents with a comforting, gourmand-meets-woody vibe, which is perfect for the freezing temperatures we're currently dealing with in New York City. But there are also a handful of fruity-floral blends that are not only very on-trend but also offer a flavor profile that’s a little unexpected given the season. To shop my favorite winter body mists, scroll ahead.

Going Gourmand

I’m a gourmand girl to my core—they’re warm and comforting, linger on my cashmere sweaters, and bring a wave of calm (which is much needed in this chaotic world). This year, there are so many unexpected gourmand notes to keep an eye out for: matcha, marshmallow, cinnamon, brown sugar—I could go on, but I'd rather let you shop.

Phlur&#039;s Matcha Milk on a pink background

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Very Vanilla

Vanilla is the most popular gourmand note by a long shot, so it definitely deserves its own category. But don’t be fooled; just because these are affordable doesn’t mean the scents will be saccharine or overly sweet.

Woody Wins

I’m a big fan of fragrance layering, especially with body mists. My favorite pair, hands down, is a vanilla-woody combo—it gives the gourmand a little edge, depth, and intrigue. If that’s not your jam, though, these two are just as delicious on their own.

Sensual Skin Scents

If you’ve been struggling to find your perfect signature scent, consider one of these babies. Because of their composition (they’re designed to smell like, you guessed it, skin), they actually work with your body's natural chemicals to create a scent that smells unique to you. They’re also pretty low projection, so they’re never offensive or overpowering.

Feeling Floral

Floral fragrances and body mists are typically associated with the summer months, but I enjoy a burst of sweet freshness in the winter too. These two aren’t too bright, which makes them winter-friendly florals in my book.

