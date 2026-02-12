I’m not above dropping a few hundred dollars on a special, luxury fragrance. Guerlain, Diptyque, and Maison Francis Kurkdijian, and more all bring me so much joy in just one spritz that I have no qualms justifying the splurge. But one thing I’ve learned from my excessive spritzing is that I don’t need to spend a lot of money to smell expensive. That’s where the best winter body mists come in to scent my life, and save my budget.

More affordable brands—such as Sol de Janeiro, Ouai, and Phlur—have captured the fine fragrance effect at a fraction of the cost. Many of them are skin scents with a comforting, gourmand-meets-woody vibe, which is perfect for the freezing temperatures we're currently dealing with in New York City. But there are also a handful of fruity-floral blends that are not only very on-trend but also offer a flavor profile that’s a little unexpected given the season. To shop my favorite winter body mists, scroll ahead.

Going Gourmand

I’m a gourmand girl to my core—they’re warm and comforting, linger on my cashmere sweaters, and bring a wave of calm (which is much needed in this chaotic world). This year, there are so many unexpected gourmand notes to keep an eye out for: matcha, marshmallow, cinnamon, brown sugar—I could go on, but I'd rather let you shop.

Ellis Brooklyn Mini Marshmallows Hair and Body Fragrance Mist $26 at Sephora The marshmallow fragrance trend is full steam ahead in 2026. This guy does a great job of capturing the essence—it’s creamy, airy, and the right amount of sweet. Phlur Mini Matcha Milk Hair and Body Mist $26 at Sephora Ever had BlankStreet’s Daydreamer Matcha? For those who haven’t tried it: it’s not too earthy or green; instead, it has a soft sweetness and creaminess that feels (and tastes) like an elevated dessert. I find the flavor profile very similar to the newest addition to Phlur’s lineup.

Very Vanilla

Vanilla is the most popular gourmand note by a long shot, so it definitely deserves its own category. But don’t be fooled; just because these are affordable doesn’t mean the scents will be saccharine or overly sweet.

L'Occitane Almond Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $40 at Sephora If I had to pick my number one all-time favorite from this list, it’s this guy. I’m obsessed with the shower oil, the body oil, and this hair mist, which has a nutty undertone that makes the vanilla feel mature and sophisticated. It lingers on my hair and skin for hours. LoveShackFancy Mini Sugar Blush Hair & Body Perfume Mist With Vanilla & Passion Fruit $26 at Sephora If girlhood were a fragrance, I like to think it’d smell a little something like LoveShack concoction. The warm sweetness of the vanilla is balanced with creamy rose, passionfruit, and violet.

Woody Wins

I’m a big fan of fragrance layering, especially with body mists. My favorite pair, hands down, is a vanilla-woody combo—it gives the gourmand a little edge, depth, and intrigue. If that’s not your jam, though, these two are just as delicious on their own.

BoySmells Mini Soft Wood Body Mist $24 at Sephora Think: spa in the mountains. This brand-new Boy Smells body mist has the ideal mix of woody and clean notes. It’s light and fresh, which can be a hard balance to strike with woody fragrances, but it still has that grounding, calming base. Saltair Driftwood - Body Mist $17 at saltair.com The fact that Saltair is technically a drugstore brand never ceases to amaze me. The formulas feel akin to a Cyklar or Salt & Stone, but at a fraction of the price. This bergamot, driftwood, and safe blend is crisp, fresh, and seductive all at once.

Sensual Skin Scents

If you’ve been struggling to find your perfect signature scent, consider one of these babies. Because of their composition (they’re designed to smell like, you guessed it, skin), they actually work with your body's natural chemicals to create a scent that smells unique to you. They’re also pretty low projection, so they’re never offensive or overpowering.

Sidia Midas: the Body Mist $45 at sidiathebrand.com I waxed poetic about this mist and solid perfume (!!) when it launched last week, but I’ll take an opportunity to show it some extra love—that’s how obsessed I am. This is probably the sexiest scent I’ve worn in a hot minute, and it’s all because of its soft suede and sandalwood combo. eos Cashmere Body Mist $12.99 at Amazon US I’ve long been loyal to the Vanilla Cashmere Body Wash (so good), so I was thrilled when eos introduced a matching body mist. For a more intense and long-lasting scent, I like to use the Vanilla Cashmere lotion right out of the shower and spray this on my skin directly after.

Feeling Floral

Floral fragrances and body mists are typically associated with the summer months, but I enjoy a burst of sweet freshness in the winter too. These two aren’t too bright, which makes them winter-friendly florals in my book.

Ouai Melrose Place Hair and Body Mist $28 at Sephora My affinity for Melrose Place started with the Ouai’s Dry Shampoo (it’s the best for what it’s worth) and continued with this hair mist. I consistently get stopped to ask what I’m wearing when I have this in my hair, so rest assured, it has great sillage and staying power. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Hair & Body Perfume Mist $39 at Ulta Beauty Sol de Janiero’s classic scent probably doesn’t need an introduction, but for those who need a crash course: it bottles the scent of a tropical oasis, with notes like passionfruit, jasmine, and vanilla. In other words, it's heavenly.

