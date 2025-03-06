It's another kind of heartbreak to fall in love with a trendy perfume only for it to cost a casual $400. As a fragrance collector, I know the feeling all too well. So when Zara perfumes took over my FYP in what seemed like the blink of an eye, I was overjoyed. The brand—known for its chic and affordable workwear, vacation finds, and other fashion collections—has recently gone through a beauty renaissance, especially in the perfume department. Being the scent snob that I am, I'm here to put the best Zara fragrances on your radar because they deserve major attention.

I'm an avid scroller of PerfumeTok and it seems like I can't go more than five minutes without running into a rave review of one of Zara's many fragrances. The consensus among shoppers is that many of the brand's scents are a much more affordable alternative to cult-favorite luxury perfumes. So the next time you find yourself rationing your last few sprays of Baccarat Rouge 540, you can simply head to your nearest Zara store for Red Zara Temptation and save yourself over $300.

Whether you have a favorite luxury scent or not, think of Zara's fragrance collection as a gateway to a world of new signature scents for under $50 apiece. To save you from the headache of smelling every Zara perfume, I did the work for you. Ahead, shop the 13 best Zara perfumes for every scent preference. Whether you're a fan of sweet gourmands or light perfumes for every day, this list will have a rich-smelling, yet affordable olfactory treat for you.

Best Luxury-Smelling Zara Perfume Red Zara Temptation Eau de Parfum $35 at Zara Red Zara Temptation is undoubtedly the brand's best-selling creation thanks to TikTok dubbing it as a near-identical dupe to Maison Francis Baccarat Rouge. While there are plenty of different versions to choose from, the original boasts the warm, familiar, and rich scent fragrance lovers know from the cult-favorite brand. Ultimately, it's sweet and likely the most intense scent on this list, and for that it's obsession-worthy. Notes: Jasmine, saffron, amber, moss, praline Available Sizes: 1.0 oz for $18, 1.7 oz. for $28, and 2.71 oz. for $35 What We Love: Long-wearing; Rich-smelling; Strong projection What We Don't: May not be a safe blind buy

Best Floral Zara Perfume Golden Decade Eau de Parfum $36 at Zara Think of the prettiest bouquet of white flowers like jasmine and orange blossom—a.k.a. the star notes of YSL's Libre—and you get Zara's Golden Decade. With its touch of sweet lavender and juicy mandarin (also found in Libre, by the way), this fragrance is a bold and seductive scent for those wanting to make an entrance. Notes: Jasmine, orange blossom, mandarin orange, lavender Available Sizes: 1.7 oz. for $28, 2.71 oz. for $36 What We Love: A warm, complex scent; Great for date night What We Don't: May be too strong for those who prefer softer scents

Best Citrus Zara Perfume Vetiver Pamplemousse Eau de Parfum $46 at Zara Fans of Tom Ford perfumes will recognize this scent as a close alternative to the luxury brand's Grey Vetiver. Made in collaboration with Jo Malone (so you know it's good), this is a citrus fragrance through and through with grapefruit and lemon as the hero notes. Vetiver sits at the base for added woodiness, which provides a rich depth others around you will find luxurious. Notes: Grapefruit, lemon, vetiver Available Sizes: 3.4 oz. for $46 What We Love: Strong projection; Created by Jo Malone CBE (the founder of Jo Malone London and Jo Loves); Unisex What We Don't May lean too masculine for some

Best Musk Zara Perfume Fashionably London Eau de Parfum $46 at Zara Fashionably London is up there in terms of Zara's most talked-about fragrances on TikTok likely due to how wearable it is. With its fresh, clean, and slightly powdery notes, it's a scent that works for every day, season, or ocassion. I've heard more than one comparison to Parfum de Marley's Delina on social media and reportedly this Zara perfume will get you just as many compliments, too. Notes: Bergamot, rose, musk Available Sizes: 1.01 oz. for $23, 3.4 oz. for $46 What We Love: Created by Jo Malone CBE; Great for any season and any occasion; Long-wearing; Strong projection What We Don't: May not be a safe blind buy for some

Best Spicy Zara Perfume Energetically New York Eau de Parfum $46 at Zara This pick is aptly named because all of the New York City It-girls I know are obsessed with Le Labo's Santal 33, which is what this scent is said to be an alternative to for a fraction of the price. One spritz will have you wrapped in the familiar comfort of sandalwood, but be warned: It does lean more heavily on the cardamom than you may be used to in Le Labo. However, if you want to feel sophisticated with your scent, this is the Zara perfume for you. Notes: Cardamom, jasmine, sandalwood Available Sizes: 1.01 oz. for $23, 3.4 oz. for $46 What We Love: Unisex; Created by Jo Malone CBE What We Don't: May lean too masculine for some

Best Fresh Zara Perfume Applejuice Intense Eau de Parfum $28 at Zara For those who perfume something light and soft for everyday wear, Applejuice will be right up your alley. It opens up to a burst of fresh citrus before settling down into a warm, lingering hug thanks to sandalwood and musk. While this is already a light fragrance, you can opt for the eau de toilette version for an even more subtle take on the scent. Notes: Kiwi, apple, grapefruit, jasmine, violet, rose, sandalwood, musk, cedar Available Sizes: 3.04 oz. for $28 What We Love: Great for any season and ocassion; Available in two strength options. What We Don't: Not as fruity despite what the name suggests

Best Fruity Zara Perfume Hibiscus Eau de Parfum $23 at Zara A few spritzes of this perfume will have you channeling summer, no matter how cold it currently is outside. Equal parts tropical, sweet, and fruity, but not cloying or overbearing, Hibiscus is like a beach vacation in a bottle with notes of mango, passionfruit, and vanilla orchid. It would be nearly impossible to feel sad while wearing it, which is why so many TikTokers are big fans of it. Notes: Orange, peony, mango, passionfruit, vanilla orchid, and amber Available Sizes: 3.0 oz. for $23 What We Love: One of the most affordable picks on this list; A fun, bright scent What We Don't: Longevity could be better

Best Woody Zara Perfume Ebony Wood Eau de Parfum $46 at Zara There's some debate on whether or not Ebony Wood is a callback to Jo Malone's iconic Wood Sage & Sea Salt, but considering this Zara scent was made in collaboration with the brand's founder, I think there's some similarities. For starters, you get a deep woodiness from the cypress note but it's balanced with fresh grapefruit, which is comparable to the sea salt note in Jo Malone's. Where Zara's Ebony Woods differs, however, is its coffee note, adding a cool-girl edge to the overall scent. Notes: Grapefruit, cypress, coffee, pink pepper, patchouli, vetiver Available Sizes: 1.01 for $23, 3.4 oz. for $46 What We Love: A unique take on woody fragrances; Long-wearing; Strong projection What We Don't: The coffee note may come on a bit strong

Best Vanilla Zara Perfume Hypnotic Vanilla Eau de Parfum $36 at Zara Vanilla perfumes are a dime a dozen these days (Zara has several different variations on its site), but the consensus on Hypnotic Vanilla is that it's the stand-out. If the name didn't give it away, it's a close replica of Dior's Hypnotic Poison, which is a classic warm and sweet vanilla scent, but don't get it confused—this perfume may be strong, but it's not headache-inducing. Instead, think of this as a sultry vanilla that can warm you up on a cold winter night. Notes: Apricot blossom, jasmine, bourbon vanilla, moss, dulce de leche Available Sizes: 1.0 oz. for $18, 2.7 oz for $36 What We Love: A warm, sweet scent; Not cloying; Layered; Strong projection What We Don't: Does not have a strong projection

Best Creamy Zara Fragrance Fields at Nightfall Eau de Parfum $30 at Zara Some scents have a delicious creaminess or lactonic feel to them, and Fields at Nightfall falls into that category. It has a warm and sweet milkiness that will make others want to snuggle up to you just to get a whiff. With its touch of jasmine, it has a feminine edge that reviewers say makes it a great choice for date night. In case you were wondering, many think it's supposed to replicate Zadig & Voltaire's This Is Her. Notes: Praline, jasmine, and sandalwood Available Sizes: 1.0 oz. for $16, 3.4 oz. for $30 What We Love: Great for date night; A warm, sweet scent What We Don't: Creamy, lactonic scent isn't for everyone

Best White Floral Zara Perfume Gardenia Eau de Parfum $30 at Zara White floral fragrances get a bad rep for being grandmotherly, but you won't have that problem with Gardenia. With a similar note composition to YSL's Black Opium, Gardenia takes orange blossom and gives it new life with punchy fruits. A base of coffee adds an energizing boost you're probably not used to in floral fragrances. Notes: Gardenia, orange blossom, coffee notes, peach, raspberry Available Sizes: 1.0 for $15, 3.04 oz. for $23, 6.08 oz. for $30 What We Love: A unique floral scent; Includes an energizing coffee note What We Don't: Longevity could be better

Best Second-Skin Zara Perfume Nude Bouquet Eau de Parfum $30 at Zara Skin scents are having a moment in the perfume space right now and I'm here for it. This fragrance is warm and intimate—like an embrace from a loved one—so you can't help but feel comforted while you wear it. Because it's light and subtle, it plays well with other fragrances in your collection, too. Fans say it's closely related to Dior's Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet but with slightly less lasting power. Notes: Cherry, peony, vanilla Available Sizes: 1.0 oz. for $16, 3.4 oz for $30 What We Love: Great for any season and any occasion; Great for layering What We Don't: Longevity could be better

