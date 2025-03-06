The 13 Best Zara Perfumes Are My Hack For Smelling Luxurious For Under $50
Great perfume doesn't have to cost you a paycheck.
It's another kind of heartbreak to fall in love with a trendy perfume only for it to cost a casual $400. As a fragrance collector, I know the feeling all too well. So when Zara perfumes took over my FYP in what seemed like the blink of an eye, I was overjoyed. The brand—known for its chic and affordable workwear, vacation finds, and other fashion collections—has recently gone through a beauty renaissance, especially in the perfume department. Being the scent snob that I am, I'm here to put the best Zara fragrances on your radar because they deserve major attention.
I'm an avid scroller of PerfumeTok and it seems like I can't go more than five minutes without running into a rave review of one of Zara's many fragrances. The consensus among shoppers is that many of the brand's scents are a much more affordable alternative to cult-favorite luxury perfumes. So the next time you find yourself rationing your last few sprays of Baccarat Rouge 540, you can simply head to your nearest Zara store for Red Zara Temptation and save yourself over $300.
Whether you have a favorite luxury scent or not, think of Zara's fragrance collection as a gateway to a world of new signature scents for under $50 apiece. To save you from the headache of smelling every Zara perfume, I did the work for you. Ahead, shop the 13 best Zara perfumes for every scent preference. Whether you're a fan of sweet gourmands or light perfumes for every day, this list will have a rich-smelling, yet affordable olfactory treat for you.
Red Zara Temptation is undoubtedly the brand's best-selling creation thanks to TikTok dubbing it as a near-identical dupe to Maison Francis Baccarat Rouge. While there are plenty of different versions to choose from, the original boasts the warm, familiar, and rich scent fragrance lovers know from the cult-favorite brand. Ultimately, it's sweet and likely the most intense scent on this list, and for that it's obsession-worthy.
Notes: Jasmine, saffron, amber, moss, praline
Available Sizes: 1.0 oz for $18, 1.7 oz. for $28, and 2.71 oz. for $35
What We Love: Long-wearing; Rich-smelling; Strong projection
What We Don't: May not be a safe blind buy
Think of the prettiest bouquet of white flowers like jasmine and orange blossom—a.k.a. the star notes of YSL's Libre—and you get Zara's Golden Decade. With its touch of sweet lavender and juicy mandarin (also found in Libre, by the way), this fragrance is a bold and seductive scent for those wanting to make an entrance.
Notes: Jasmine, orange blossom, mandarin orange, lavender
Available Sizes: 1.7 oz. for $28, 2.71 oz. for $36
What We Love: A warm, complex scent; Great for date night
What We Don't: May be too strong for those who prefer softer scents
Fans of Tom Ford perfumes will recognize this scent as a close alternative to the luxury brand's Grey Vetiver. Made in collaboration with Jo Malone (so you know it's good), this is a citrus fragrance through and through with grapefruit and lemon as the hero notes. Vetiver sits at the base for added woodiness, which provides a rich depth others around you will find luxurious.
Notes: Grapefruit, lemon, vetiver
Available Sizes: 3.4 oz. for $46
What We Love: Strong projection; Created by Jo Malone CBE (the founder of Jo Malone London and Jo Loves); Unisex
What We Don't May lean too masculine for some
Fashionably London is up there in terms of Zara's most talked-about fragrances on TikTok likely due to how wearable it is. With its fresh, clean, and slightly powdery notes, it's a scent that works for every day, season, or ocassion. I've heard more than one comparison to Parfum de Marley's Delina on social media and reportedly this Zara perfume will get you just as many compliments, too.
Notes: Bergamot, rose, musk
Available Sizes: 1.01 oz. for $23, 3.4 oz. for $46
What We Love: Created by Jo Malone CBE; Great for any season and any occasion; Long-wearing; Strong projection
What We Don't: May not be a safe blind buy for some
This pick is aptly named because all of the New York City It-girls I know are obsessed with Le Labo's Santal 33, which is what this scent is said to be an alternative to for a fraction of the price. One spritz will have you wrapped in the familiar comfort of sandalwood, but be warned: It does lean more heavily on the cardamom than you may be used to in Le Labo. However, if you want to feel sophisticated with your scent, this is the Zara perfume for you.
Notes: Cardamom, jasmine, sandalwood
Available Sizes: 1.01 oz. for $23, 3.4 oz. for $46
What We Love: Unisex; Created by Jo Malone CBE
What We Don't: May lean too masculine for some
For those who perfume something light and soft for everyday wear, Applejuice will be right up your alley. It opens up to a burst of fresh citrus before settling down into a warm, lingering hug thanks to sandalwood and musk. While this is already a light fragrance, you can opt for the eau de toilette version for an even more subtle take on the scent.
Notes: Kiwi, apple, grapefruit, jasmine, violet, rose, sandalwood, musk, cedar
Available Sizes: 3.04 oz. for $28
What We Love: Great for any season and ocassion; Available in two strength options.
What We Don't: Not as fruity despite what the name suggests
A few spritzes of this perfume will have you channeling summer, no matter how cold it currently is outside. Equal parts tropical, sweet, and fruity, but not cloying or overbearing, Hibiscus is like a beach vacation in a bottle with notes of mango, passionfruit, and vanilla orchid. It would be nearly impossible to feel sad while wearing it, which is why so many TikTokers are big fans of it.
Notes: Orange, peony, mango, passionfruit, vanilla orchid, and amber
Available Sizes: 3.0 oz. for $23
What We Love: One of the most affordable picks on this list; A fun, bright scent
What We Don't: Longevity could be better
There's some debate on whether or not Ebony Wood is a callback to Jo Malone's iconic Wood Sage & Sea Salt, but considering this Zara scent was made in collaboration with the brand's founder, I think there's some similarities. For starters, you get a deep woodiness from the cypress note but it's balanced with fresh grapefruit, which is comparable to the sea salt note in Jo Malone's. Where Zara's Ebony Woods differs, however, is its coffee note, adding a cool-girl edge to the overall scent.
Notes: Grapefruit, cypress, coffee, pink pepper, patchouli, vetiver
Available Sizes: 1.01 for $23, 3.4 oz. for $46
What We Love: A unique take on woody fragrances; Long-wearing; Strong projection
What We Don't: The coffee note may come on a bit strong
Vanilla perfumes are a dime a dozen these days (Zara has several different variations on its site), but the consensus on Hypnotic Vanilla is that it's the stand-out. If the name didn't give it away, it's a close replica of Dior's Hypnotic Poison, which is a classic warm and sweet vanilla scent, but don't get it confused—this perfume may be strong, but it's not headache-inducing. Instead, think of this as a sultry vanilla that can warm you up on a cold winter night.
Notes: Apricot blossom, jasmine, bourbon vanilla, moss, dulce de leche
Available Sizes: 1.0 oz. for $18, 2.7 oz for $36
What We Love: A warm, sweet scent; Not cloying; Layered; Strong projection
What We Don't: Does not have a strong projection
Some scents have a delicious creaminess or lactonic feel to them, and Fields at Nightfall falls into that category. It has a warm and sweet milkiness that will make others want to snuggle up to you just to get a whiff. With its touch of jasmine, it has a feminine edge that reviewers say makes it a great choice for date night. In case you were wondering, many think it's supposed to replicate Zadig & Voltaire's This Is Her.
Notes: Praline, jasmine, and sandalwood
Available Sizes: 1.0 oz. for $16, 3.4 oz. for $30
What We Love: Great for date night; A warm, sweet scent
What We Don't: Creamy, lactonic scent isn't for everyone
I'm calling it now—rose perfumes are going to have a major moment in 2025, which is why I'm so excited Zara has such an interesting take on the popular note. This is a close take on Montale's Intense Cafe and reportedly the dry-down is very similar to Roses Vanille by Mancera, so you get two luxurious scents wrapped into one bottle. It's a sweet floral scent with gourmand notes you can nearly taste.
Notes: Jasmine, peony, caramel, vanilla, amber
Available Sizes: 1.0 oz. for $18, 2.71 oz. for $36
What We Love: A nuanced gourmand; Great for date night; A warm, sweet scent
What We Don't: May be too floral for traditional gourmand lovers
White floral fragrances get a bad rep for being grandmotherly, but you won't have that problem with Gardenia. With a similar note composition to YSL's Black Opium, Gardenia takes orange blossom and gives it new life with punchy fruits. A base of coffee adds an energizing boost you're probably not used to in floral fragrances.
Notes: Gardenia, orange blossom, coffee notes, peach, raspberry
Available Sizes: 1.0 for $15, 3.04 oz. for $23, 6.08 oz. for $30
What We Love: A unique floral scent; Includes an energizing coffee note
What We Don't: Longevity could be better
Skin scents are having a moment in the perfume space right now and I'm here for it. This fragrance is warm and intimate—like an embrace from a loved one—so you can't help but feel comforted while you wear it. Because it's light and subtle, it plays well with other fragrances in your collection, too. Fans say it's closely related to Dior's Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet but with slightly less lasting power.
Notes: Cherry, peony, vanilla
Available Sizes: 1.0 oz. for $16, 3.4 oz for $30
What We Love: Great for any season and any occasion; Great for layering
What We Don't: Longevity could be better
