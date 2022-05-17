Essie x Parade Is Here to Upgrade Your Summer Manicure

Parade, the sustainable and size-inclusive intimates brand taking over the internet with its array of lightweight and trendy bras and underwear, has just teamed up with iconic nail color brand Essie for summer's next big collaboration. Because what's more fun than matching your underwear to your nail polish? Nothing. The answer is nothing.

The three brand-new bundles, all of which which includes a limited-edition set of three summer-ready Essie shades as well as a matching multicolored bralette and underwear set from Parade, are available to shop now exclusively on Parade's website. The Disco Night Bundle, which retails for $52, includes a triangle bralette and a high rise thong. The Ride Bundle, also retailing for $52, includes a triangle bralette and a pair of boyshorts. Finally, the Party Bottoms Bundle retails for $32 and includes a combination of two underwear styles, the high rise thong and the boyshorts.

All of the pieces included in the collection come in Parade's existing color-blocked colorway "Roller Rink." As always, the pieces included in the bundle with Essie will be available in bra and underwear sizes XS through 3X. The three nail polish shades included in all three of the the bundles—a dark teal blue shade named Revenge’s a Beach, a metallic yell-green color named Tropic Low, and a creamy dark purple hue called Set The Tiki Bar High—are all a part of Essie's recently-released Isle See You Later summer nail polish collection.

If you happen to be located in in New York City, you can also stop by Parade's new SoHo storefront to check out the nail colors in real life. Better yet, the trio comes free with any in-store purchase that totals over $75, so now is the best-ever time to stock up on a few of Parade's best-selling styles in a few new colors now that summer weather is officially settling in for good.

The bundles with Essie mark another exciting collaboration for the Gen Z-focused lingerie brand, which was founded by Cami Téllez in 2019. Parade has teamed up with the likes of 2000s fashion favorite Juicy Couture back in 2020, and with designer Tyler McGillivary just earlier this month. The collaboration with Juicy, a limited-edition drop comprised of a series of underwear and bras—most of which which featured bedazzled lettering across the back in Juicy Couture's now-iconic gotchic font—went viral and sold out almost immediately. Never one to stay away from a neon hue or two, Parade's collection with McGillivary, aptly named "Twisted Summer," featured an array of swirl-printed and checkerboard pieces that came in shades of bright orange, teal blue, and baby pink.

If you can't get in-store anytime soon, the complete bundles are now for sale on Parade's site, and will only be available for a limited time. That means that once they're gone, they'll be gone for good. Consider this to be your official call to place your orders before all three of them sell out!