Eva Longoria Gives the French Manicure Trend a Chic Metallic Twist
This subtle detail instantly elevates the classic design.
We called it: The French manicure is summer's biggest nail trend. It's a forever classic, but over the past few months, celebrities have been infusing modern elements and funky designs onto the traditionally prim and proper manicure. Look to Zendaya's floral French manicure or Hailey Bieber's new mom manicure for proof. The most recent spin on the nail trend, however, comes courtesy of Eva Longoria.
The actress took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 28, to give her 10 million followers a peek into her tennis lesson at NAC Sports & Social Club. It started out quite leisurely—sipping an espresso courtside. Look a little closer at the snap, though, and you'll notice a metallic detail on her unexpected manicure: A dainty silver line is delicately placed underneath the white half-moon of her French manicure.
It's a small twist on the classic trend but instantly adds a hint of personality to the design. “Jewel tones are so popular right now," nail artist Natalie Minerva previously told Marie Claire while discussing 2024 nail trends. "The silver trend has been prominent the last couple of years."
The small add-on is an easy way to add some excitement to a never-out-of-style design. But if silver isn't your preference, consider switching out the white tip for a hotter color. Moody reds, butter yellow, and neon hues are all very popular.
“I think of the French manicure as the nail design gift that keeps on giving—it’s nail art’s immortality,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop told MC, noting that any color works with the identifiable shape. "No matter what you do with it, it’s not obtuse. It’s easy to understand. We all expect to see a highlighted nail tip.”
If you want to copy Longoria—or put your own spin on the French manicure trend—shop our favorite shades below.
