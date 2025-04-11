Once reserved for weddings and beach vacations, white nail polish has officially rebranded. What was once considered basic is now rich-girl coded—quietly luxe, surprisingly versatile, and all over your feed. The sudden surge proves it's no longer just a seasonal fling. The white nail trend has become synonymous with celebs, influencers, and polish brands alike—not just because it's a neutral that pairs with everything, but because it gives off that "I have a standing appointment" kind of vibe.

I'll be honest: Hailey Bieber deserves her flowers. She basically launched the white-adjacent nail takeover a few years back with her signature frosty finishes and the forever-iconic glazed donut manicure. While other color trends like mocha mousse and wine are often accompanied by maximalist nail art, white polish is decidedly staying true to its understated persona. It's now a year-round staple with a million (minimalist) personalities: bright and opaque, sheer and milky, shimmery and chrome. Whether you're into polish or press-ons, there's a white nail color that fits the bill—keep reading for my absolute favorites.

Shop My Favorite White Polishes and Press-Ons

Best Overall White Nail Polish Dazzle Dry White Lightning $22 at Amazon Dazzle Dry is my ultimate hack for the longest-lasting, quickest-drying at-home manicure. The gist: It works as part of a four-step nail care system (prep, base coat, color, and top coat), and it's a super simple process. The best part is that the claims of a five-minute drying time are legit—I'm proof. Now that I've waxed poetic about the system, let's address the color. The shade White Lightning might be the most perfect bright, opaque white on the market. It's a staple, and everyone needs this color in their collection.

Best Sheer White Polish OPI Funny Bunny $11.99 at Ulta No white polish list would be complete without the iconic OPI Funny Bunny. Whether you prefer it layered with Bubble Bath, or just on its own, Funny Bunny is that soft, sheer white that's timeless.

Best White Press-On Nails Glamnetic Hailey $19.99 at Amazon Another nod to the queen of manicures herself, Hailey Bieber, this press-on kit features everything you love about the glazed donut trend—a pearly, milky white hue with Hailey's signature almond nail shape. Glamnetic is my all-time favorite press-on nail brand due to how long the nails last and the fun, on-trend designs the brand offers.

Best Milky White Nail Polish Static Nails Coconut $16 at Static Nails Static nails prioritizes non-toxic materials, ensuring each polish is made so you can feel worry-free. The brand also houses some of my favorite nail polish shades, including this stunning coconut white, semi-sheer color that can be built up in opacity depending on the number of layers.

Best Iridescent White Nail Polish Londontown Kur Illuminating Nail Concealer $20 at Ulta This is one of those products you didn't know you needed but won't be able to live without. Essentially acting as a filter for your nails, the Illuminating Nail Concealer adds a coat of iridescence that works to neutralize discoloration and brighten your nails over time. On deeper skin, it presents as a tiny bit of pink; on lighter skin, it takes on more of a neutral-leaning tone.

Best Shimmer White Nail Polish OPI Kyoto Pearl $11.99 at Amazon OPI with nail polish so good, it gets listed twice (hi, I'm available for all your taglines). The shade Kyoto Pearl is ideal for when you want to elevate your classic white manicure. It's a true take on a real pearl—a glistening white, with a dash of microfine silver shimmer.

Best French Manicure Press-Ons Olive & June Classic French $9.99 at Target Looking to experiment with your classic white mani? Easy, go for another classic, a French manicure. Because I am no pro at nail art, and sometimes I want to save a little money, I usually opt for this press-on set from Olive & June. It's a long-wearing, shorter, squoval shape that works for any occasion.