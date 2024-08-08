Zendaya’s Floral French Manicure Effortlessly Combines Three Buzzy Nail Trends
A summer explosion if I ever saw one.
Maybe you love Zendaya for her role in Euphoria. Maybe you’re a Challengers fan with an "I Told Ya" T-shirt to match. It’s possible you love her for her dog Noon Coleman's incredibly well-curated Instagram page (we wrote all about it for Zendaya Week) or for her impeccable fashion sense. I, however, admire the actress for her dedication to manicure trends.
Case in point: Zendaya went from starting an off-season maroon manicure movement to embracing what is perhaps the most summer-centric floral French ever to be created—in just one week. The Dune star’s go-to nail artist, Marina Dobic, shared an up-close-and-personal look at her latest creation on Instagram this week, which is brimming with endless inspiration.
A post shared by Marina Dobic (@marinadobyk.nails)
A photo posted by on
In fact, this manicure contains not one, not two, but three huge summer nail trends. The Meghan Markle-approved bubble bath nail trend inspires the base. Painted a soft pink-white, Zendaya’s nails offer a hint of elegance and sophistication.
But this manicure is anything but boring. Butter yellow sunflowers are in the mix, nodding to perhaps the most popular hue of the year. "Butter yellow has been trending this year because it’s the new nude," Aprés Nail educator and manicurist Priscilla Nguyen previously told me while discussing the color trend. "It has a pop of color without being so vibrant."
Last but certainly not least, Dobic pulled in the backyard bug nail trend, which appears to be gaining popularity in a post-Kylie Jenner insect manicure world. Little bumble bees and ladybugs landed on Zendaya’s nails, swirling alongside an assortment of colorful flowers.
Dobic didn't take all the credit for Zendaya's backyard manicure. In her Instagram caption, she called the look a "team work" production. From that line alone, I can't definitively conclude teeny-tiny nail illustrations are another of Zendaya's many talents. I can recommend nail stickers for anyone who finds hand-painting this look at home a tad far-fetched (guilty). Shop my favorites below.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
