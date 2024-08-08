Zendaya’s Floral French Manicure Effortlessly Combines Three Buzzy Nail Trends

Maybe you love Zendaya for her role in Euphoria. Maybe you’re a Challengers fan with an "I Told Ya" T-shirt to match. It’s possible you love her for her dog Noon Coleman's incredibly well-curated Instagram page (we wrote all about it for Zendaya Week) or for her impeccable fashion sense. I, however, admire the actress for her dedication to manicure trends.

Case in point: Zendaya went from starting an off-season maroon manicure movement to embracing what is perhaps the most summer-centric floral French ever to be created—in just one week. The Dune star’s go-to nail artist, Marina Dobic, shared an up-close-and-personal look at her latest creation on Instagram this week, which is brimming with endless inspiration.

A post shared by Marina Dobic (@marinadobyk.nails) A photo posted by on

In fact, this manicure contains not one, not two, but three huge summer nail trends. The Meghan Markle-approved bubble bath nail trend inspires the base. Painted a soft pink-white, Zendaya’s nails offer a hint of elegance and sophistication.

But this manicure is anything but boring. Butter yellow sunflowers are in the mix, nodding to perhaps the most popular hue of the year. "Butter yellow has been trending this year because it’s the new nude," Aprés Nail educator and manicurist Priscilla Nguyen previously told me while discussing the color trend. "It has a pop of color without being so vibrant."

Last but certainly not least, Dobic pulled in the backyard bug nail trend, which appears to be gaining popularity in a post-Kylie Jenner insect manicure world. Little bumble bees and ladybugs landed on Zendaya’s nails, swirling alongside an assortment of colorful flowers.

Dobic didn't take all the credit for Zendaya's backyard manicure. In her Instagram caption, she called the look a "team work" production. From that line alone, I can't definitively conclude teeny-tiny nail illustrations are another of Zendaya's many talents. I can recommend nail stickers for anyone who finds hand-painting this look at home a tad far-fetched (guilty). Shop my favorites below.

30sheets Flower Nail Art Stickers $7.99 at Amazon

Votacos Flower Nail Art Stickers Decals $7.99 at Amazon

Geyee 520 Pieces Insect Stickers Bug Stickers $8.99 at Amazon