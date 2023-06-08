Eva Mendes Shaves Her Face Every Other Day: “I’m a Beast”

One of my favorite events in the beauty world is when a celebrity decides to cue the general population in on their beauty secrets. Those moments are even better when those “secrets” don’t require a bajillion dollars or an appointment with an impossible-to-get-into dermatologist. Cut to: Eva Mendes’ latest Instagram post, where she shared her long-held skincare ritual: Shaving her face. And just how regularly she does it—well, that might shock you.

After a follower asked the Hitch star how frequently she takes a razor to her face, she joked: “I’m a beast, so I probably need every other day! Ha. My hair grows back if I get chills. Anyone else get that? I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone.” Mendes pays regular visits to Dr. Mariana Vergara at Beauty Villa Vergara for a professional dermaplaning treatment, but we imagine she does a little upkeep in the comfort of her own home.

The good news: It’s actually super easy and very safe to shave your face. Yes, you’ll need to make sure you’re working with a clean surface and using one of the best dermaplaning tools, but otherwise it should be smooth sailing. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park previously told Marie Claire that you’ll want to wash your face ahead of the treatment, make sure your dermaplaning tool or scalpel is disinfected, and wear gloves while you work. Then pull your skin taught at a 45 degree angle and use small, short motions to remove peach fuzz from the face.

When all is said and done, you should notice a pretty significant difference in the way your skin feels and looks. “Dermaplaning is said to make the skin appear brighter, make makeup go on smoother, and help skincare products penetrate more deeply,” says Dr. Park. Still a skeptic? Look to Mendes' glowing skin for proof.