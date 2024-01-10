Florence Pugh's Latest Grow-Out Hairstyle Took a Sculptural Turn

Before she decided to bring out the clippers last May, Florence Pugh's hairstyles were something to behold. And while those early-day buzzcut dye jobs were fun to witness, it's even more exciting to see what she's doing now that her locks are a little longer. Like, please, show me the hair vision board.
On Tuesday, January 9, the Oppenheimer star showed off yet another gorgeously bizarre hairstyle, this time at the 14th Annual Governors Awards. A far cry from the mohawk/pompadour style worn to the Golden Globes just days earlier, the look was half old Hollywood and half extraterrestrial. One section of her shiny blonde, side-parted locks featured voluminous curls, while the other was frozen into a short flip.
The brains behind the look? Adir Abergel, who also created Pugh's Golden Globes updo.
"STUNNING!! She is gorgeous and her hair is absolutely beautiful" wrote a commenter on the hairstylist's post from the evening. After another asked how the sculpted hair stayed in place, Abergel noted that he has one particular product he uses to kick things off. "I always start by prepping with Virtue Labs Volumizing Mousse," he wrote. "Great memory for the hair style."
Pugh previously said that she shaved her head to "take vanity out of the picture."
“I purposefully chose to look like that. ... Hollywood is very glamorous—especially for women—and it’s hard for an audience to see past that,” she shared in a July 2023 interview—the same month she wore her buzzed locks both orange and pink.
Keep scrolling to see Pugh's hair growth journey since making her big decision.
Sophia Vilensky is a freelance beauty writer at Marie Claire, where she writes about the latest and greatest skincare launches, hair colors, and Cardi B manicures. Her work can also be found at Byrdie, Bravo, and Us Weekly. You can find her on Instagram @sophiavilensky.
