Florence Pugh's Latest Grow-Out Hairstyle Took a Sculptural Turn

Before she decided to bring out the clippers last May, Florence Pugh's hairstyles were something to behold. And while those early-day buzzcut dye jobs were fun to witness, it's even more exciting to see what she's doing now that her locks are a little longer. Like, please, show me the hair vision board.

On Tuesday, January 9, the Oppenheimer star showed off yet another gorgeously bizarre hairstyle, this time at the 14th Annual Governors Awards. A far cry from the mohawk/pompadour style worn to the Golden Globes just days earlier, the look was half old Hollywood and half extraterrestrial. One section of her shiny blonde, side-parted locks featured voluminous curls, while the other was frozen into a short flip.

The brains behind the look? Adir Abergel, who also created Pugh's Golden Globes updo.

"STUNNING!! She is gorgeous and her hair is absolutely beautiful" wrote a commenter on the hairstylist's post from the evening. After another asked how the sculpted hair stayed in place, Abergel noted that he has one particular product he uses to kick things off. "I always start by prepping with Virtue Labs Volumizing Mousse," he wrote. "Great memory for the hair style."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pugh previously said that she shaved her head to "take vanity out of the picture."

“I purposefully chose to look like that. ... Hollywood is very glamorous—especially for women—and it’s hard for an audience to see past that,” she shared in a July 2023 interview—the same month she wore her buzzed locks both orange and pink.

Keep scrolling to see Pugh's hair growth journey since making her big decision.

Icy, vintage, androgynous. According to Abergel, Pugh's 2024 Golden Globes hairstyle was inspired by "the creative spark originated from the essence of teddy girl aesthetics, infused with elements of New Romantics and a touch of rock and roll." (Image credit: Getty Images)

So slick. Unlike earlier in the day, body was not in the cards when Pugh was spotted arriving at a party for Valentino during Paris Fashion Week 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slicked sides and a short mohawk were in store in October 2023 at Valentino's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending the #BoF500 Gala in September 2023, Pugh opted for a sleek style, gelling her blonde locks down into a helmet of sorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pugh went full windswept while strolling through Paris in late September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Early September 2023, a spiky-haired Pugh arrived at the ELLE Style Awards in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's called growth. Months after the Met Gala in July 2023, Pugh showed off a slightly longer cut, parted to the side and dyed back to her signature blonde. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The A Good Person star changed things up from a soft pink to a yellow-orange for the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer in late July 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pugh in pink. In early July 2023, the actress dyed her already-growing-out strands a soft pink hue for the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)