Florence Pugh Wore the Most Glam Mohawk for the 2024 Golden Globes

Florence Pugh is a punk rocker. On Sunday, January 7, the 28-year-old walked the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet wearing a hairstyle that wasn't out of the ordinary (she's always trying something interesting!) yet still quite unexpected: a glammed-out mohawk.

Paired with a sheer red Maison Valentino gown, the dramatic 'do was the work of celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who worked Pugh's blonde locks up on the sides to converge in the middle and fall down over her forehead. While Pugh has rocked plenty of punk-inspired looks since shaving her head for the 2023 Met Gala, this is the most on-the-nose. And it works.

Abergel utilized products by Virtue (he's the brand's creative director) for the look, first prepping the hair with Virtue Healing Oil and saturating with Virtue Volumizing Primer and Volumizing Mousse (one of our favorite volumizing products!) at the roots. According to the hairstylist, the idea for the look "originated from the essence of teddy girl aesthetics, infused with elements of New Romantics and a touch of rock and roll."

To put the pompadour together, Adir sectioned the top of Pugh's hair out into a horseshoe shape. Next, he "slicked the sides back and took vertical sections and twisted from the bottom, incorporating the hair to make a beautiful twist at the crown" before securing everything with hair pins and blow drying the top with a small round brush. The final step was a touch of Virtue's 6-in-1 Styling Paste, the magic potion behind the voluminous shape.

While the hairstyle deserves its headline, the color should also be mentioned. A day before the awards show, Pugh sat down with colorist Matt Rez to bleach her locks an even cooler shade of blonde.

On Instagram, the Oppenheimer actress shared a story of the coloring process, with her dye-covered hair sticking up all over her head in also punky (but less red carpet worthy) spikes.

"One spike at a time," she wrote.

Pugh's makeup, on the other hand, was more pretty than punk, featuring soft winged eyeliner and a pink lip. The glam was crafted by Alex Babsky, who shared an entire breakdown of the soft Valentino Beauty look on his Instagram page. Product highlights included V-Lighter highlighter in the shades "Ambra" and "Rosa," the Color Flip "When in Paris" Eyeshadow Palette (utilized to create the softest blended out shadow), and Rosso Valentino lipstick in shade 108A, a cool-toned peachy-pink.

Pretty, punky, and extremely talented to boot: that's Florence Pugh for you.

