Florence Pugh's Spiky Hairstyle Is Straight Out of the Early Aughts

Since shaving her head for the 2023 Met Gala, Florence Pugh has rocked a number of brilliant ultra-short hairstyles. However, her latest Y2K-inspired look might just have the rest beat, in terms of nostalgia alone.

On Wednesday, January 3, new photos of Pugh and singer Rachel Chinouriri were released. In the snaps—shot like early aughts paparazzi photos—the women walk arm in arm in coordinating glittery ensembles. But the real star here is Pugh's hair: A nostalgic, spiky 'do that's very much giving Lizzie McGuire energy. Colored a cool blonde, the style features a multitude of tiny hair spouts pointed in different directions all over Pugh's head. A few of her locks were left loose at her neck, with sparse bangs taking over in the front.

Sticking with the Y2K theme, the Oscar nominee's makeup featured a brush of shimmery gray eyeshadow. Chinouriri sweetly took on the skinny brow aspect of the era's beauty routine, letting Pugh's brows remain dark, thick, and expertly laminated.

A post shared by rachel A photo posted by rachelchinouriri on

While we don't know the exact occasion for the photoshoot (not that there ever needs to be an occasion), the Lauren Harris-shot images were posted in honor of Pugh's 28th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my sweet darling Flo," wrote Chinouriri, who sports just as iconic a look, in the post's caption. "Sending kisses to you Rachish. Thank you for wrapping up my 2023 with a beautiful friendship, 2024 feels like we got a head start," the Little Women actress responded.

The women's glam was courtesy of UK-based makeup artist Georgia Hope, a creative who the Euphoria girls would absolutely be obsessed with, and hairstylist Shamara Roper, who knows exactly how to turn strands of hair into sculptures.

While Pugh previously said she shaved her hair because she "wanted vanity out of the picture," it's fun to see her play around with her look. There's nothing wrong with a bit of vanity from time to time. Especially on your birthday.