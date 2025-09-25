I've waited half of my beauty editor life to make it to Japan. So it was a J-Beauty dream come true when I had the chance to walk into a Tokyo drugstore last year and survey the skincare, makeup (don't underestimate J-Beauty cosmetics), and haircare offerings. The fact that I couldn’t understand the characters on the packaging didn’t matter—the eye-catching iconography and visual overload were enough. Here's the thing: you don't need to know Japanese to understand that the highly innovative products are promising.

It’s hard to be thousands of years old yet simultaneously cutting-edge and innovative, but Japanese beauty is the living embodiment of that juxtaposition. It’s why the entire world has been held captive by beauty exports from the country. “Japanese skincare traces its roots back to the time of the Geishas, who perfected simple yet effective routines using readily available ingredients like green tea and camellia oil,” says Salina Urben, Senior Manager, Shiseido Education.

Over generations, these time-honored practices evolved to create a skincare philosophy that continues to set global standards in beauty. Modern Japanese skincare builds on this heritage, blending these proven ingredients and combining centuries of wisdom with decades of scientific research and innovation. While J-Beauty formulas are elite (look to brands like Cle de Peau and Decorté for proof), you'll find that Japanese beauty is about so much more than topicals and aesthetics. There's a significant emphasis on rituals that make you feel good—not just look good.

To get the full rundown on all the J-Beauty—along with the best products to add to your routine—read ahead.

What Is J-Beauty?

Viewing Beauty as a Lifestyle

Japanese beauty goes more than skin deep. “It is a holistic approach that emphasizes natural harmony, a philosophy focused on prevention and nourishment supported by minimalistic rituals that value an overall sense of well-being and self-care,” says Sharon del Valle, General Manager, KOSÉ America, Inc. “It is more about understanding, respecting, and working with the nature and science of skin in a consistent manner to achieve overall health, balance, and longevity.”

Beyond what you put on your skin and hair, Japanese beauty considers the harmony between the inner and outer self. “We believe in enhancing natural qualities rather than transforming them into something foreign to who you are,” says Joomee Song , a Japanese facialist who has worked with Lady Gaga, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney. “There’s this beautiful concept called ‘Wabi-Sabi’ that really captures it all. It’s about learning to see beauty in simple, everyday things—even the imperfect stuff. Over time, you start to appreciate things differently, and that’s really what Japanese beauty is all about.”

Eating Your Skincare:

It isn’t obvious at first, but so many elements of Japanese culture play into beauty. Take the famously healthy Japanese diet, for example. “We drink green tea and oolong tea because the catechins and polyphenols actually help to minimize fat absorption and keep things moving through your digestive system,” Song says. “When we eat sushi, there’s always ginger on the side, and that’s because the gingerol in ginger works like a natural antibacterial and helps your stomach handle raw fish.”

Song also points to the concept of “hashi-yasume,” which directly translates to “resting your chopsticks.” “During a meal, we’ll have small dishes like miso soup, pickled vegetables, or sunomono served between the heavier courses,” Song says. “These are not only palate cleansers; they actually help digestion with their vinegar content and give you a moment to pause, put your chopsticks down, and enjoy the company around you." How do those things connect to beauty? It’s simple: healthy gut equals healthy skin. When your digestive system is working well, it shows on your face.

Gentle Skincare Routines

A lit-from-within radiance is a hallmark of Japanese beauty. “While ‘J-beauty’ is often a Western term, it reflects a deeply rooted Japanese philosophy: gentle, yet nourishing and effective routines that enhance natural beauty,” says Fumie Yuri, Senior Marketer, Curel Skincare, Kao Corporation. The focus is on achieving healthy, radiant skin through gentle, consistent care—most notably through double cleansing and double moisturizing.

A Minimal Makeup Aesthetic

Skincare products are typically the most famous Japanese beauty buys, but Tokyo is known for having some of the most head-turning nail art in the world. As for makeup? “The current Japanese makeup aesthetic emphasizes natural, youthful beauty with a focus on dewy skin and subtle enhancement,” says Marissa Vallillo, Director, Bioré Skincare, Kao USA. Soft, muted colors are used on eyes and lips, often with gradient or sheer finishes, while brows remain gently straight and defined. Eye makeup is understated, and blush is applied lightly for a fresh, healthy glow. Overall, the look favors minimalism and elegance, enhancing features rather than masking them for a polished yet effortless appearance.

Shiny Hair

As for hair, Vallillo explains that the focus is on maintaining healthy, shiny, and manageable hair through gentle, preventative practices. “Emphasis is placed on scalp health, lightweight hydration, and repairing damage with natural ingredients like camellia oil, rice bran, and silk proteins,” she says. “Products are mild and nourishing, heat styling is minimized, and daily rituals prioritize long-term hair strength and gloss.”

Ready to start incorporating J-Beauty products into your routine? Keep scrolling for my vetted favorite formulas.

Best J-Beauty Products

