I Swear By Japanese Beauty Practices—These 17 Products Changed My Skin
Everything to know about J-Beauty, straight from Tokyo.
I've waited half of my beauty editor life to make it to Japan. So it was a J-Beauty dream come true when I had the chance to walk into a Tokyo drugstore last year and survey the skincare, makeup (don't underestimate J-Beauty cosmetics), and haircare offerings. The fact that I couldn’t understand the characters on the packaging didn’t matter—the eye-catching iconography and visual overload were enough. Here's the thing: you don't need to know Japanese to understand that the highly innovative products are promising.
It’s hard to be thousands of years old yet simultaneously cutting-edge and innovative, but Japanese beauty is the living embodiment of that juxtaposition. It’s why the entire world has been held captive by beauty exports from the country. “Japanese skincare traces its roots back to the time of the Geishas, who perfected simple yet effective routines using readily available ingredients like green tea and camellia oil,” says Salina Urben, Senior Manager, Shiseido Education.
Over generations, these time-honored practices evolved to create a skincare philosophy that continues to set global standards in beauty. Modern Japanese skincare builds on this heritage, blending these proven ingredients and combining centuries of wisdom with decades of scientific research and innovation. While J-Beauty formulas are elite (look to brands like Cle de Peau and Decorté for proof), you'll find that Japanese beauty is about so much more than topicals and aesthetics. There's a significant emphasis on rituals that make you feel good—not just look good.
To get the full rundown on all the J-Beauty—along with the best products to add to your routine—read ahead.
What Is J-Beauty?
- Viewing Beauty as a Lifestyle
Japanese beauty goes more than skin deep. “It is a holistic approach that emphasizes natural harmony, a philosophy focused on prevention and nourishment supported by minimalistic rituals that value an overall sense of well-being and self-care,” says Sharon del Valle, General Manager, KOSÉ America, Inc. “It is more about understanding, respecting, and working with the nature and science of skin in a consistent manner to achieve overall health, balance, and longevity.”
Beyond what you put on your skin and hair, Japanese beauty considers the harmony between the inner and outer self. “We believe in enhancing natural qualities rather than transforming them into something foreign to who you are,” says Joomee Song, a Japanese facialist who has worked with Lady Gaga, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney. “There’s this beautiful concept called ‘Wabi-Sabi’ that really captures it all. It’s about learning to see beauty in simple, everyday things—even the imperfect stuff. Over time, you start to appreciate things differently, and that’s really what Japanese beauty is all about.”
- Eating Your Skincare:
It isn’t obvious at first, but so many elements of Japanese culture play into beauty. Take the famously healthy Japanese diet, for example. “We drink green tea and oolong tea because the catechins and polyphenols actually help to minimize fat absorption and keep things moving through your digestive system,” Song says. “When we eat sushi, there’s always ginger on the side, and that’s because the gingerol in ginger works like a natural antibacterial and helps your stomach handle raw fish.”
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Song also points to the concept of “hashi-yasume,” which directly translates to “resting your chopsticks.” “During a meal, we’ll have small dishes like miso soup, pickled vegetables, or sunomono served between the heavier courses,” Song says. “These are not only palate cleansers; they actually help digestion with their vinegar content and give you a moment to pause, put your chopsticks down, and enjoy the company around you." How do those things connect to beauty? It’s simple: healthy gut equals healthy skin. When your digestive system is working well, it shows on your face.
- Gentle Skincare Routines
A lit-from-within radiance is a hallmark of Japanese beauty. “While ‘J-beauty’ is often a Western term, it reflects a deeply rooted Japanese philosophy: gentle, yet nourishing and effective routines that enhance natural beauty,” says Fumie Yuri, Senior Marketer, Curel Skincare, Kao Corporation. The focus is on achieving healthy, radiant skin through gentle, consistent care—most notably through double cleansing and double moisturizing.
- A Minimal Makeup Aesthetic
Skincare products are typically the most famous Japanese beauty buys, but Tokyo is known for having some of the most head-turning nail art in the world. As for makeup? “The current Japanese makeup aesthetic emphasizes natural, youthful beauty with a focus on dewy skin and subtle enhancement,” says Marissa Vallillo, Director, Bioré Skincare, Kao USA. Soft, muted colors are used on eyes and lips, often with gradient or sheer finishes, while brows remain gently straight and defined. Eye makeup is understated, and blush is applied lightly for a fresh, healthy glow. Overall, the look favors minimalism and elegance, enhancing features rather than masking them for a polished yet effortless appearance.
- Shiny Hair
As for hair, Vallillo explains that the focus is on maintaining healthy, shiny, and manageable hair through gentle, preventative practices. “Emphasis is placed on scalp health, lightweight hydration, and repairing damage with natural ingredients like camellia oil, rice bran, and silk proteins,” she says. “Products are mild and nourishing, heat styling is minimized, and daily rituals prioritize long-term hair strength and gloss.”
Ready to start incorporating J-Beauty products into your routine? Keep scrolling for my vetted favorite formulas.
Best J-Beauty Products
“My favorites are the products that marry traditional ingredients with our holy grail innovations,” del Valle says. “Decorté Liposome Advanced Repair Serum uses proprietary Multi-layered Liposome Technology to deliver plant-based ingredients deep into the skin to revitalize, strengthen, and condition. Skin is immersed in 24-hour time-released hydration and immediately feels softer and smoother. The formula also includes a proprietary HPA Yeast Culture Liquid, rose myrtle, and a fermentation extract to help promote overall skin health.”
One of the most famous J-beauty imports for good reason, this multitasker works on all skin types. Meant to be applied right after cleansing, it hydrates, smooths fine lines, and targets dark spots, leaving skin plump, glowing, and brighter. You can thank the 90 percent concentration of Pitera—a byproduct of sake fermentation loaded with vitamins and minerals—for that, SK-II’s hero ingredient that works as an alternative to vitamin C and retinol to boost skin’s natural regeneration process.
Future Solution LX Total Regenerating Cream is formulated with the brand's proprietary LonGenevity Complex, which is made with newly enhanced enmei herb, vitamin C, green tea, and Skingenecell 1P, a proprietary amino acid derivative. "At the heart of this complex lies the extraordinary potency of the enmei herb, a revered Japanese botanical that’s exclusively grown in Japan on the famous Mount Ibuki, which is said to be the origin of Japan’s oldest medicinal plant garden roughly 500 years ago," Urben says. "Japanese enmei herb extract enhances skin’s condition to purify while preserving essential moisture. The formula also contains sakura (cherry blossom leaf) extract and licorice root extract, two beloved staples of Japanese skincare.”
Dark undereye circles, breakouts, and dark spots are no match for this iconic concealer, which can camouflage practically anything you’re trying to hide. Though it provides full coverage, it has a natural finish and feels lightweight. Chock full of skin-loving ingredients, it boasts six hours of hydration and helps to safeguard skin with SPF 27, plus it improves the radiance and smoothness of skin over time.
So glimmery and shimmery, you’ll never see sparkly eyeshadow the same way. Each translucent shade features both super-fine chromatic shimmer and iridescent shimmer for an otherworldly effect. Wear them solo or layered over a look to top it off with a gleam.
True to its name, this cleansing balm really is the perfect one—it feels gentle on skin, even around the eyes, yet removes every last trace of makeup and impurities. A top seller in Japan, it features a Clear Pore Complex to dissolve the most stubborn gunk and buildup left behind in pores. It also contains charcoal, peat mud, and gold vitamin C to prevent congestion and leave skin smooth.
Ceramides rule at Curél, the Japanese beauty brand with a cult following. “Over 40 years ago, our scientists in Japan discovered the solution for dry, sensitive skin and key to optimal skin health: Ceramides,” Yuri says. “They found that ceramides are essential building blocks for a strong skin barrier, ensuring skin stays hydrated, radiant, and comfortable. Personally, I had no idea the impact that this would make on my skin. It soothes, calms, and hydrates all in one.”
When people complain that American sunscreens are behind the formulas in Asia, this one always comes to mind for me. “Another tradition that is also important to the culture is UV protection,” Vallillo says. “In the Heian period (794-1185), noblewomen used white rice powder to maintain a pale complexion, as fair skin was linked to status and beauty. Today, sunscreen is a daily, non-negotiable ritual in Japan, keeping the skin pristine and free of sun marks. Japanese formulas like Bioré UV are among the most advanced in the world. Its lightweight texture layers effortlessly, providing superior hydration and UV protection.”
Kick off your double cleanse with this cleansing oil that is famously lightweight yet leaves skin soft and glowy. “In ancient times, Geisha were known to remove their heavy white makeup using cleansing oils followed by a gentle wash,” Vallillo says. “Today, this practice still holds true, with a double cleanse (oil plus foam/cream) continuing to be a staple in J-Beauty routines. You should never scrub the skin; the double cleansing lifts the dirt and moisturizes in one.”
After trying one of these delightful eyeshadows, you’ll want to collect them all. If a cream and a powder eyeshadow had a baby, this would be it. Boasting buildable color and a deliciously bouncy texture, swipe it across your lids with a brush or your fingers for crease-free color that lasts. Jasmine flower extract, olive squalane, and murumuru butter nourish the delicate skin around the eyes.
“A lifestyle ritual that is very popular in Japan is the practice of onsen,” Vallillo says. “In Japan, bathing is both a wellness and beauty ritual. Mineral-rich onsen are treasured for detoxifying and softening skin, while daily home baths cleanse, relax, and prepare the skin for care. Japanese skincare emphasizes consistency—gentle massage and layered hydration after bathing are practiced every day.” When you can’t make it to an onsen in Japan this is the next best thing. Formulated with minerals from the Kinugawa hot spring, a tablet brings mineral-packed steam to your bath to help relieve tension, muscle soreness, and fatigue.
Matcha is a staple of the Japanese diet, so this eye serum is the perfect example of how their lifestyle inspires beauty. The milky formula delivers hydration both instantly and throughout the day, while also brightening and lifting. Uji matcha sourced from Kyoto reduces puffiness, and the formula has time-release antioxidants that neutralize free radicals to prevent damage from UV rays and pollution.
So lightweight and quick to absorb, you’d never guess that this sunscreen contains mineral filters. Impressively waterproof (though you still need to reapply!), it boasts technology that allows it to get stronger with sweat, heat, and water.
Japanese red camellia oil takes center stage in this hair oil that works for all hair types because it’s speedy to absorb. It’s chock full of antioxidants, essential lipids, and vitamins A, C, and E to nourish, hydrate, and boost shine. It protects against heat up to 450°F and offers UV protection, plus it strengthens and makes hair more manageable, prevents breakage, fights frizz, and smooths.
“Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream is my daily eye treatment,” Urben says. “It prevents and corrects all types of eye area wrinkles, fine lines, deep creases, and everything in between. It delivers satiny hydration, brightens, and visibly depuffs, making my eye area look smooth and refreshed.”
Those with acne and oily-prone skin will especially appreciate this rich cream that fights inflammation and calms skin. The top-notch matcha is sourced from a farm in Kyoto. The blend of green tea, shea butter, ceramides, and chia seed oil soothes skin plus keeps it firm and hydrated.
A powerhouse "anti-aging" serum that works for any skin type, this formula supports skin strength to minimize signs of premature aging like fine lines and sagging. The result is firmer, smoother skin and a more resilient skin barrier the more you use it, with results appearing quickly as one week.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Meet the Experts
Joomee works on the faces of billion-dollar campaigns for Dior, Estee Lauder, Lancome, YSL and many other beauty brands. These beautiful stars entrust their most important assets to Joomee knowing her skilled and experienced hands will ensure that their features will be enhanced and help keep them on billboards and the big screen. Working deep in the facial muscles, Joomee holds the secret key to unlock the potential that every face offers. No amount of makeup or dermatologists can recreate the same results.
Hollywood stars refer to Joomee as "The Top Facialist in The World," due to her vastly different approach to the skin and ability to change one's face.
Her love affair with the health of skin began as a child while watching her grandmother in Kyoto, Japan perform her daily facial massage rituals. In 1999 Joomee began her formal training at the leading medical and luxury spas in Japan and throughout the United States. She is certified in Kobido, Japanese Facial Symmetry Methods, Advanced Scar and Keloid Camouflage in Cosmetic Pigmentation, and more than 30 European and American facial treatments. Since founding Faceworks Inc. in 2017, Joomee combines two decades of working with clients of all skin types intimately and an intuitive approach to healing the skin to design curated facials for her clients. Since the skin's needs are ever-changing, she never repeats the same protocol, which sets her apart from the mass approach to skincare and delivers "jaw-dropping" results as The Hollywood Reporter quoted.
As a sought-after skincare expert, Joomee generates all of her clients and media exposure solely through organic referrals.
Sharon del Valle, has been appointed the General Manager, KOSÉ America. Sharon will oversee Sales, Operations, Education, Marketing and E-commerce at Decorté which has been a pioneer in Japanese skincare since 1970. In her new role, Sharon will report to Osamu Naito, CEO KOSÉ America, Inc. She joins KOSÉ from Revlon where she oversaw US Marketing for the Elizabeth Arden brand. Sharon has over 20 years of proven success in luxury and consumer goods working for companies that include The Estée Lauder Companies, Chanel and Naturopathica.
Sharon's successes include repositioning Estée Lauder skincare brand and portfolio globally as well as creating and developing the award-winning Intuition® brand to become a $200MM+ global business within two years of launch. She also led US Chanel Skincare to unprecedented profitability and market performance through brand repositioning, portfolio and channel management strategies.
Marissa Vallillo is a seasoned marketing and product development expert with a B.S. in Chemistry and an MBA in Marketing. She began her career as a research scientist, formulating perms, and quickly expanded her technical expertise across multiple personal care categories—including skincare, body care, hair care, face care, sun care—as well as cosmetic and OTC products. After rising to the level of Senior Chemist, Marissa transitioned into marketing to merge her scientific foundation with strategic brand-building.
She brings deep marketing experience across local and global businesses in mass, direct-to-consumer, and premium retail channels. With over 25 years of experience at companies like Kao Brands, Beiersdorf, Ouidad Hair Care, and various digital-first businesses, Marissa’s hybrid background uniquely positions her to drive innovation and growth in both established brands and new business ventures.
In recent years, Marissa has served as Director of Transformation Brands at Kao, where she has led the revitalization of Ban Deodorant, John Frieda Hair Care, and Biore Skincare. Her leadership in brand turnaround strategy and innovation development has successfully reignited consumer engagement and accelerated business performance.
Fumie Yuri is the Senior Marketer for Curel Skincare at Kao Corporation.
Celia Shatzman is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor who has penned stories on topics ranging from beauty to fashion, travel, celebrities, health, entertainment, finance and more. A graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, she is a senior beauty and style contributor at Forbes and her work has appeared in New York, Cosmopolitan, WWD, ELLE, Conde Nast Traveler, Afar, Travel + Leisure, Women’s Health, Byrdie, Refinery29 and NYLON, among others.