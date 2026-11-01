If there's one thing we love here at Marie Claire, it's smelling really, really good. It's why we hold an annual program to find the best of the best products in the fragrance world, and sample hundreds of scents over the course of several months. So, I'm very happy to announce that the fourth annual Marie Claire Fragrance Awards are now open and accepting submissions.
Hot on the heels of our 2026 Beauty Awards, this award program is all about fragrance, but that doesn't mean we're limited to just eau de parfums. Laundry detergent, candles,body sprays, body lotions and more are all eligible for the 2027 Marie Claire Fragrance Awards, with over 50 categories to choose from—because scenting your life involves all kinds of delicious-smelling goodies.
If you're interested in entering your fragrance product, here are all the important details to know:
If you have any questions, please visit our awards website or reach out to our very helpful and responsive awards team at marieclaireawards@futurenet.com. We wish you the best of luck—may the best scents win!
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.