Zoë Kravitz Confirms Leopard Print Shoes Are the Perfect Neutral for Fall While Filming in New York City

In case there was still any doubt, leopard print is most definitely a neutral, meaning it can be paired with just about any outfit. Case in point: Kravitz wore her leopard print heels with navy capri pants, a cropped shirt, and a long brown suede coat.
Unfortunately, the actress's exact shoes will prove difficult to track down. She's actually wearing a pair of vintage Prada leopard print pony-hair pumps from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 1995 collection, taken from Élléments's archive.
Notably, the high-vamp silhouette of Kravitz's vintage pumps is right on time for 2026.
Sparks appeared to be flying as Kravitz and Dornan filmed together, but the actress's outfit was every bit as exciting as the pair's onscreen chemistry.
While her entire outfit was giving autumnal rom-com vibes, Kravitz's Prada bag appeared to be the ideal suitcase. Much like her pumps, the Large Brushed Leather Tote Bag is no longer available, although it was recently offered as a Prada Re-Edition 1995.
While Kravitz's Die Alive wardrobe includes some rarer vintage items, her outfit is bound to inspire a plethora of shoppers—especially as leopard print can be worn all year round.
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