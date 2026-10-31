Zoë Kravitz Confirms Leopard Print Shoes Are the Perfect Neutral for Fall While Filming in New York City

Sparks were flying.

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Zoe Kravitz wears leopard print shoes and capri pants to film with Jamie Dornan in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
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Zoë Kravitz is currently filming new movie Die Alive alongside Jamie Dornan in New York City. On October 30, they were spotted in Washington Square Park, with Kravitz opting for capri pants, a Prada bag, and an eye-catching pair of leopard print pumps.

In case there was still any doubt, leopard print is most definitely a neutral, meaning it can be paired with just about any outfit. Case in point: Kravitz wore her leopard print heels with navy capri pants, a cropped shirt, and a long brown suede coat.

Unfortunately, the actress's exact shoes will prove difficult to track down. She's actually wearing a pair of vintage Prada leopard print pony-hair pumps from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 1995 collection, taken from Élléments's archive.

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Notably, the high-vamp silhouette of Kravitz's vintage pumps is right on time for 2026.

Zoe Kravitz wears leopard print shoes and capri pants to film with Jamie Dornan in New York City

Zoë Kravitz wearing leopard print pumps on set in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Sparks appeared to be flying as Kravitz and Dornan filmed together, but the actress's outfit was every bit as exciting as the pair's onscreen chemistry.

While her entire outfit was giving autumnal rom-com vibes, Kravitz's Prada bag appeared to be the ideal suitcase. Much like her pumps, the Large Brushed Leather Tote Bag is no longer available, although it was recently offered as a Prada Re-Edition 1995.

Zoe Kravitz wears leopard print shoes and capri pants to film with Jamie Dornan in New York City

Zoë Kravitz wearing vintage leopard print Prada pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

While Kravitz's Die Alive wardrobe includes some rarer vintage items, her outfit is bound to inspire a plethora of shoppers—especially as leopard print can be worn all year round.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.