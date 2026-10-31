Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter
While
King Charles's popularity is reportedly waning, according to a recent poll, there's one member of the Royal Family who is being celebrated. In fact, Princess Kate's closest ally has been called the "most well-behaved royal," with one expert celebrating their wide-ranging reach.
Laura Windsor, who is the founder of an
etiquette academy, told magazine that Hello! Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward's wife, is the "most well-behaved royal."
Windsor shared, "She is becoming the
secret weapon of the Royal Family because she represents The King abroad." Latest Videos From Marie Claire
The etiquette expert continued, "She's never done anything wrong, and she should get all the media attention because she is the epitome of polite behavior. And it's not about her."
Notably, much of Duchess Sophie's work appears to take place behind the scenes, but truly deserves to be celebrated.
"She's never done anything wrong, and she should get all the media attention."
(Image credit: Getty Images)
"She helps a lot of organizations, mainly women in distress situations, and there's not enough media attention on her," Windsor explained.
The expert continued, "Even she says, no one knows about me, in a sort of non-arrogant way, as if to say, you know, maybe people do need to know what I'm doing, and she is highly admired by The King."
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Windsor also suggested that Duchess Sophie is highly "emotionally intelligent," and possesses the ability to "understand the old way things were done."
"She is the epitome of polite behavior."
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It appears as though Duchess Sophie is the perfect person for Princess Kate to rely upon.
Shop Royal Family Books
Blink Publishing
The Future Royal Family
Pegasus Books
The Windsor Legacy
Pegasus Books
Catherine, the Princess of Wales
Pegasus Books
Prince William
Pegasus Books
American Crown