One of Princess Kate's Closest Allies Is Labeled the "Most Well-Behaved Royal" and Is Known for Helping "Women in Distress Situations," Says Expert

"No one knows about me..."

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While King Charles's popularity is reportedly waning, according to a recent poll, there's one member of the Royal Family who is being celebrated. In fact, Princess Kate's closest ally has been called the "most well-behaved royal," with one expert celebrating their wide-ranging reach.

Laura Windsor, who is the founder of an etiquette academy, told Hello! magazine that Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward's wife, is the "most well-behaved royal."

Windsor shared, "She is becoming the secret weapon of the Royal Family because she represents The King abroad."

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The etiquette expert continued, "She's never done anything wrong, and she should get all the media attention because she is the epitome of polite behavior. And it's not about her."

Notably, much of Duchess Sophie's work appears to take place behind the scenes, but truly deserves to be celebrated.

Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne riding in a carriage

"She's never done anything wrong, and she should get all the media attention."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"She helps a lot of organizations, mainly women in distress situations, and there's not enough media attention on her," Windsor explained.

The expert continued, "Even she says, no one knows about me, in a sort of non-arrogant way, as if to say, you know, maybe people do need to know what I'm doing, and she is highly admired by The King."

Windsor also suggested that Duchess Sophie is highly "emotionally intelligent," and possesses the ability to "understand the old way things were done."

Duchess Sophie wearing a blue blazer and looking up to the right

"She is the epitome of polite behavior."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It appears as though Duchess Sophie is the perfect person for Princess Kate to rely upon.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.