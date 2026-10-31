How Princess Kate and Prince William Are Ditching the Royal Family's "Institutional Secrecy," Despite Not Wanting to Be the "Center of Attention"

They're "adopting a strategy of controlled openness."

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As the future King and Queen, Prince William and Princess Kate's behavior is constantly scrutinized. In particular, onlookers are curious about the changes the Prince and Princess of Wales might implement once they're in power. According to several sources, the pair have already started ditching one aspect of Royal Family life.

According to a new article, Princess Kate and Prince William's new approach to the monarchy has already been unveiled in some respects.

"[T]hey're upping their game, as William and Kate continue to seek new and authentic ways to connect with people—from appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast to adopting a strategy of controlled openness as opposed to institutional secrecy that has guided the Firm's PR outreach," the Daily Mail reported.

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The outlet also referred to a speech given by William about Sir Kevin Sinfield, a rugby coach whose charitable endeavors have had an extremely wide reach. According to the Daily Mail, the prince's own words about Sinfield could also be applied to the royal himself.

Prince William wearing a formal uniform walking next to Princess Kate in a yellow gown and tiara

"William and Kate continue to seek new and authentic ways to connect with people."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a BBC documentary about Sinfield called Thank You Sir Kev, Prince William shared, "That lack of ego is really important in a world that everyone wants to show how amazing they all are...I think Kevin does it very quietly, very subtly and just doesn't want to be the center of attention but ultimately has a huge impact."

Prince William continued, "I think that's a really important lesson for the world to realize: you don't have to be all social media everywhere, loud, whatever. There are a lot of ways you can show leadership that still delivers the important things we care about."

The Daily Mail also highlighted the ways in which Prince William has reached out to the general public, from appearing in the AppleTV+ series The Reluctant Traveler to appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

Prince William playing cricket in front of Buckingham Palace

"William seems determined to change...the palace's figurehead reputation by rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck into the work he believes in."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"[O]ne of the things that William seems determined to change is the palace's figurehead reputation by rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck into the work he believes in," the publication explained.

In spite of any reluctance to be in the spotlight, Kate and William are slowly changing their approach to the monarchy and it shows.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.