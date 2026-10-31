How Princess Kate and Prince William Are Ditching the Royal Family's "Institutional Secrecy," Despite Not Wanting to Be the "Center of Attention"

According to a new article, Princess Kate and Prince William's new approach to the monarchy has already been unveiled in some respects.
"[T]hey're upping their game, as William and Kate continue to seek new and authentic ways to connect with people—from appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast to adopting a strategy of controlled openness as opposed to institutional secrecy that has guided the Firm's PR outreach," the Daily Mail reported.
The outlet also referred to a speech given by William about Sir Kevin Sinfield, a rugby coach whose charitable endeavors have had an extremely wide reach. According to the Daily Mail, the prince's own words about Sinfield could also be applied to the royal himself.
In a BBC documentary about Sinfield called Thank You Sir Kev, Prince William shared, "That lack of ego is really important in a world that everyone wants to show how amazing they all are...I think Kevin does it very quietly, very subtly and just doesn't want to be the center of attention but ultimately has a huge impact."
Prince William continued, "I think that's a really important lesson for the world to realize: you don't have to be all social media everywhere, loud, whatever. There are a lot of ways you can show leadership that still delivers the important things we care about."