From Tiger Print Tips to Burgundy Jelly, These Fall Nail Looks Are a Whole Mood

The in-between season deserves some credit.

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deep burgundy red nails, côte peachy nude polish, blue and brown metallic star nails, essie dark berry polish, tiger print french tips with gold details, cirque colors muted rosy brown nail polish
(Image credit: IG @nailzbyliv._ | @mao___pao | @chai.nails.studio)
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November is a funny time for manicures. We're not quite ready for the glittery, holiday-party nails, but the pumpkins and Halloween-inspired designs have officially had their moment. Personally, I'm enjoying this little in-between period. Without a particular theme to follow, pretty much anything goes.

And judging by the nail looks I've been saving this week, everyone else seems to be having the same idea. Scalamandré-inspired tiger print is in the mix, along with unexpected color combinations and a whole lot of metallic finishes. Of course, there's still plenty of room for a really good burgundy, too.

I have a feeling the next few weeks will be all about festive reds and anything that sparkles, so I'm appreciating the variety while we've got it. Ahead, nine of my favorite nail looks of the week, whether you're in the mood for something adventurous or just want a fresh take on your usual fall manicure.

After Dark

short glossy jet black manicure against black lace, chunky silver ring

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

Halloween may be over, but I certainly did not retire my black nail polish on November 1. If anything, I like it even better now. Especially when it's worn short, extra glossy, and accompanied by a chunky silver ring.

Tigre Fever

nude pink almond nails with golden tiger striped french tips and a little gold detailing

(Image credit: IG @nailzbyliv._)

Scalamandré's iconic Tigre print is having quite the moment, and frankly, I'm very much part of the obsession. It's all over my interiors inspiration boards, but while I dream about a tiger-print sofa, I'll happily settle for the manicure version. These striped French tips, complete with a sheer pink base, are a much more affordable way to get in on the action.

Star Power

blue stars scattered over cherry red nails with pointed tips

(Image credit: IG @glossy.studios)

Cherry and grape in November feel a little rebellious when every polish bottle seems to be getting darker. Add oversized baby blue stars, though, and we're in entirely different territory. I'm obsessed.

Penny for Your Thoughts

molten copper red cat eye nails, lighter golden centers and darker red edges

(Image credit: IG @mao___pao)

A shiny new penny, but make it a manicure. The warm copper center catches the light beautifully—it's the kind of cat-eye finish that looks different depending on how you move your hands.

Cosmic Cocktail

chocolate brown swirls mixed with icy blue silver chrome and tiny scattered stars

(Image credit: IG @chai.nails.studio)

Who decided chocolate brown and icy blue belong together? Because I'd like to thank them. There's something almost otherworldly about the way the metallic effect shifts between the two shades, especially with those tiny stars scattered across each nail.

Autumn Sampler

a little bit of everything, burgundy red, sage green, champagne shimmer and burnt orange almond nails

(Image credit: IG @mao___pao)

My favorite thing about this manicure is that it makes absolutely no attempt to match. That shimmery sage green next to cranberry red? Surprisingly great. Throw in the warmer metallic shades, and you've got what looks like someone spilled out their entire fall polish collection and picked the best of it.

Seeing Spots

matcha green nails mixed in with pale pink, burgundy stars and little polka dots

(Image credit: IG @nailzbydp)

Matcha green isn't exactly what comes to mind when I think about November nails, and that's half the appeal. The pale pink base makes room for oversized burgundy stars, while the teeny polka dots add another layer of fun. Not every manicure needs to take the season so seriously.

Heavy Metal

mismatched jewel toned chrome nails, gold outlines with blue green and burgundy centers

(Image credit: IG @amyguy__)

It's the gold outlining that really gets me. They make the whole thing look like a collection of vintage enamel jewelry. I'd probably spend my next antique-shopping trip looking for rings to match.

Wine-Stained

shiny cranberry red polish on short square nails, chunky translucent red flower ring

(Image credit: IG @mao___pao)

Some shades of red deserve their own moment, and this deep, wine-stained burgundy is one of them. It's rich without looking almost black, and that glassy, jelly finish makes the color even better.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.