November is a funny time for manicures. We're not quite ready for the glittery, holiday-party nails, but the pumpkins and Halloween-inspired designs have officially had their moment. Personally, I'm enjoying this little in-between period. Without a particular theme to follow, pretty much anything goes.
And judging by the nail looks I've been saving this week, everyone else seems to be having the same idea. Scalamandré-inspired tiger print is in the mix, along with unexpected color combinations and a whole lot of metallic finishes. Of course, there's still plenty of room for a really good burgundy, too.
I have a feeling the next few weeks will be all about festive reds and anything that sparkles, so I'm appreciating the variety while we've got it. Ahead, nine of my favorite nail looks of the week, whether you're in the mood for something adventurous or just want a fresh take on your usual fall manicure.
Scalamandré's iconic Tigre print is having quite the moment, and frankly, I'm very much part of the obsession. It's all over my interiors inspiration boards, but while I dream about a tiger-print sofa, I'll happily settle for the manicure version. These striped French tips, complete with a sheer pink base, are a much more affordable way to get in on the action.
Côte Beauty
Adobe Nail Polish
Star Power
Cherry and grape in November feel a little rebellious when every polish bottle seems to be getting darker. Add oversized baby blue stars, though, and we're in entirely different territory. I'm obsessed.
Gelcare
Kawaii Blue
Penny for Your Thoughts
A shiny new penny, but make it a manicure. The warm copper center catches the light beautifully—it's the kind of cat-eye finish that looks different depending on how you move your hands.
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Cracked Polish
Ginger Snapped
Cosmic Cocktail
Who decided chocolate brown and icy blue belong together? Because I'd like to thank them. There's something almost otherworldly about the way the metallic effect shifts between the two shades, especially with those tiny stars scattered across each nail.
Cirque Colors
Cocoa Jelly
Autumn Sampler
My favorite thing about this manicure is that it makes absolutely no attempt to match. That shimmery sage green next to cranberry red? Surprisingly great. Throw in the warmer metallic shades, and you've got what looks like someone spilled out their entire fall polish collection and picked the best of it.
Olive & June
Fall Gel Polish Set
Seeing Spots
Matcha green isn't exactly what comes to mind when I think about November nails, and that's half the appeal. The pale pink base makes room for oversized burgundy stars, while the teeny polka dots add another layer of fun. Not every manicure needs to take the season so seriously.
Manucurist
Milky Matcha
Heavy Metal
It's the gold outlining that really gets me. They make the whole thing look like a collection of vintage enamel jewelry. I'd probably spend my next antique-shopping trip looking for rings to match.
Cote Beauty
Alchemy Nail Polish
Wine-Stained
Some shades of red deserve their own moment, and this deep, wine-stained burgundy is one of them. It's rich without looking almost black, and that glassy, jelly finish makes the color even better.
Essie
Nail Art Studio Glass Nails Nail Polish Collection - Half Full
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.