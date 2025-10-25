Almond Fragrances Are Increasing My Life’s Cozy Factor By 1000

The gourmand note is perfect for fall.

A picture of Ariel Baker next to an almond plant, with almond beauty products around the plant
I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but I consider myself to be somewhat of a fragrance expert. It comes with the job, what can I say? As you can imagine, my collection is extensive, so much so that I’ve started divvying up my fragrances based on what I notes I want to smell like, rather than a specific perfume formula or brand. I don’t know if it’s the drop in temperatures or my general affinity for being cozy in all aspects of my life, but recently, I’ve been extremely drawn to almond fragrances.

Gourmand fragrances [incorporate] elements that evoke the sensory experience of enjoying desserts or other culinary treats,” perfumer Erwan Raguenes previously told Marie Claire. It’s likely why the fragrance profile explodes in popularity during the fall and winter months, when people are searching for tiny ways to bring comfort to their daily lives.

That being said, the almond perfumes on the market feel endless. From formulas that smell decadent and good enough to eat, to the lighter, more comforting variations that basically rock you to sleep every night, there is something out there for everyone. Still, that doesn’t mean that they’re all good, or worth actually adding to your collection. That’s where I come in. I’ve spent years curating my fragrance collection, and there are quite a few scents that either feature an almond note or are built around it altogether. There are even a few products that I recommend pairing with your perfumes to really bring out that nutty, slightly lactonic quality that almond can add to a fragrance.​

This is precisely the time of year that I start to pull out my heavy-hitter gourmands, so consider this your last stop on your journey to find the best almond fragrances. Plus, a few extra almond-scented goodies that I recommend adding to your collection as we welcome the 2025 holiday season.

It Starts In the Shower

As any fragrance connoisseur will tell you, your routine starts long before you spray any actual perfume on your skin. These body washes not only feel great on the skin, but they also lay the groundwork for a long-lasting almond accent bubble.

The Lotions and Potions

After I get out of the shower, I immediately put on lotion and body oil. Not only does it help my skin not feel so dry and itchy after being in scalding hot water, but it’s also the next step in making sure that my perfume has something in a similar scent family to stick on to.

Body Sprays

After your lotions and potions comes your body mists. These are lighter scents that don’t last as long as a traditional eau de parfum or toilette, but they still wrap you in a cloud of fragrance that’s particularly well-suited for bedtime.

Almond Perfumes

Now, the fun part. One spritz of the perfumes ahead will have you wrapped in a delectable almond-scented cloud. When paired with the other steps in my routine, expect beast mode longevity that can last days after you spray.

Luxury Almond Perfume

For the people who like the finer things in life, these luxury almond perfumes will be the perfect last step to your fragrance routine. Because who doesn’t deserve a little bit of luxury in their everyday lives?

Ariel Baker
