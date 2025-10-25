I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but I consider myself to be somewhat of a fragrance expert. It comes with the job, what can I say? As you can imagine, my collection is extensive, so much so that I’ve started divvying up my fragrances based on what I notes I want to smell like, rather than a specific perfume formula or brand. I don’t know if it’s the drop in temperatures or my general affinity for being cozy in all aspects of my life, but recently, I’ve been extremely drawn to almond fragrances.

“Gourmand fragrances [incorporate] elements that evoke the sensory experience of enjoying desserts or other culinary treats,” perfumer Erwan Raguenes previously told Marie Claire. It’s likely why the fragrance profile explodes in popularity during the fall and winter months, when people are searching for tiny ways to bring comfort to their daily lives.

That being said, the almond perfumes on the market feel endless. From formulas that smell decadent and good enough to eat, to the lighter, more comforting variations that basically rock you to sleep every night, there is something out there for everyone. Still, that doesn’t mean that they’re all good, or worth actually adding to your collection. That’s where I come in. I’ve spent years curating my fragrance collection, and there are quite a few scents that either feature an almond note or are built around it altogether. There are even a few products that I recommend pairing with your perfumes to really bring out that nutty, slightly lactonic quality that almond can add to a fragrance.​

This is precisely the time of year that I start to pull out my heavy-hitter gourmands, so consider this your last stop on your journey to find the best almond fragrances. Plus, a few extra almond-scented goodies that I recommend adding to your collection as we welcome the 2025 holiday season.

It Starts In the Shower

As any fragrance connoisseur will tell you, your routine starts long before you spray any actual perfume on your skin. These body washes not only feel great on the skin, but they also lay the groundwork for a long-lasting almond accent bubble.

The Lotions and Potions

After I get out of the shower, I immediately put on lotion and body oil. Not only does it help my skin not feel so dry and itchy after being in scalding hot water, but it’s also the next step in making sure that my perfume has something in a similar scent family to stick on to.

Nivea Body Lotion With Vanilla and Almond Oil $7.29 at Target Not only does this lotion have a thin consistency that makes it feel like you barely have anything on at all, but it has a gorgeous floral almond scent that will make a fantastic base for your perfume. L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Body Oil $53 at Sephora Of course, if you prefer the L’Occitane Almond Shower oil, an easy auxiliary to pair with it is the matching body oil that has that same rich, creamy almond scent.

Body Sprays

After your lotions and potions comes your body mists. These are lighter scents that don’t last as long as a traditional eau de parfum or toilette, but they still wrap you in a cloud of fragrance that’s particularly well-suited for bedtime.

L’Occitane Almond Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $40 at Sephora I don’t mean to sound like a walking billboard for L'Occitane, but I didn’t realize how much real estate the brand takes up in my fragrance routine until now. Still, I’m getting back on my soapbox to exclaim how much I love the Almond Hair and Body Fragrance Mist from the brand. The actual formula of the mist feels wonderful on the skin, and I’m not sure if it’s because I’ve used it for quite a while now, but the scent immediately makes me sleepy. It's the fragrance version of a warm blanket.

Kopari Beauty Seychelles Sands Hair & Body Mist $29 at Ulta Beauty Even though this body mist doesn’t technically have an almond note in it, when it’s paired with the rest of my body care routine, the nutty aroma is all that I smell. It’s likely because they are notes that would typically be paired with almond in a fragrance anyway, like vanilla and musk. These supporting notes almost boost the almond scent that comes from the prior products used in my routine.

Almond Perfumes

Now, the fun part. One spritz of the perfumes ahead will have you wrapped in a delectable almond-scented cloud. When paired with the other steps in my routine, expect beast mode longevity that can last days after you spray.

XERJOFF Casamorati Italica Eau De Parfum $330 at Bloomingdale's The almond note in this perfume is paired with one of my favorite notes of all time: saffron. Expect a few sprays of this scent to take you on a nutty, musky, and slightly boozy journey. The closest thing that I could compare it to would be eggnog or Haitian kremas. That is to say, it's warm, sweet, lactonic, and even a little bit spicy. Liis Celestial Object $175 at REVOLVE For something a little lighter and more airy, opt for Celestial Object from Liis. The perfume’s profile gets its uplifting start from the fruity quince in the top note, but then it starts to dry down to that familiar warmth that I come to expect from almond perfumes. The almond note is flanked by others like incense, labdanum, rice paper, and tonka bean, which gives it an almost skin-like quality. Liquides Imaginaires Pistachio Cousin Eau De Parfum $200 at Bergdorf Goodman For a greener take on the note, opt for Pistachio Cousin from Liquides Imaginaires. The brand is famous for the viral lactonic perfume. Blanche Bete, and you do pick up a bit of that milky DNA in this formula. However, instead of fading into a milky, white floral base, it leans a little more aromatic. That’s thanks to notes like lemon petitgrain and cypriolo, which, to my nose, make it smell like the cereal milk that’s often left over after eating Fruity Pebbles. I know that sounds a bit odd, but you have to smell this one in person to get it. It’s wonderful.

Luxury Almond Perfume

For the people who like the finer things in life, these luxury almond perfumes will be the perfect last step to your fragrance routine. Because who doesn’t deserve a little bit of luxury in their everyday lives?

Scentologia Lac.ton.ic. €195 at scentologia.com Lactonic is a niche perfume that feels like the ultimate cool-girl scent. Milk, sweet almond, and mandarin combine with the fresh notes of ylang-ylang and Lily of the Valley, before settling down into a caramel, ambrostar, and sandalwood masterpiece that I simply adore. If you’re one of those people who like to gatekeep your scents (zero judgement here), then this one’s for you. Louis Vuitton Fantasmagory $595 at us.louisvuitton.com Louis Vuitton’s latest perfume, Fantasmagory, uses an almond note to underscore the complexity of the vanilla in the formula, and the brand has nailed it. Leather and ginger also add a gorgeous complexity to the perfume, making it perfect for someone who doesn’t want a linear almond perfume, but who also doesn’t want to smell like anyone else. ARQUISTE Parfumeur Almond Suede Eau De Parfum $225 at Dermstore (US) Another almond and suede masterpiece comes from the house of Arquiste. Almond suede is just that, an almond perfume that has the velvety texture of a suede material. My olfactory experience can only be described as smooth when I wear this. Thanks to the candy-like quality of the almond marzipan, it doesn’t veer off into rubbery territory, just warm, velvety, and ultra comforting.

