I’m picky about a lot of things, and nail designs are at the top of that list right now—especially as we approach the season when freezing temperatures take a toll on our fingers, nails, and cuticles. I can’t fathom making things worse with a bad manicure. Sure, my hands will spend a lot of time in my pockets and wrapped in (hopefully) luxe, comfy gloves. But when they’re out, they’re highly visible: passing the plate of mash to your cousin at Thanksgiving, cradling a cranberry spritz at a holiday party, or raising a champagne flute on New Year’s Eve. That in mind, I won't settle for anything less than an eye-catching, compliment-inducing winter manicure.
Thankfully, the internet and just about every nail artist I know agree with me. Winter 2027 nail trends follow this motto: “the glitzier, the better,” saysSignourney Nuñez, a nail artist based in Los Angeles. U.K.-based nail artistLizzie Trow says her clients have moved past traditional festive motifs like candy-cane stripes and bows. “Clients are asking for more of an abstract version of festive,” she says.
This season, expect vamped-up versions of designs that have trended in the past. The ever-popular cat-eye is still on top this winter, but with a more blinding, icy effect. Animal prints are roaring, though we’re swapping the dainty Bambi look for a more maximalist, edgier zebra print. “It will be a return to glamour, extravagance, and beautifully sculpted nails,” says Max Estrada, a nail artist and founder ofeNailCouture in Tucson, Arizona, who references New York and Paris circa 1987, with “fabulous faux-fur coats, vintage Schiaparelli, dramatic evening wear as the vibe.”
If you won’t settle for anything less than jaw-dropping manicures this winter, keep reading for the glitzy, glamorous designs experts say are worth the effort.
Celestial Nails
Some like to believe fate is written in the stars. I’m not as convinced, but I’ll admit there’s something mystical and alluring about the celestial realm. Everyone else seems to think so, too, since starry nail designs are showing up all over my social feeds. “This winter is all about anything shimmery,” says Trow. This ethereal spin on classic star designs gives you just the right dose of sparkle to turn your nails into the best accessory. Add dainty moon and sun designs to bring a whole galaxy to life on your nails.
Sally Hansen
Salon Effects Nail Accents - 102 Celestial Eclipse - 40ct
Animal Print Nails
It feels like just yesterday Bambi-core was taking over our fall feeds. This winter, nail artists say animal print is back, but much louder. We’re trading demure doe-inspired designs for maximalist looks like zebra and leopard. Trow says her favorite way to wear the trend is to paint zebra stripes in jewel tones and mix in shimmering cat-eye for a mystical finish.
Chillhouse
La Zebra Notte Press Ons Chill Tips in Almond
Icy Cat Eye Nails
Cat eye has been at the top of the nail trend leaderboard for several years now, but experts say winter 2026 will be the shiniest we’ve ever seen it. Nuñez says a more velvety finish is the most popular way to wear the magnetic polish now. Instead of big particles of sparkle, brands are releasing cat eye polishes with finer shimmer particles, creating that super shiny, almost icy effect. Expect to see cat eye polishes in cool shades of blue and silver, worked into 3D designs like ribbed nails for a mani that’s festive without being cheesy.
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TGB
Velvet Magnetic Topcoat
Privacy Screen Nails
Winter is the season to lean into your moodier, more sultry side, and privacy screen nails are the perfect way to do it. This trend creates the illusion of a veil using a cat eye polish that shifts color with light and movement.
Most nail artists begin by coating the nail with a dark gel polish base, then add a layer of cat eye polish. Next, they apply a matte topcoat to create a blurred effect and let it cure before painting on a design, also in a dark color. The result is a trippy manicure that reveals the design when you bend your fingers one way and conceals it when you tilt them another way.
I’ve been seeing this trend done with different animal prints, but my favorite iteration so far is a seductive dark lace design. It’s like lingerie for your nails.
Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel™, Matte Top Coat 102
Isolated Chrome
As the owner of Vanity Projects, a nail salon with locations in Miami and New York City, Rita Pinto has plenty of insight into the most-requested nail designs each season. This winter, she says, isolated chrome is the most popular in her salons. “Using the chrome over these designs results in a gorgeous effect,” Pinto says.
While it looks as simple as painting a thin outline design with a thick gel polish and letting it dry before buffing on a chrome polish. Pinto says the technique can actually get a little complicated. You’re probably better off saving your favorite inspo picture and taking it to your nail artist.
OPI
Chrome Powder
Color Block Manis
Remember when we were all afraid of wearing clashing colors? Thank goodness we grew out of that, because color blocking is one of the most stylish ways to make a statement, especially on your nails. While this trend may feel a little 2016, Pinto says it’s having a big resurgence. Nail artists are splashing bright jewel tones over muted neutrals for a fresh update to color blocking, and it works so well.
If you’re not afraid of a maximalist look, try cat-eye triangles in rich emerald, amethyst, and cardinal painted over darker animal print designs, like nail artist San Sung Kim’s museum-worthy manicure above.
SOFGEL
Sofgel - Chinchilla Cat Eye - the Kristen Set
Disappearing French Tips
French tips have always been the classy option on nail salon menus, but this winter’s version of the look elevates it from classy to opulent. “A crisp, defined smile line is still very much in demand, but we’re now seeing more variations, including softer, almost invisible French tips,” saysVikki Swan, a nail artist in Los Angeles. This ombré, disappearing French tip creates a diffused, airy manicure that elongates the nail and looks impossibly elegant. Plus, the cool, neutral tones make this mani look right at home in the natural winter color palette.
LONDONTOWN
Lakur Nail Polish, Nude & Brown Shades - Cafe Au Lait
Plaid Nails
Plaid is a quintessential winter print. The cold weather prompts everyone to reach for their tartan scarves, sweaters, and tablecloths, especially as the holidays approach. Turns out, plaid works equally well, if not better, on your nails. “There’s something about this pattern that feels very right for the season. It’s classic, preppy, a little nostalgic, and suddenly cool again,” says Queenie, who adds that pairing the design with cat eye “gives it a little extra movement and gloss.”
Kiss
Glam Embellished Medium Almond Press on Nails, Mirror
Cat Eye Ombré
For those who are a little timid when it comes to sparkly nails (i.e., me), may I submit cat-eye ombré. These subtle sparkly tips are the perfect way to dip your finger into this trend (pun intended) without going full-blown glitz. I first fell in love with this design last winter, and a year later I’m still seeing it all over my feed.
Aprés
All the Nudes You'll Ever Need Bundle – Set of 5
Molten Chocolate Nails
Brown nails are very fall-coded, and a little boring in my opinion, but Estrada says the warm shade is “evolving far beyond the ordinary autumn brown.” “For winter, I envision bittersweet chocolate, espresso, and deep cocoa [shades] covered in reflective bronze and champagne-gold chrome." Now that sounds more alluring.
To really vamp up this nail look, introduce sculptural gold embellishments, ornate French tips, or tortoiseshell accents. “It’s rich, decadent, and almost edible,” says Estrada.
OPI
Gelcolor Gel Nail Polish Cliffside Karaoke
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Meet the Experts
Sigourney Nuñez
Sigourney Nuñez is a Mexican and Guatemalan licensed nail artist from South East Los Angeles.
With a background in journalism, she previously worked as an editor at two of the leading nail publications. She led the North American education strategy at OPI. Nuñez was also named the first-ever manicurist for Harry Styles' beauty brand, Pleasing.
Recently, she partnered with Hellmann’s to create the spiciest nail trend of the season, the Mayo Mani. In 2023 she partnered with Cutie Oils to create a limited-edition cuticle oil that sold out 3 months after launch. She was also casted in essie's summer campaign.
Today, Nuñez is a full-time content creator. She shares her passion for nail art, nail care, inspires others to express themselves with their manicures and use cuticle oil everyday.
Lizzy Trow
Lizzy Trow is a UK Based nail artist.
Max Estrada
Being born into the beauty industry and with more then 10+ years of expertise and experience, Max Estrada has always had a strong belief in nail education and artistry.
Max started with playing with his mother’s nail products and reading trade publications at a very early age, even attending his first trade show at the age of 5.
He started his professional career working in his family’s salon in Arizona. Within the first year of Max’s career he aspersed to grow bigger as a nail technician, so he decided to enter his first competition.
At the very young age of 16 with already a very quick and accurate acrylic application, Max entered his first professional nail competition.
Max was confident in his work; he competed and placed within the top 10 for his division and category. Full of determination, his goal was to improve his skills and conquer the competitive world of nails!
Now, Max places in every competition he enters and focus on further refining the nail shape and developing nail technologies that make the every nail artist’s life much easier. He believes that the best competition to win is the one with yourself; always strive for your personal best.
Max’s ultimate dream was to have the best products to complement his education for the nail care industry. In 2014, Max invented and designed his own company and product line, aptly titled Exclusive Nail Couture Professional, nationally and globally.
Today, Max competes all over the world. He has a true passion for his art and expresses his love for the nail industry through every nail he does. Max is now sharing his knowledge all over the world in his classes and through his new line of nail products.
Being a trendsetter in the industry, Max says, “The nail industry is not about where it has been but where it’s going.”
He is the man that will lead the way with Exclusive Nail Couture Professional—a dream come true!~
Max to this day competes all over the world and has a true passion for his art and express his love for the nail industry thru every nail he does. Today Max shares his knowledge all over the world in his classes.
Annie Blay-Tettey is a freelance beauty and lifestyle journalist covering beauty, wellness, travel, and culture. Her work has appeared in Allure, The Zoe Report, ELLE.com, POPSUGAR, Coveteur, Moda Operandi, Bustle, and more. She graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Magazine Journalism. A native of Ghana, she currently lives in New Jersey with her husband and daughter.