A Successful Date Night Begins With These 10 Sexy Fragrances
Bottle up chemistry.
Before any date night with my boyfriend, I have a tradition of applying a new perfume aligned to what we're doing: a spicy scent for a dinner date, a fresh one for a walk, you get the point. I found that it's not just about smelling yummy, but it actually influences how I feel. Listen, there's solid science behind aromacology: smell is wired straight to the part of the brain that controls memories and emotions (i.e., the limbic system). That's why just a single whiff can bring back a moment, change the mood, and even boost confidence.
I've been using this hack for a long time. When I was single and dating, I found that applying a man-eater perfume was a small but super powerful way to set the tone for the evening and get into the right headspace—nerves be damed! And the experts agree: Dating professional Tiffany Baria previously explained to Marie Claire, “Having a signature scent makes it so your potential date or partner remembers you everywhere they go—and it’s a Flirting FastPass to getting them hooked.” Here's how I choose my date night fragrance depending on the vibe I'm going for, because it matters a lot more than you may think.
The Romantic
If the night feels extra flirty—like a dimly lit restaurant or if he's cooking for me—I instinctively reach for something floral. You know, rose, peony, gardenia, anything soft and classic. It just makes me feel pretty and romantic in the most effortless way.
A few years ago, I watched Paloma Elsesser's get ready with me video, and she mentioned that Red Roses was her all-time favorite scent. Because whatever she says must be true, I immediately went to the store to try it. It's the most romantic rose scent I've ever smelled that feels natural and doesn't smell like your grandma.
With a name like that, how can you not wear this floral blend of tuberose, jasmine, and narcissus?
The Bold
Not to say that you can't wear these when you're in a relationship (I certainly do), but when I was in my single dating era, these perfumes were the ones that I'd grab when I wanted to make an impression—a little spice, a little smoke, maybe even a hint of pepper. When I put one of these on, my anxiety disappeared. Even blind dates couldn't affect my nervous system.
Though it's advertised as a men's cologne, I find that it brings an unexpected vibe to date night. It's warm and spicy—tobacco leaf, pink pepper, and rum absolute—and transports me to a speakeasy circa the Harlem Renaissance. It's unforgettable.
The Playful
These are my daytime scents, like a picnic in the park, a boozy little brunch, or just a quick coffee when I want to feel awake. To me, playful means citrus. It's light and fresh—think grapefruit, orange, lime—and makes me feel fun.
The Cozy
If my boyfriend and I are staying in or doing something low-key, I go for warm, sweet scents. Vanillas, caramels, and any scent that smells like a dessert fit this category—the gourmands, if you will.
Unlike its bold predecessor, Baccarat Rouge 540, this one is warm, flirty, and smooth—a combination that demands a hug. Musks, fruits, and candies blend together for a delicious profile.
Looking for a vanilla that's sophisticated instead of cloying? The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods adds depth and complexity to the classic note.
The Effortless
And there are my favorite nights when I don't want him to notice the perfume, at least not right away. That's when I reach for a skin scent. It's subtle, almost like you can't tell if I'm wearing perfume or not, but filled with warmer and muskier notes that mimic the skin's natural smell. It's my secret weapon for when I want him to lean in just a little closer.
This fragrance was formulated around Byredo perfumer Ben Gorham's idea of the color white. It's pure and simple, but it has a side to it that's unexpectedly warm and intimate.
