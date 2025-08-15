Before any date night with my boyfriend, I have a tradition of applying a new perfume aligned to what we're doing: a spicy scent for a dinner date, a fresh one for a walk, you get the point. I found that it's not just about smelling yummy, but it actually influences how I feel. Listen, there's solid science behind aromacology: smell is wired straight to the part of the brain that controls memories and emotions (i.e., the limbic system). That's why just a single whiff can bring back a moment, change the mood, and even boost confidence.

I've been using this hack for a long time. When I was single and dating, I found that applying a man-eater perfume was a small but super powerful way to set the tone for the evening and get into the right headspace—nerves be damed! And the experts agree: Dating professional Tiffany Baria previously explained to Marie Claire, “Having a signature scent makes it so your potential date or partner remembers you everywhere they go—and it’s a Flirting FastPass to getting them hooked.” Here's how I choose my date night fragrance depending on the vibe I'm going for, because it matters a lot more than you may think.

The Romantic

If the night feels extra flirty—like a dimly lit restaurant or if he's cooking for me—I instinctively reach for something floral. You know, rose, peony, gardenia, anything soft and classic. It just makes me feel pretty and romantic in the most effortless way.

The Bold

Not to say that you can't wear these when you're in a relationship (I certainly do), but when I was in my single dating era, these perfumes were the ones that I'd grab when I wanted to make an impression—a little spice, a little smoke, maybe even a hint of pepper. When I put one of these on, my anxiety disappeared. Even blind dates couldn't affect my nervous system.

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau De Toilette Fragrance $89 at Nordstrom Though it's advertised as a men's cologne, I find that it brings an unexpected vibe to date night. It's warm and spicy—tobacco leaf, pink pepper, and rum absolute—and transports me to a speakeasy circa the Harlem Renaissance. It's unforgettable. Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum $27.77 at Cacti Wellness $64.84 at Amazon $90 at SHEIN You probably know this one, but if not, meet the perfume that became the signature of a confident, powerful woman: YSL Libre.

The Playful

These are my daytime scents, like a picnic in the park, a boozy little brunch, or just a quick coffee when I want to feel awake. To me, playful means citrus. It's light and fresh—think grapefruit, orange, lime—and makes me feel fun.

Henry Rose Windows Down $150 at Sephora This pick is sunshine in a bottle. Aptly named, this citrus perfume takes me back to summer drives with the windows rolled down. I wear this scent every time I go on a day date when the weather is gorgeous. Tom Ford Neroli Portofino $130 at Ayla Now that the warm weather is fading into fall, I lean on citrus scents that don't feel like summer. This one features sparkling citrus notes, balanced by a resinous base to keep it grounded.

The Cozy

If my boyfriend and I are staying in or doing something low-key, I go for warm, sweet scents. Vanillas, caramels, and any scent that smells like a dessert fit this category—the gourmands, if you will.

The Effortless

And there are my favorite nights when I don't want him to notice the perfume, at least not right away. That's when I reach for a skin scent. It's subtle, almost like you can't tell if I'm wearing perfume or not, but filled with warmer and muskier notes that mimic the skin's natural smell. It's my secret weapon for when I want him to lean in just a little closer.

Byredo Blanche Eau De Parfum $235 at Nordstrom This fragrance was formulated around Byredo perfumer Ben Gorham's idea of the color white. It's pure and simple, but it has a side to it that's unexpectedly warm and intimate. By Rosie Jane Rosie $80 at Sephora This is my fail-safe skin scent that I reach for almost every day. It's soft, warm, and effortless. Every single time I apply it, my boyfriend asks me what I'm wearing.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.