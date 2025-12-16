Call me lazy, but I'm not one for an extensive body care routine. I like my body care products to offer instant results, whether that's soothing dry skin or delivering a wow-worthy glow. And as a fragrance lover, they need to smell pretty darn incredible, too. With this in mind, it's no wonder that Sol de Janeiro's body lotions, mists, and other products are at the forefront of my (limited) body care regimen.

Sol de Janeiro hardly needs an introduction. Its candy-colored bottles have gone mega-viral on TikTok, and its instantly recognizable Bum Bum Cream would earn a spot in the Beauty Hall of Fame. Named for the “Sun of January,” aka the highest point of the sun in the Brazilian summer, Sol de Janeiro is all about evoking peak summer energy year-round.

Over the years, I've become a loyal fan of the body care and fragrance brand, trying every new product Sol de Janerio has launched. It was a nearly impossible task (every creation is so good), but I've nailed down the absolute best Sol de Janeiro products, according to someone who has tried them all. TLDR: Sol de Janeiro is well worth the hype.

