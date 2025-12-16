I've Tried Every Sol de Janeiro Product—These 8 Are Worth the Hype
Right this way for unbelievably soft skin and addictive scents.
Call me lazy, but I'm not one for an extensive body care routine. I like my body care products to offer instant results, whether that's soothing dry skin or delivering a wow-worthy glow. And as a fragrance lover, they need to smell pretty darn incredible, too. With this in mind, it's no wonder that Sol de Janeiro's body lotions, mists, and other products are at the forefront of my (limited) body care regimen.
Sol de Janeiro hardly needs an introduction. Its candy-colored bottles have gone mega-viral on TikTok, and its instantly recognizable Bum Bum Cream would earn a spot in the Beauty Hall of Fame. Named for the “Sun of January,” aka the highest point of the sun in the Brazilian summer, Sol de Janeiro is all about evoking peak summer energy year-round.
Over the years, I've become a loyal fan of the body care and fragrance brand, trying every new product Sol de Janerio has launched. It was a nearly impossible task (every creation is so good), but I've nailed down the absolute best Sol de Janeiro products, according to someone who has tried them all. TLDR: Sol de Janeiro is well worth the hype.
Behold, Sol de Janeiro's cream of the crop: Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. According to the brand, one jar sells every four seconds—it's that good. The smooth, creamy formula is packed with caffeine-rich guaranà to visibly tighten and firm the skin. Meanwhile, cupuaçu butter deeply nourishes and locks in hydration, and squalane prevents further moisture loss. The cherry on top of this delicious body butter is its Cheirosa 62 fragrance, a gourmand lover's dream blend.
As the first body mist to earn a permanent place in my fragrance collection, Cheirosa 62 holds a special place in my heart. "Cheirosa" means to smell incredibly delicious in Portuguese, and that's exactly what this fragrance does. Its blend of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla never fails to make me feel like a treat. Somehow, this mist captures the feel of sun-drenched summer days, yet is still wearable for any occasion or season.
You know when your skin is so dry, you don't just feel it, but you can see it? That's when I like to use this body butter, which in the wintertime, is a near-daily ritual. Its key benefits are to deeply nourish skin and restore the skin barrier, so you can expect a thicker, richer texture than the Bum Bum Cream. Once I slather this on, my skin feels soft and smooth for days on end.
I never knew how luxurious body washes could be until I tried this pick. This oil formula transforms into a rich foam almost the instant you start to lather. With bacuri butter and a blend of Brazilian oils, skin feels cleaner, more hydrated, and soothed with every use. What's more, its sweet Cheirosa 59 scent lingers long after you rinse it off. I can't help but to look forward to my shower now that I have this body wash in my routine.
Dare I say it, but Cheirosa 59 might just be my favorite Sol de Janeiro scent of the bunch. I'm a vanilla girl through and through, and this fragrance is nothing short of a sophisticated vanilla masterpiece. Sugared violet and vanilla orchid make for a sweet, uplifting blend, while a sandalwood base keeps things from veering too cloying. I like to layer this scent over all of my perfumes for an extra dose of sweetness.
I used to think rose perfumes didn't have a place in my olfactory personality, but boy, was I wrong. This just-launched spray is nothing like the grandmotherly rose scents I'm used to. Instead, it offers a brighter, fresher take on the classic fragrance note thanks to the addition of passionfruit and magnolia. In true Sol de Janeiro fashion, Cheirosa 91 is nice and sweet, but not overbearingly so. Speaking from experience, this scent is sure to convert you into a rose fan.
In case you needed further proof of how well Sol de Janeiro does florals, try out Cheirosa 68. This light fragrance combines jasmine and dragon fruit into a candied fruity-floral blend. It also has subtle oceanic notes, giving it a freshness that's perfect for hot summer days. If you could bottle up the scent of an oceanside garden, Cheirosa 68 would be it.
I take my Everything Shower very seriously, and it would be nothing without this body scrub. With a combination of chemical and physical exfoliants, this scrub exfoliates my skin unlike anything else I've ever tried. It practically clears up any rough bumps overnight to reveal clearer, smoother skin. I consider this a facial for my body, and I refuse to go longer than a week without using it.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.