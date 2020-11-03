I'm going to reveal something very personal here. There have been times in my life where I've worn a black shirt, done a light scalp scratch, then looked at my top and realized that it had snowed in 90 degree weather. Oh wait, those aren't snowflakes! Thank you for your support. Itchy, dry, uncomfortable scalps are not something that we need to accept as the norm. In an ideal world, we’d all have healthy, calm scalps that never feel itchy, dry, or flaky. But this is reality, and your scalp may need some TLC from time to time—especially when your symptoms don't always point to the same scalp issues. First, there's your run-of-the-mill winter scalp, which feels itchy and dry (but is flake-free). Then there's dandruff, which presents as itchy, white flakes that easily come off if you gently scratch your scalp. And finally, seborrheic dermatitis (seb derm), which leaves your scalp noticeably red and inflamed, with oily, scale-like patches that kind of stick to your roots. I know—chic. Though the first step to battling your itch issues is to see your doctor or derm for an official diagnosis, let's be honest, you might not have the time or the patience to do that. These tried-and-true therapies are at-home treatment options. But if after a month you still have symptoms, then you need to make an appointment (seriously, do it).