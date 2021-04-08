The 10 Best Face Masks for Acne-Prone Skin
For fast-acting, acne-banishing results.
By Taylore Glynn published
Raise your hand if your skin has been acting up recently. (Reader, my two hands are reaching for the sky right now.) Maybe it's the weather changing, maybe it's double cloth masking, maybe it's both. Or maybe it's just stress! Who knows. But for whatever reason, myself and everyone around me has blemishes and breakouts to spare. 'Tis the season for our complexions going off the rails, apparently. Even if you've invested in an everyday acne-fighting skincare routine, sometimes you need something extra to kick cystic flare-ups and random pimples to the curb. Acne masks, assemble.
Can face masks actually help acne?
Yes. Of all the face masks in existence—and there are limitless options these days—the ones that fight acne can show results the fastest. If your T-zone is constantly slick and messing with your foundation game, a few dabs of a clay formula can nix extra oil instantly. And of you wake up with some random red bumps on your cheeks, a calming formula can quell inflammation and take down that rosiness fast. Even better, new ingredients are being discovered and tested every day to defeat the blemishes that threaten to appear at any moment.
So, to streamline your shopping, we've rounded up the absolute best masks for every skin type and kind of acne. (Hot tip: grab a few different options if you can and multi-mask for a more bespoke treatment.) From soothing gel formulas for reactive, sensitive skin to muddy clay that's served best slathered on oily complexions, there's something for everyone.
Innisfree Super Volcanic Clusters Pore Clearing Clay Mousse Mask
Why yes, hardened lava IS the secret for clear skin, we're glad you asked. The volcanic material, which is harvested in South Korea, helps absorb excess sebum while acne-fighting salicylic acid minimizes pores and exfoliates dead skin cells. The mousse-y formula is fun to apply, too.
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing Facial and Body Mask
This Amazon darling has a boatload of positive reviews and a cult following. If your T-zone looks like a Slip-N-Slide by the end of the day, this clay mask will help control oil production and unclog any congestion that can collect near your nose, cheeks, and forehead.
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask
A classic! Charcoal is a champ when it comes to sucking up excess oil, and this formula will help keep your nose and cheeks calm and clear.
Cetaphil Dermacontrol Purifying Clay Mask With Bentonite Clay
Editors often reach for Cetaphil products when their skin is having a bit of a meltdown, and we're adding this mask to our arsenal. If you've got major congestion but want to keep the area calm, dap this gentle yet effective mud formula to your nose and rinse for a clearer complexion.
Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore Purifying Face Mask
The clay in this luxe formula is harvested from Umbria, Italy where the land is rich with nutrients. If clay masks dry you out, this one makes the case for trying them again: chamomile flower and lavender water help soothe while the clay treats skin.
Laneige Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask
If you're experiencing a flare-up and you're looking rosier than usual, apply a generous later of this soothing formula at night and wake up with significantly calmer skin.
Renée Rouleau Rapid Response Detox Masque
Consider this the first line of defense for ruddy, angry breakouts. The second you see blemishes start to rise, apply a layer of this gel-like mask to quell redness and inflammation.
Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask
Sulfer is a potent purifying, and this mask blends it with two types of clay to treat bad breakouts. Hot tip: add some to your shoulders if you suffer from back-ne.
Ambari Beauty Gold Profection22 Mask
Dark spots and scarring are often leftovers from breakouts, especially as we age, and this AHA blend improves skin texture for an instant glow. But don't worry about overdoing it: anti-inflammatory CBD and reishi calm skin as the mask does its thing.
Taylore Glynn is the Beauty and Health Editor at Marie Claire, covering skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and more. If you need her, she’s probably roasting a chicken, flying solo at the movies, or drinking a bad Negroni at JFK.
