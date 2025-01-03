I blame TikTok for too many late-night doom scrolls and a deep pinky indent (IYKYK). But it's not all bad. TikTok has introduced me to some of the best-ever perfumes. Since making my way onto PerfumeTok, my collection of signature scents has grown tenfold thanks to some of the best viral perfumes.

The social media platform has flipped the script on how I shop for fragrance. One rave review from my favorite perfume influencers, and I'm hitting the "add to cart" button within seconds. Niche and mainstream brands have been the subjects of a viral moment, with the vast majority falling into the gourmand or broader vanilla category.

According to Demi Rawling, a content creator and founder of the fragrance discovery app Snif, this isn't a coincidence. She previously told Marie Claire, "I believe it’s because many people on 'PerfumeTok' are relatively new to the fragrance world. And where do most newcomers start their fragrance journey? Gourmand scents." She adds that because brands are aware of the viral potential of sweet-smelling fragrances, they often launch their own in the hopes of replicating that same success.

While gourmands may be the most talked about perfumes on TikTok, a few others (think: unisex fragrances, musky scents, and some bold florals) have also found success on my For You Page. But are they all worthy of the hype?

To find out, I tested the 12 best viral perfumes from TikTok. Whether you're curious about what's drawing creators' attention or simply in the market for a new winter fragrance, keep scrolling for my detailed, first-person review.

Shop the 12 Best Viral Perfumes on TikTok

Giardini di Toscana Bianco Latte $150 at Lucky Scent This is, without a doubt, the number one scent I see on my For You Page. It's been likened to a rich, creamy vanilla sundae, so naturally, I'm dying to get my hands on it. Rawling confirms that Bianco Latte "is not just a scent, it's an experience that will have all eyes on you," she says. "In fact, this fragrance is so compelling that it will likely have everyone around you pulling out their notes app to jot down its name." Sign me up. Fragrance Family: Gourmand Key Notes: Vanilla, caramel, honey, coumarin, white musk What We Love: Long-wearing; Great sillage What We Don't: May be too sweet for some

Phlur Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist $38 at Sephora Sure, Phlur has an eau de parfum version of Vanilla Skin, but I'd argue its body mist is more popular (and even better). With key notes of sugar crystals, cashmere wood, and vanilla, it's not an overly complex fragrance, which is what makes it the perfect layering scent for vanilla fans. It strikes the perfect balance between sweet, spicy, warm, and woody, so I never get tired of wearing it. Its sillage is also very impressive for a body mist—I can still get a whiff of it after four hours. Fragrance Family: Gourmand Key Notes: Sugar crystals, cashmere wood, vanilla, pink pepper, jasmine, sandalwood What We Love: Great for layering; Long-wearing; Great sillage What We Don't: May not be sweet enough for traditional vanilla lovers

L'eau de Parfum by Cirque du Soleil $195 at Lucky Scent Honestly, I wasn't sure how I would feel about a fragrance with "buttery popcorn accord" in its notes, but this scent genuinely popped off (pun very much intended). It touches on every delicious food you would have at a circus (like cotton candy, caramel, apples), but somehow, it doesn't read overly gourmand—instead, it's sexy, warm, and cozy. I only wished the popcorn and apple notes lasted longer, but the sweet, musky, dry down is enough for me to fall in love with this scent. Fragrance Family: Gourmand Key Notes: Cotton candy, red apple, bergamot, butter, popcorn, caramel, vanilla What We Love: A unique gourmand; Beautiful bottle What We Don't: Top notes wear off quickly

Maison Mataha Escapade Gourmande $215 at Lucky Scent "There's a reason that Maison Mataha's Escapade Gourmand has been going viral on TikTok for a year straight. It's hands down the best gourmand perfume I have ever tried," raves Beauty Writer Ariel Baker. "On first spray, it reminds me of an elevated version of Bath and Body Work's Warm Vanilla Sugar—you can almost taste the slightly caramelized crystal. However, the dry-down is where the magic happens. After a few minutes, you're left with an airy, almost candy-like scent that smells like the most perfect vanilla you can imagine. I've never craved a perfume before, but this one feels like I'm enjoying a decadent dessert every time I spray it on." Fragrance Family: Gourmand Key Notes: Sugar cane, vanilla, tonka bean, benzoin, musk What We Love: An elevated take on vanilla; a photorealistic gourmand What We Don't: Some reviewers say it doesn't stand out from the other vanilla perfumes in their collection

Diptyque L'eau Papier - Eau De Toilette $180 at Diptyque If you're a perfume lover, then you don't need me to tell you that Diptyque fragrances are some of the best around. While everyone has their own favorite scent, the L'eau Papier is easily one of the most talked-about among TikTokers. The musky perfume isn't for everyone, which is why people have so many opinions on it. It's a skin scent, so it has a close, intimate wear and with notes of white musks, sesame, and blonde wood it's not offensive either. It's also one of Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter's all-time favorite perfumes for a subtle, sexy, come-hither sent. Fragrance Family: Musky and woody Key Notes: White musks, mimosa, blonde woods accord, rice steam accord What We Love: Unisex scent; Comforting; Great for any season What We Don't: Does not last long on skin

D'Annam Strawberry Mochi $150 at D'Annam D'Annam takes the cake for the most interesting discovery set. Chapter 2: Memories of Japan include scents like Moonlight Samurai and Sakura Snow, which have me wondering what a steel sword and snowy night might smell like. The collection's Strawberry Mochi scent, however, is the most viral. D'Annam took pains to recreate every bite of the Japanese treat, from the red bean paste to the glutinous rice. It's a unique, not-too-sweet take on gourmands and one I would love to have in my collection. Fragrance Family: Gourmand Key Notes: Strawberry, glutinous rice, red bean paste, brown sugar, vanilla What We Love: A photorealistic gourmand; Unique; Not too sweet What We Don't: May be too savory for sweet perfume lovers

Glossier You $78 at Glossier Despite Glossier's Emily Weiss launching two new versions of You, it's undoubtedly the original that still receives the most attention on social media. "You" is said to be a "skin-scent enhancer," meaning it will smell a little different on everyone depending on your body's unique chemistry. It has a distinct pink pepper and ambrox base, but the uniqueness that comes from each wearer is what has garnered its loyal fanbase. Fragrance Family: Floral and musky Key Notes: Pink pepper, iris, ambrette seeds, ambrox What We Love: Unique smell on everyone; Great for any season or occasion; Perfect for layering What We Don't Love: Not a safe blind buy

Liquides Imaginaires Blanche Bete Eau De Parfum $280 at Neiman Marcus If I had to imagine the smell of a fantasy land with unicorns, rainbows, and fairies, this is it. Creamy, fluffy, and musky, I feel like you're laying on clouds while wearing this, so it's nearly impossible to experience anything but joy. Even the bottle filled with light pink juice is a delight. Be warned; reviewers say it's very lactonic, so if you're not a fan of milky scents, Blanche Bete may not be up your alley. Fragrance Family: Gourmand Key Notes: Milk, ambrette seed, tuberose, incense, vanilla, musk, tonka bean, cocoa What We Love: Comforting; Long-wearing; Beautiful bottle What We Don't: May be too lactonic for some

Parfums de Marley Delina Eau De Parfum $220 at Neiman Marcus Whether you're on PerfumeTok or not, I'm willing to bet your paths have crossed Parfums de Marly's Delina before—it's one of the quintessential It girl perfumes. Often imitated but never replicated, the magic of Delina lies in its feminity. It's a rose perfume through and through with notes of tart rhubarb, musk, vanilla, and vetiver to add depth. Nearly every review I've seen has called it a great date night perfume, and I couldn't agree more. Fragrance Family: Floral Key Notes: Litchi, rhubarb, Turkish rose, peony, vanilla, incense, cedar, vetiver What We Love: Long-wearing; Great for any occasion; Beautiful bottle What We Don't: Some find it overrated

Snif Crumb Couture $65 at Snif As an ode to the croissant, you can expect to smell every ingredient in the French pastry. From the salted butter to the warm berry jam you spread on top, it's a photorealistic experience that I never get tired of wearing. Even when the berry and blackcurrant top notes wear off, I'm left with a sweet, slightly woody smell that's still delectable. It's no wonder why TikTokers can't stop talking about it. Fragrance Family: Gourmand Key Notes: Croissant accord, wild berry jam, vanilla, blackcurrant, sandalwood, tonka bean What We Love: Unique; A photorealistic gourmand; Comforting What We Don't: It's an eau de toilette so not as long-wearing

Dries Van Noten Soie Malaquais Eau De Parfum $380 at Bergdorf Goodman This Dries Van Noten perfume is one of the "prettiest" fragrances Baker has ever encountered. "It has an unusual mix of notes, one of which is silk, which in theory feels hard to explain but makes complete sense when you actually smell the perfume. A mix of cacao, chestnut, rose, and bergamot combine to create a scent that is soft yet deeply alluring and seductive—perfect for anyone who doesn't like an overly floral perfume but wants the gentle sweetness that most of them carry," she explains. "This is one of the most complex perfumes that I will readily label as blind buy worthy, as I don't think anyone will dislike this perfume." Fragrance Family: Floral and fruity Key Notes: Bergamot, blackcurrant, rose, silk, chestnut, cocoa What We Love: Complex; A safe blind buy; Comforting; Long-wearing; Beautiful bottle What We Don't: Expensive

Amouage Guidance Eau De Parfum $380 at Neiman Marcus I know over $300 is a lot to cough up for just one perfume, but given how intense this fragrance is (one to two sprays is all you need), it will last you for a very long time. Guidance has one of the most unique notes list I've seen in a perfume—it includes frankincense, pear, hazelnut, saffron, rose, vanilla, and sandalwood, to name a few. What results is an intoxicating blend that you can't quite put your finger on, but makes you want to lean in and smell more. Fragrance Family: Floral and fruity Key Notes: Pear, hazelnut, frankincense, rose, saffron, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood What We Love: A little goes a long way; Complex; Long-wearing; Great sillage What We Don't: Some may find it too strong

Meet the Expert

Demi Rawling Perfume Reviewer and Founder of Sniff Demi Rawling is an Australian YouTuber who rose to popularity for her fragrance review videos. She offers her opinions on different luxury brands for both men and women. Her content has gained her over 350,000 subscribers to her channel.