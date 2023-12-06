The New Glossier x Starface Collab Is a Gen-Z Dream Come True

Great news for skincare enthusiasts everywhere: This week, beloved brands Glossier and Starface are releasing a collection of adorable, collectible pimple patches based on Glossier's popular sticker sheet designs.

Starface has long had a reputation for making breakouts aesthetic and far more fun, with their colorful, star-shaped hydroclloid patches made to diminish the appearance of acne after just a few hours of wear. They have a devoted following, particularly among Gen Zers, who wear them not only overnight but also out and about throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Glossier has rapidly gained popularity since its inception in 2014, and is devoted to creating versatile, skin-friendly products that celebrate individuality and self-expression. So it's no surprise that they've collaborated with Starface: Both brands boast a vibrant aesthetic that makes skincare fun and allows users to channel express themselves through their products.

The limited-edition collaboration, which you can purchase on both Glossier and Starface's websites starting on December 5, will include a pink mirrored compact containing 32 patches. Their designs will include seven popular, nostalgic designs from Glossier's original sticker sheets. And, in the interest of sustainability, you can also purchase refills for your compact.