The Golden Globes Confirms: Purple Eyeshadow Is the It Eyeshadow Color for 2024

Flashback to the tail end of December 2023, and Rihanna made a huge statement with purple eyeshadow while attending a red carpet event for her Fenty X Puma Creeper Phattys. Fast forward a week, and Megan Thee Stallion rang in the new year at Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with a lilac cut crease that deserved every ounce of our attention.

That brings us to this evening: The 81st annual Golden Globes, where not one, not two, but three celebrities hit the red carpet with stunning purple shadow. Amanda Seyfried, a presenter this evening, showed up with a gorgeous, smoky purple eyeshadow. The hues, which were likely Lancôme tones, had varying levels of intensity and were diffused well below the lower lash line.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Seyfried’s look signaling a trend in and of itself, Da’Vine Joy Randolph really drove home the purple eyeshadow proliferation. I didn’t quite catch the purple undertone on the red carpet, but the second she took the stage to accept her Golden Globe for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, the rich and regal violet hues popped out.

Then, of course, Oprah Winfrey made her grand debut. It would seem, as an ode to The Color Purple, the former talk show host wore not only a purple dress, but a solid purple eye. It was easy to miss the pop of color behind her glasses, but if you zoom in (I highly recommend you do), a purple wash of color takes center stage.

And let's be honest: If Oprah, Amanda, Da’Vine, Megan, and Rihanna say purple shadow is in, then I’m fairly confident purple eyeshadow is in.