Megan Thee Stallion Got the Purple Eyeshadow Memo

Hot girl 2024 is already in full swing, thanks completely to Megan Thee Stallion. And the first order of business, according to the harbinger of all things hot? Continuing the campaign to bring back purple eyeshadow, which Rihanna started in mid-December.

Megan showed up in Times Square shortly after midnight on Monday, January 1 to kick off the New Year on the best foot (seriously, she was also announcing a shoe collab), performing a medley of her hits at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. For the event, she chose a fully violet ensemble, from her custom metallic Nike outfit to her highly anticipated sneakers and, yes, her always-intriguing eyeshadow.

"Can’t nobody convince me purple isn’t HER color," wrote a fan on Megan's Instagram post from the evening. "Looking like a sexy purple power ranger," added another.

For the eyeshadow look, the "Savage" performer utilized a range of expertly blended violet hues for her signature cut crease, with the lightest, silvery shade applied to the inner corners. The colors got darker as they moved across the eyelid, ending with a deep purple—shaped with the very sharpest edge—at the outer corners. She paired the shadow with major false lashes (drawing even more attention to her brown eyes), a glossy lined lip, and sleek, middle-parted, waist-length hair.

Unsurprisingly, the rapper's nails were also something to behold. Shaped in her signature long stiletto style, the purple chrome manicure was covered in tiny gems that matched her bedazzled outfit and rivaled the night's main crystal ball. No offense to tradition, but staring at this nail art was much more exciting than watching the drop.

Megan has been all about the shade lately. Over the weekend, she shared an ad for Planet Fitness where she rocked another fully purple outfit, this time adding lavender hair to the mix.

So, is it the year of violet? Only time will tell. But with Rihanna and Meg (and, duh, The Color Purple) on its side, things are looking good for the royal hue.