Hailey Bieber’s Chocolate Manicure Is Perfect for Fall

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If there's one beauty takeaway from the past year, it’s this: When Hailey Bieber decides to wear a nail color out in the wild, you can expect the hue to be everywhere in just two days' time. So, when the Rhode Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories on Monday, September 25 with a rich chocolate hued manicure (the exact shade is most likely OPI’s Espresso Your Inner Self), it caught my discerning beauty editor eye.
The gorgeous color, which was likely painted by the star’s go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, along with the shorter, tapered almond shape, is a perfectly on-trend for the season. In fact, chocolate-inspired tones are going to be one of the biggest nail trends for Fall 2023. “Browns of every shade are the new neutral,” Essie Global Educator Rita Remark told Marie Claire earlier this week. “From espresso to latte, brown goes with absolutely everything.”
If you’re looking for a perfect match to your manicured nails, Bieber’s new Rhode Lip Tint in none other than Espresso just so happens to do the job. (It’s not a coincidence the beauty founder matched her manicure to her new launch, either.)
Earlier this week, the model announced her foray into the makeup category with four tinted lip tints that are composed of the same formula as the brand’s cult-favorite peptide lip treatment. You can choose to scoop up “ribbon,” a sheer pink, “toast,” a rose taupe, “raspberry jelly,” a crushed berry, or “espresso,” a rich brown—which I predict to be the most coveted.
Each shade retails for $16, is buildable in nature, and undeniably hydrating. They’re set to launch on September 29 at 9 a.m. and while you can't buy them just yet, you can set your alarm. My advice? Go get your chocolate-hued manicure, sign up for the waitlist, and gear up for an undeniably chic nail-lip combo.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Rift: "Happy Families Are Not a Game That Everyone Can Play," Says Expert
Yeesh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pierce Brosnan Gave His Wife Keely 60 Roses for Her 60th Birthday
These two!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Jerseys Have Seen a "400% Spike in Sales" Amid Rumored Taylor Swift Romance
The power this woman has...
By Iris Goldsztajn