Hailey Bieber’s Chocolate Manicure Is Perfect for Fall

If there's one beauty takeaway from the past year, it’s this: When Hailey Bieber decides to wear a nail color out in the wild, you can expect the hue to be everywhere in just two days' time. So, when the Rhode Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories on Monday, September 25 with a rich chocolate hued manicure (the exact shade is most likely OPI’s Espresso Your Inner Self), it caught my discerning beauty editor eye.

The gorgeous color, which was likely painted by the star’s go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, along with the shorter, tapered almond shape, is a perfectly on-trend for the season. In fact, chocolate-inspired tones are going to be one of the biggest nail trends for Fall 2023. “Browns of every shade are the new neutral,” Essie Global Educator Rita Remark told Marie Claire earlier this week. “From espresso to latte, brown goes with absolutely everything.”

If you’re looking for a perfect match to your manicured nails, Bieber’s new Rhode Lip Tint in none other than Espresso just so happens to do the job. (It’s not a coincidence the beauty founder matched her manicure to her new launch, either.)

Earlier this week, the model announced her foray into the makeup category with four tinted lip tints that are composed of the same formula as the brand’s cult-favorite peptide lip treatment. You can choose to scoop up “ribbon,” a sheer pink, “toast,” a rose taupe, “raspberry jelly,” a crushed berry, or “espresso,” a rich brown—which I predict to be the most coveted.

Each shade retails for $16, is buildable in nature, and undeniably hydrating. They’re set to launch on September 29 at 9 a.m. and while you can't buy them just yet, you can set your alarm. My advice? Go get your chocolate-hued manicure, sign up for the waitlist, and gear up for an undeniably chic nail-lip combo.