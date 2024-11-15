Hailey Bieber historians know that of all her signature dishes—pizza toast, chocolate protein pancakes, chicken wings—there's one that stands apart: her cinnamon roll recipe. She's been gatekeeping it for years, but now there's finally a way for the rest of us to get a taste of her homemade cinnamon buns. Timed to the mother of one's actual birthday—November 22—Rhode's latest launch is a Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint that smells exactly like the real thing.

The best part? The tint isn't just scented like a Hailey Bieber breakfast specialty. It's laced with a sheer-but-buildable brown shimmer gloss that will add dimension to all your favorite fall lip liner and lipstick shades. Plus, it features the same nourishing formula you've come to know and love from Rhode's classic Peptide Lip Treatments and Tints.

Hailey Bieber models her new Rhode Lip Peptide in a cinnamon roll-coded faux fur coat, shot by Drew Vickers. (Image credit: Drew Vickers)

The new variation is inspired by Bieber's "insane" recipe. (Image credit: Drew Vickers)

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint Cinnamon Roll $18 at Rhode

As you might recall, last year's Bieber birthday drop was a Jellybean Lip Tint that's now going for—I kid you not—$43 per tube on eBay. That's how coveted these limited-edition scents and shades inevitably end up becoming, so I'd definitely encourage grabbing a couple Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tints while you still can. For holiday gifting, look no further than the Birthday Duo set, which pairs the limited-edition Tint with a Pocket Blush of your choice. If you're gunning for best auntie ever status—I definitely am—this duo is basically a short-cut to making your nieces completely wig out at Christmas.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with picking up a little treat for yourself. Something I've always appreciated about Rhode's modern take on lip balm is the texture. I'm incredibly picky about the products I use on my lips, because many of the most popular options are too thin to offer any real protection against cold weather or too sticky to be tolerable during the daytime. Peptide Lip Tint, however, is a perfect balance of cushion, staying power, and potency, since it's packed with shea butter, babassu oil, and cupuaçu butter. My chapped, flaky lips simply love this formula and I tend to keep a different color in every purse.

Hailey Bieber's cinnamon roll lip product pairs so well with a terra cotta blush... (Image credit: Drew Vickers)

...that she's selling them together in a limited-edition kit. (Image credit: Drew Vickers)

If this tint is the closest I ever come to sampling one of Hailey's famous cinnamon rolls, I suppose I can live with that. She told me herself that her friends call her recipe "insane." But my previous conversation with her about Rhode Barrier Butter ended on a hopeful note.

“I've literally been the biggest gatekeeper of my recipe of all time, but I think it's getting to the point where I'm gonna have to share,” she hinted. Fingers crossed.

