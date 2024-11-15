Hailey Bieber Drops a Cinnamon Roll Rhode Lip Tint Inspired By Her "Insane" Recipe
The beauty mogul wants everyone to have a taste.
Hailey Bieber historians know that of all her signature dishes—pizza toast, chocolate protein pancakes, chicken wings—there's one that stands apart: her cinnamon roll recipe. She's been gatekeeping it for years, but now there's finally a way for the rest of us to get a taste of her homemade cinnamon buns. Timed to the mother of one's actual birthday—November 22—Rhode's latest launch is a Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint that smells exactly like the real thing.
The best part? The tint isn't just scented like a Hailey Bieber breakfast specialty. It's laced with a sheer-but-buildable brown shimmer gloss that will add dimension to all your favorite fall lip liner and lipstick shades. Plus, it features the same nourishing formula you've come to know and love from Rhode's classic Peptide Lip Treatments and Tints.
As you might recall, last year's Bieber birthday drop was a Jellybean Lip Tint that's now going for—I kid you not—$43 per tube on eBay. That's how coveted these limited-edition scents and shades inevitably end up becoming, so I'd definitely encourage grabbing a couple Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tints while you still can. For holiday gifting, look no further than the Birthday Duo set, which pairs the limited-edition Tint with a Pocket Blush of your choice. If you're gunning for best auntie ever status—I definitely am—this duo is basically a short-cut to making your nieces completely wig out at Christmas.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with picking up a little treat for yourself. Something I've always appreciated about Rhode's modern take on lip balm is the texture. I'm incredibly picky about the products I use on my lips, because many of the most popular options are too thin to offer any real protection against cold weather or too sticky to be tolerable during the daytime. Peptide Lip Tint, however, is a perfect balance of cushion, staying power, and potency, since it's packed with shea butter, babassu oil, and cupuaçu butter. My chapped, flaky lips simply love this formula and I tend to keep a different color in every purse.
If this tint is the closest I ever come to sampling one of Hailey's famous cinnamon rolls, I suppose I can live with that. She told me herself that her friends call her recipe "insane." But my previous conversation with her about Rhode Barrier Butter ended on a hopeful note.
“I've literally been the biggest gatekeeper of my recipe of all time, but I think it's getting to the point where I'm gonna have to share,” she hinted. Fingers crossed.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
