Hailey Bieber Just Dropped Her Full Postpartum Skincare Routine
Glass skin, here I come.
Hailey Bieber just shared her updated beauty routine in full, and I for one am eternally grateful for her generosity.
The supermodel, who is known for her perma-glow, let us into her daily skin regimen in her postpartum era via her beauty brand Rhode Skin's Instagram Stories on Oct. 21. Of course, the routine is chock-full of Hailey's own products, as you might expect.
Her first step is a "gentle cleanse" with Rhode's Pineapple Refresh—and sure, Hailey wants to promote her own product line, but this bad boy has a 4.6-star rating over hundreds of reviews, so I'm personally sold.
Next up a skin prep step with Glazing Milk, an essence formulated with ceramides, beta-glucan, magnesium, zinc, and copper.
Hailey then moves onto the Peptide Glazing Fluid, which gives a dewy effect, followed by the new Barrier Butter.
Hailey recently chatted with Marie Claire about the Barrier Butter, which sadly is waitlist-only for the time being. "It's really, really good going into these next few months of fall and winter, especially as our skin starts to get more dry and I start to get cracked in certain areas," the model explained.
After that, Hailey swipes on a little Peptide Lip Treatment, and calls it a night.
The last Story in the series showed Hailey 10 hours later, her "I woke up like this" glow truly envy-inducing.
Hailey spoke to Marie Claire about her skincare routine in 2021, prior to launching Rhode. At the time, she told us, "My nighttime skin routine is usually a double cleanse. I use an oil or a balm cleanser and then a regular cleanser, followed by serum, eye cream, and moisturizer. I go a little bit heavier on moisture at night. Sometimes I even put a layer of oil over my moisturizer, if I'm feeling extra dry. If I'm breaking out at all, I'll do a spot treatment or the Starface stickers. Those are amazing. I didn't understand the hype until I started using them."
Other faves of Hailey's at the time included the OUAI Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair (from her hairstylist Jen Atkin's brand) and the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Tinted Facial Sunscreen for daytime.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
