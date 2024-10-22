Hailey Bieber Just Dropped Her Full Postpartum Skincare Routine

Hailey Bieber with her hair cut short.
(Image credit: @haileybieber on Instagram)
Hailey Bieber just shared her updated beauty routine in full, and I for one am eternally grateful for her generosity.

The supermodel, who is known for her perma-glow, let us into her daily skin regimen in her postpartum era via her beauty brand Rhode Skin's Instagram Stories on Oct. 21. Of course, the routine is chock-full of Hailey's own products, as you might expect.

Rhode

Hailey Bieber shares her skincare routine on Instagram, starting with Rhode's Pineapple Refresh cleanser.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rhode / Instagram)

Her first step is a "gentle cleanse" with Rhode's Pineapple Refresh—and sure, Hailey wants to promote her own product line, but this bad boy has a 4.6-star rating over hundreds of reviews, so I'm personally sold.

Pineapple Refresh — Default Title
Rhode Pineapple Refresh

Next up a skin prep step with Glazing Milk, an essence formulated with ceramides, beta-glucan, magnesium, zinc, and copper.

Glazing Milk — Default Title
Rhode Glazing Milk

Hailey then moves onto the Peptide Glazing Fluid, which gives a dewy effect, followed by the new Barrier Butter.

Peptide Glazing Fluid — Default Title
Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

Hailey recently chatted with Marie Claire about the Barrier Butter, which sadly is waitlist-only for the time being. "It's really, really good going into these next few months of fall and winter, especially as our skin starts to get more dry and I start to get cracked in certain areas," the model explained.

Rhode / Instagram

Hailey Bieber applied Rhode's new Barrier Butter.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rhode / Instagram)

Barrier Butter — Big (5 Oz)
Rhode Barrier Butter

After that, Hailey swipes on a little Peptide Lip Treatment, and calls it a night.

Peptide Lip Treatment Rhode Vanilla — Default Title
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Rhode Vanilla

The last Story in the series showed Hailey 10 hours later, her "I woke up like this" glow truly envy-inducing.

Courtesy of Rhode / Instagram

Hailey Bieber shows off the results of her skincare routine the next morning.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rhode / Instagram)

Hailey spoke to Marie Claire about her skincare routine in 2021, prior to launching Rhode. At the time, she told us, "My nighttime skin routine is usually a double cleanse. I use an oil or a balm cleanser and then a regular cleanser, followed by serum, eye cream, and moisturizer. I go a little bit heavier on moisture at night. Sometimes I even put a layer of oil over my moisturizer, if I'm feeling extra dry. If I'm breaking out at all, I'll do a spot treatment or the Starface stickers. Those are amazing. I didn't understand the hype until I started using them."

Starface Hydro-Star Pimple Patches + Refillable Compact - 32ct
Starface Hydro-Star Pimple Patches + Refillable Compact

Other faves of Hailey's at the time included the OUAI Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair (from her hairstylist Jen Atkin's brand) and the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Tinted Facial Sunscreen for daytime.

Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair
OUAI Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair

Eltamd Uv Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen Spf 46, Oil- Free Tinted Sunscreen With Zinc Oxide, Dermatologist Recommended Sunscreen, 1.7 Oz Pump
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Tinted Facial Sunscreen

