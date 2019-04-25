Emma Roberts def hopped on the "New year, new hair" train back in February when she transformed her streaky blonde cut into a wispy brunette bob. Though her switch-up was not surprising—she's worn about every shade imaginable in her day—it was definitely a new look that I, and the rest of the world, was completely feeling for the actress. I mean, she's so stunning, and can pull off every hair color like nobody's business.

BUT if there's anything we've learned about hair and celebrities, it's that we can never get too comfortable with one style on them for too long. Last night, Roberts dropped a bomb on Instagram, looking like a blonde bombshell rocking a completely new style. She showed off long blonde extensions styled in soft waves. And wow, her look literally went from night to day.

She captioned the picture: "Annnnnd we’re back. Sunrise blonde & whisper waves 🍭," giving credit to her glam squad.

We are in the midst of spring, and summer is right around the corner. Warmer weather always inspires lighter, brighter tones—so, maybe Roberts just wanted to get into the spirit of the season? I love how her roots are slightly darker fading into her sunny blonde hue.

Her long-time hairstylist, Nikki Lee at Los Angeles–based Nine Zero One Salon, is responsible for her gorgeous "sunrise blonde" shade, which she created with Joico products. This style is so good it deserved a second set of hands, which are stylist's Riawna Capri, who got Roberts' long waves to look so on-point with Great Lengths Hair Extensions.

It's impossible to predict how long this summer-y style will last on Roberts, but it looks damn good in the moment. Have you been debating on going lighter this summer? Go for it. I'm getting a new style over the weekend, and this was all the blonde-spo I needed.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE