Tumeric scrub, Ayurvedic facial at Soukya Holistic Health Centre, Bangalore, Karnataka, India, asia
Today's Top Stories
1
Ayurveda Helped Me Rediscover My Indian Heritage
image
2
The 22 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now
image
3
This Is Next-Level Indoor-Outdoor Vacationing
New Zealand v United States
4
Olympian Julie Ertz's Health & Beauty Routine
image
5
You Deserve One of These New Spring Dresses

Emma Roberts Has "Sunrise Blonde" Long Hair and "Whisper Waves" Now

She said buh-bye to her choppy brunette bob.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Emma Roberts def hopped on the "New year, new hair" train back in February when she transformed her streaky blonde cut into a wispy brunette bob. Though her switch-up was not surprising—she's worn about every shade imaginable in her day—it was definitely a new look that I, and the rest of the world, was completely feeling for the actress. I mean, she's so stunning, and can pull off every hair color like nobody's business.

BUT if there's anything we've learned about hair and celebrities, it's that we can never get too comfortable with one style on them for too long. Last night, Roberts dropped a bomb on Instagram, looking like a blonde bombshell rocking a completely new style. She showed off long blonde extensions styled in soft waves. And wow, her look literally went from night to day.

She captioned the picture: "Annnnnd we’re back. Sunrise blonde & whisper waves 🍭," giving credit to her glam squad.

We are in the midst of spring, and summer is right around the corner. Warmer weather always inspires lighter, brighter tones—so, maybe Roberts just wanted to get into the spirit of the season? I love how her roots are slightly darker fading into her sunny blonde hue.

Her long-time hairstylist, Nikki Lee at Los Angeles–based Nine Zero One Salon, is responsible for her gorgeous "sunrise blonde" shade, which she created with Joico products. This style is so good it deserved a second set of hands, which are stylist's Riawna Capri, who got Roberts' long waves to look so on-point with Great Lengths Hair Extensions.

View this post on Instagram

Sunrise blonde + whisper waves = boho dreams✨ @emmaroberts #NineZeroOne #901Girl 👸🏼 Color by me using @joico • 👯‍♀️Tag Team extension by @riawna & I using @greatlengthsusa ✂️ by Ree. • • The inside🎨 scoop for all you hairstylist: I highlighted Emma’s entire head using Joico’s Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 20 Volume LumiShine Developer. I lifted her a bit darker then a pale yellow. My goal was to keep her hair healthy so I didn’t push it further. I tapped her highlights down at the bowl with Joico’s LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. After about 5 mins I ran LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 10SB with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer through her ends. I then let everything process together for about 10 mins, rinsed and sealed the deal with Joico’s Blonde Life mask. 💛

A post shared by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on

It's impossible to predict how long this summer-y style will last on Roberts, but it looks damn good in the moment. Have you been debating on going lighter this summer? Go for it. I'm getting a new style over the weekend, and this was all the blonde-spo I needed.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Katy Perry Got Long, Blonde Hair and It's Stunning
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Hair
Street Style - Berlin - March 20, 2019 Slip's Silk Scrunchie Won't Damage Your Hair
image The Best Natural Hair Products of 2019
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Sarah Hyland Just Cut Her Hair into a Shaggy Lob
image Mandy Moore Just Cut Her Hair Into a Gorgeous Bob
image You Have to See Lana Condor With Bangs
image Emma Stone Isn't a Redhead Anymore
image Sophie Turner Didn't Wash Her Hair During 'GOT'
image
50 Super Gorgeous Long Hairstyles for 2019
image
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
image The Top 10 Hair Color Trends of the Year