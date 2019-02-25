Ciara Got a Bob With Wispy Bangs, Now I Want a Bob With Wispy Bangs

Musical superstar Ciara, everyone's favorite hair chameleon, has rocked every style in the book. Long extensions, braids, twists, lobs, pixies, natural curls, you name it, she's done it. Although she's a veteran when it comes to completely owning cool, new hairstyles, I still get excited every time Ciara debuts a new hairstyle, especially when it's a cut.

For a pre-Oscars party, Ciara showed off her short style in an Instagram post with the caption: "Short Hair Desires Fulfilled." Her stunning selfie shows off a piece-y, black bob paired with wispy bangs.

Her sassy short cut was done by celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz using IGK hair products. I love how effortless and flattering this fringe style looks on this mom of a toddler. Emphasis on mom, because look at that bob. Not that she was aging at all, but I swear short cuts shave an entire decade off of you.

Oh, and that fiery red lip of hers was done by her long-time makeup artist Yolonda Frederick. Ciara is known to retire hairstyles fast, so I'm not holding my breath. But I do hope she holds on to this short style for a while.

I'm including this iconic video of her sashaying with her new cut because it's relevant and too good to pass up. Go, Cici, go!!

It didn't last long, though, and was most likely a wig—by the time Ciara hit the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, she was wearing a sleek, slicked-back long ponytail.

It's hard to say, but Ciara with short hair might just have been my favorite Ciara. Here are a few other haircuts she's worn in the past that prove how stunning shorter lengths look on her.

This black lob with bangs she wore at Milan Fashion Week in 2016 was everything.

And how could anyone ever forget about this honey blonde highlighted lob she wore in 2012?

This cropped cut goes down in Met Gala history.

So pretty!

