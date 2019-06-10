I can't even count how many times I've wanted to copy Gabrielle Union's hairstyles. The actress, wife, and mama to 7-month old Kaavia and her boys, wears every style imaginable so well."We need to showcase the fullness of our beauty," she told me last year during our interview. "Your hair doesn't always have to be super straight to be considered beautiful. You know, we come in every incarnation...We're all on our hair journey, and everyone's journey is beautiful and valid and amazing...The idea that how you wear your hair somehow relates to your character, your intelligence, or your wokeness is bullshit." Can this go on a billboard?

Union's unapologetic approach to beauty, and the way in which she uses her hair, makeup, and style choices to express herself, is beyond inspirational. The 46-year-old does what she wants, which includes going makeup-free when she feels like it, oh, and cutting off all her hair. Over the weekend, Gab decided she was overdue for a summer cut.

She posted a gorgeous photo of her new shaggy style, featuring choppy ends that fall right below her chin. Do yourself a favor and click through this album to marvel at this major volume.

Union's long-time hairstylist, Larry Sims, is the man behind her big chop. "New cut, who dis?...makeup by me/ @fentybeauty brows by @damoneroberts," is what she captioned her pic. That skin—which she credits to good genes and drinking copious amounts of water. Gab is obviously a pro at the no-makeup makeup look—her softly sculpted cheeks and neutral eyeshadow is perfection.

The actress hasn't gone this short with her natural hair in a while. Earlier this year, she wore a similar short style with extensions at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Getty Images

Short looks so good on her. She's already getting creative with this new style. For an event she recently attended in Spain, Sims bumped and teased her hair into a classy updo.

Here's an IG story from Gab:

And here's another angle of the finished look:

Getty Images

Can't wait to see what the star does next. I'm hoping she keeps this short style for a while.

