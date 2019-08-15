In honor of her new '90s makeup collection, Kim Kardashian has been promoting the hell out of it, including sending it to '90s icons.

Her latest move was to post a whole bunch of throwback pics of herself as the inspiration for some of her colors. And the photos are incredible.

Kim's fans, though, are telling her to cool it on the Photoshop, a bit.

Kim Kardashian is pushing our nostalgia buttons hard with her 90s inspired Mattes Collection, dropping tomorrow. On her Instagram Stories last night, she gave us all the inspiration for some of her shades, including some incredible shots of her growing up as a teen in the 90s. And...you just have to see them. Words don't describe it, honestly.

It has everything. Kim with a choker and huuuuge wide-leg pants, worn so low and baggy that I can see like 40 percent of her satiny underwear. (How did we ever think that was a good look??) Vintage technology. (I haven't seen a beeper in...20 years?) The thinnest of thin eyebrows. (I'm lucky I have any at all—I tweezed mine every single day, growing up.) And, of course, those matte-brown shades that look really good on Kim but sort of made me look like I was a tiny bit dead. Fortunately she has some lighter shades in there too.

Feast your eyes:

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim, LOL on that beeper situation. Also, psssst, I can see all of your underwear.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Oh my God, old video games!! A common refrain: I'm real old, to remember those.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Ironic plaid tied around the waist!! Also hey Kourtney, love the cameo!

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Drew!! Also, those pencil-thin eyebrows don't look good on anyone. Please let's never bring them back, k?

Drew Barrymore Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Epic.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE