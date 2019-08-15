image
Kim Kardashian Posts Epic '90s Throwback Pics of Herself to Promote Her New Makeup Collection

image
By Katherine J Igoe
2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinInstagram
    • Her latest move was to post a whole bunch of throwback pics of herself as the inspiration for some of her colors. And the photos are incredible.

        Kim Kardashian is pushing our nostalgia buttons hard with her 90s inspired Mattes Collection, dropping tomorrow. On her Instagram Stories last night, she gave us all the inspiration for some of her shades, including some incredible shots of her growing up as a teen in the 90s. And...you just have to see them. Words don't describe it, honestly.

        It has everything. Kim with a choker and huuuuge wide-leg pants, worn so low and baggy that I can see like 40 percent of her satiny underwear. (How did we ever think that was a good look??) Vintage technology. (I haven't seen a beeper in...20 years?) The thinnest of thin eyebrows. (I'm lucky I have any at all—I tweezed mine every single day, growing up.) And, of course, those matte-brown shades that look really good on Kim but sort of made me look like I was a tiny bit dead. Fortunately she has some lighter shades in there too.

        Feast your eyes:

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram
        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        Kim, LOL on that beeper situation. Also, psssst, I can see all of your underwear.

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram
        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        Oh my God, old video games!! A common refrain: I'm real old, to remember those.

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        Ironic plaid tied around the waist!! Also hey Kourtney, love the cameo!

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram
        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram
        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        Drew!! Also, those pencil-thin eyebrows don't look good on anyone. Please let's never bring them back, k?

        image
        Drew BarrymoreInstagram
        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram
        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        Epic.

