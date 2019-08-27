image
Today's Top Stories
1
Emma Stone Is Cruella de Vil
image
2
How Stitch Fix Revolutionized Shopping for Me
image
3
All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
4
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
image
5
Make Sure to Request These Songs at Your Wedding

Halsey's Rainbow Roots at the 2019 VMAs Is a Lewk

Taste the rainbow.

image
By Maya Allen
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Getty Images

Singer Halsey showed up to the 2019 Video Music Awards with rainbow roots. Think: an elevated approach to red carpet-worthy rainbow hair. But, honestly, are you even surprised? The New Jersey-born songwriter has been a hair chameleon since the start of her career. Name a color, chances are she's worn it on her head. Red, blonde, pink, platinum, teal...the list goes on. Tonight, she decided to combine all colors of the rainbow into one, and it's a lewk.

image
Getty Images

She paired her vibrantly-streaked middle part with sleek, jet-black hair teased at the ends. Her hair was mastered by oh-so-talented celebrity hairstylist Florido using GHD styling products and Dove Hair products. "The rainbow part was Halsey’s idea," Florido mentioned in a statement. "She loves to stand out and switch things up. I made sure to give her a simpler hairstyle to showcase the part and make sure the rainbow was the star of the show.”

Here's a look at it from the back (hi, French Montana):

image
Getty Images

This entire ensemble is bringing the DRAMA.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

I'm obsessed with how glossy her hair texture is. Florido used a bunch of Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($5) to maintain the texture and hold. I know we're all stunned by her hair, but I can't not point out the fact that her apricot blush, which is swept-up to her temples, so beautifully matches her dress. Surprise! Celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian used COVERGIRL Full Spectrum Color Idol Lipstick in Hustle ($10) to nail this blush.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

This isn't the first time Halsey has worn rainbow hair this year though. Back in July she pulled off rainbow blunt bangs.

Basically, Halsey is a rainbow hair queen, and no color is safe.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
image
Halsey Is Letting Life Happen
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Video Music Awards 2019
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Kaitlynn Carter Attended the VMAs with Miley
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Bella and Gigi Hadid Both Are Blondes at the VMAs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Taylor Swift Calls Out the White House at VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show Camila and Shawn Had a Steamy VMAs Performance
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show Twitter Reacts to Missy Elliott's VMAs Performance
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show People Are Roasting Taylor Swift for Her VMAs Act
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 26, 2019 Gigi and Bella Matched at the MTV VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cutest Couples at the 2019 MTV VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Every Sheer Outfit at the 2019 VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Lizzo Is the Only Person Who Matters at the VMAs