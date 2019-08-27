Singer Halsey showed up to the 2019 Video Music Awards with rainbow roots. Think: an elevated approach to red carpet-worthy rainbow hair. But, honestly, are you even surprised? The New Jersey-born songwriter has been a hair chameleon since the start of her career. Name a color, chances are she's worn it on her head. Red, blonde, pink, platinum, teal...the list goes on. Tonight, she decided to combine all colors of the rainbow into one, and it's a lewk.

Getty Images

She paired her vibrantly-streaked middle part with sleek, jet-black hair teased at the ends. Her hair was mastered by oh-so-talented celebrity hairstylist Florido using GHD styling products and Dove Hair products. "The rainbow part was Halsey’s idea," Florido mentioned in a statement. "She loves to stand out and switch things up. I made sure to give her a simpler hairstyle to showcase the part and make sure the rainbow was the star of the show.”

Here's a look at it from the back (hi, French Montana):

Getty Images

This entire ensemble is bringing the DRAMA.

Getty Images

I'm obsessed with how glossy her hair texture is. Florido used a bunch of Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($5) to maintain the texture and hold. I know we're all stunned by her hair, but I can't not point out the fact that her apricot blush, which is swept-up to her temples, so beautifully matches her dress. Surprise! Celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian used COVERGIRL Full Spectrum Color Idol Lipstick in Hustle ($10) to nail this blush.

Getty Images

This isn't the first time Halsey has worn rainbow hair this year though. Back in July she pulled off rainbow blunt bangs.

Basically, Halsey is a rainbow hair queen, and no color is safe.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE