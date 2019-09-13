Demi Lovato Has Lime Green Hair Now and Looks Too Cool

Whether you have speculations about Demi Lovato's love affair with Mike Johnson (I'm rooting for y'all!) or you're completely here for her unedited bikini photo on Instagram, you need to keep your eyes locked on Lovato because her new lime green hair is about to have you SHOOK. The 27-year-old has been wearing her jet-black asymmetrical lob so well for the past few months, but she recently decided to dip-dye her ends neon green.

She took to Instagram Stories to show off her new ombré style. All I have to say is, lime green hair on Lovato is such a lewk. See for yourself:

According to her "In case some of you forgot—Yes! Green Hair" caption, she already revealed her new hair. Thank you, Lovato, for the reminder we all needed. I love the stark contrast of her jet-black hair and bright green ends. She also sprinkled a few strands green on the top of her hair.

In the slide before this IG story of her hair, she posted a picture of her green negative space manicure, which matches her hair perfectly. "Woke up sick yesterday can't do anything today..But my nails match my hair so that's cool," she captioned the photo.

Cool, indeed *books nail appointment*. Dying for more pics, too? Don't you worry, my Instagram photo alerts are on for Lovato, and I'll be over here patiently waiting for more photos of her screenshot-worthy hair until further notice. Green feels so appropriate for fall.

Since this is about Lovato's hair, it gives me an excuse to share some of my favorite styles the singer has ever worn.

Remember Lovato's mohawk moment at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards?

And this shine-blinding, slick-back she stunned the red carpet with the following year?

I can't leave out her mermaid hair. These soft bends paired with a center part = everything.

Last but certainly not least, her wet and wavy highlights 😍.

In short, Lovato has amazing hair, and I'll probably stan any style she wears. Snaps for this neon green moment.

