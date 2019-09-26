Sound the alarm: Mila Kunis, whose trademark dark hair has seen her from her That '70s Show days all the way through to Bad Moms, has made a big change. The star was photographed with platinum blonde hair poking out under a baseball cap, and–an even bigger surprise!—dip-dyed teal tips.

Kunis hasn't commented on her hair change (which isn't a huge surprise; Kunis is fairly private, especially when it comes to her personal life), but it's being speculated that the hair change is for her role in Four Good Days, a film that also stars Glenn Close and was scheduled to begin filming in L.A. this month. It's based on a Washington Post article by Eli Saslow.

Per Deadline: "Close will play Deb, a mother helping her daughter Molly (Kunis) work through four crucial days on Molly’s road to recovery from substance abuse...Their time together after a long estrangement revives both the painful wounds they have inflicted on each other, but also offers the opportunity to rekindle their fundamental, complicated, love for one another." So it's possible that Kunis has dyed her hair for the role of Molly.

Whatever the reason for the change—maybe she just felt like it!—it's definitely new; Kunis was photographed at a baseball game last weekend with her trademark dark hair. Here she is this week, looking relaxed in jeans, a striped top, and a baseball cap.

And here's the hair up close:

Lest you forget, here's what we're used to from Kunis' hair:

Whatever the reason for the change, this much is clear: The only person who could pull off teal dip-dye in 2019 is Mila Kunis. (Now I kind of want to dip-deal my hair blue. Someone stage an intervention, please?)

