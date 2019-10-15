image
Today's Top Stories
1
Birchbox CEO: "I Ran My Company on Bed Rest"
image
2
The Best Places to Explore In Dreamy Dubrovnik
image
3
Found: Your Fall Wardrobe Staples
image
4
Unisex Nonhormonal Birth Control Is Coming
image
5
Indulge With These Wine-Themed Beauty Products

Gabrielle Union's New Natural Haircut and Glowing Skin Is All the Inspo You'll Need

Her curls give me life.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Gabrielle Union's beauty knows no bounds. When the the award-winning actress and mom to my favorite #ShadyBaby to follow on Instagram, Kaavia James, is not busy mothering and filming her latest show America's Got Talent, she's stunting on the 'Gram. And I'm absolutely here every last bit of it. Union's latest slay came in the form of a curly cut she debuted yesterday, which isn't surprising because she's no stranger to a hair switch-up. But nonetheless, it's a iconic haircut that deserves to be documented.

Union captioned her photo: "Them: Why don't you ever wear your natural hair?!?!
Me: Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy 🤷🏾‍♀️"

Hey girl, hey. I don't know about you, but this boomerang just gave me a gust of confidence and SO. MUCH. LIFE. Union's followers were also on fire from the bomb she dropped commenting thousands of compliments and heart eyes.

To give us all a closer look, Union posted a second series of photos tagging her long-time hairstylist, Larry Sims, and her very own line of products for natural hair Flawless Hair. I'll say this: It's never not refreshing to see natural hair being embraced in all of its glory.

Sidebar: HER SKIN (Union credits her ageless glow to a gallon of water per day and Luzern Laboratories products) What gives her hair so much shape is the way Sims styled and cut her curls into a deep side-part, which is tapered on one side, allowing more of her hair to hang heavy on the opposite side with volume. According to Sims' Instagram caption, her defined curls are the result of a twist-out, which is a popular method of styling natural hair.

This is certainly not the first time Union has worn her natural hair. Sims has worn many natural styles in the past, including curls, box braids, afros, twists, and more. The picture book of the actress's past styles would be long, diverse, and incredibly impressive. But there's something about this curly cut that feels like the winner, and gives me so much inspo. Now, I want a dope dimensional cut on my curls.

My vote: more curls and more natural hair in Hollywood!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

Related Stories
image
Gorgeous Crochet Hairstyles for Natural Hair
image
The Best Natural Hair Products of 2019
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity Hair Transformations
image Ashley Benson Just Dyed Her Hair Deep Brunette
image Rihanna Just Got Bangs, and Now I Want Bangs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Mila Kunis Debuts Blonde Hair With Teal Tips
image Kendall Went Blonde (!!) for Burberry's Show
image Kristen Stewart Just Dyed Her Hair Pink
image Attention: Katherine Heigl Is No Longer Blonde
image Charlize Theron Just Got a Bowl Cut
image Kim Kardashian Has '90s Chunky Highlights Now
image Jordyn Woods Just Got a Gorgeous Asymmetrical Bob
image Bella Hadid's Hair Is Blonder Than Ever