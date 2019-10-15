Gabrielle Union's beauty knows no bounds. When the the award-winning actress and mom to my favorite #ShadyBaby to follow on Instagram, Kaavia James, is not busy mothering and filming her latest show America's Got Talent, she's stunting on the 'Gram. And I'm absolutely here every last bit of it. Union's latest slay came in the form of a curly cut she debuted yesterday, which isn't surprising because she's no stranger to a hair switch-up. But nonetheless, it's a iconic haircut that deserves to be documented.

Union captioned her photo: "Them: Why don't you ever wear your natural hair?!?!

Me: Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy 🤷🏾‍♀️"

Hey girl, hey. I don't know about you, but this boomerang just gave me a gust of confidence and SO. MUCH. LIFE. Union's followers were also on fire from the bomb she dropped commenting thousands of compliments and heart eyes.

To give us all a closer look, Union posted a second series of photos tagging her long-time hairstylist, Larry Sims, and her very own line of products for natural hair Flawless Hair. I'll say this: It's never not refreshing to see natural hair being embraced in all of its glory.

Sidebar: HER SKIN (Union credits her ageless glow to a gallon of water per day and Luzern Laboratories products) What gives her hair so much shape is the way Sims styled and cut her curls into a deep side-part, which is tapered on one side, allowing more of her hair to hang heavy on the opposite side with volume. According to Sims' Instagram caption, her defined curls are the result of a twist-out, which is a popular method of styling natural hair.

This is certainly not the first time Union has worn her natural hair. Sims has worn many natural styles in the past, including curls, box braids, afros, twists, and more. The picture book of the actress's past styles would be long, diverse, and incredibly impressive. But there's something about this curly cut that feels like the winner, and gives me so much inspo. Now, I want a dope dimensional cut on my curls.

My vote: more curls and more natural hair in Hollywood!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.