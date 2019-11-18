Supermodel Bella Hadid can serve any lewk. I mean, she is a supermodel. But when the 23-year-old wasn't strutting her stuff on the runway in transformative hair and makeup looks, before this year she'd kept her hair pretty modest. We all knew off-duty Hadid to have dark brown hair, a style she's worn since the beginning of her life in the limelight—but something about 2019 sparked a change in Hadid, who decided she wanted to switch things up. For the first time ever, she went blonde, then went even lighter with honey blonde hair, and then twinned with her sister at the 2019 VMAs with a dip-dyed blonde tone.

Back in September, she returned to her roots and walked Paris Fashion Week with her usual deep brunette hue. But that didn't mean she was done doing the most with her hair. On Friday, November 15 at Vogue's Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris, the model was seen sporting a dark brown bob styled in a very *familiar* KKW-like way.

I'll let you be the judge:

Her bob is parted in the center, which is, in fact, how she usually wears her bobs. But this style is significantly shorter than her past styles, and heavily rounded at the ends, which gorgeously accentuates her face. She went a bit shorter in the front with bumped ends to create a slightly layered style.

Everyone's saying her style looks super similar to KKWs bob she rocked earlier this year:

Sure, whatever, the style is practically the same. But, who cares? KKW changes her hair as much as the average human changes their underwear: every damn day, so she doesn't own any style. And this sleek, dark chocolate bob looks absolutely beautiful on Hadid. It's nice to see her changing up her texture, which is usually tousled.

She seems to be having fun with her new look and that's all that matters.

Get it, girl. Bob life is definitely all that it's cracked up to be—I hopped on the bob bandwagon a few months ago and haven't looked back since. I already know what you're wondering, and the answer is YEP, you should chop it all off. I promise you won't look back.

