Did You Spot Charlize Theron's Hidden Hair Accessory?

Every single time there's a carpet Charlize Theron will be stepping foot on, I'm prepared to be blown away by her beauty. How could anyone ever forget last year at the Oscars when she showed up with a dramatically darker haircut? Or, a few weeks ago when she casually wore a Tiffany necklace in her hair at the SAG Awards? Also, that one time she made a bowl cut look cool? Unreal. (Please, teach me your ways Charlize.)

Tonight at the 2020 Oscars is no different. To no surprise, the actress showed up looking like an absolute vision in her bright blonde pixie cut paired with a thigh-high slit Dior dress. Her hair, which appears to be a simple swept-back style, actually has a party in the back. Extra points for you if you already spotted her hidden hair accessory.

Here's her cut from the front:

Getty Images

And her long-time stylist, Adir Abergel, revealed it from the back:

"Hair details with Charlize Theron for the Oscars," is what he captioned his Instagram photo, sharing that he used Virtue Labs Products to perfect the look.

This subtle addition elevated her style so much. Although it's unclear how Abergel weaved this into Theron's cut so seamlessly, it's best to say he did a stellar job.

Here's another angle of this sort-of-secret hair accessory on Theron chatting it up with Margot Robbie:

Kevin Winter Getty Images

I've come to terms with the fact I'll fawn over Theron forever, and I'm completely okay with that.

