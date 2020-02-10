image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the Oscars
image
2
Ashleigh Murray Is the Real McCoy
image
3
All the Celebs That Sat Front Row at NYFW
image
4
Dating When You're $120,000 In Debt
image
5
3 Magical Minutes With Kim Kardashian

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Did You Spot Charlize Theron's Hidden Hair Accessory?

You have to see her hair from the back.

image
By Maya Allen
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGetty Images

Every single time there's a carpet Charlize Theron will be stepping foot on, I'm prepared to be blown away by her beauty. How could anyone ever forget last year at the Oscars when she showed up with a dramatically darker haircut? Or, a few weeks ago when she casually wore a Tiffany necklace in her hair at the SAG Awards? Also, that one time she made a bowl cut look cool? Unreal. (Please, teach me your ways Charlize.)

Tonight at the 2020 Oscars is no different. To no surprise, the actress showed up looking like an absolute vision in her bright blonde pixie cut paired with a thigh-high slit Dior dress. Her hair, which appears to be a simple swept-back style, actually has a party in the back. Extra points for you if you already spotted her hidden hair accessory.

Here's her cut from the front:

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

And her long-time stylist, Adir Abergel, revealed it from the back:

"Hair details with Charlize Theron for the Oscars," is what he captioned his Instagram photo, sharing that he used Virtue Labs Products to perfect the look.

This subtle addition elevated her style so much. Although it's unclear how Abergel weaved this into Theron's cut so seamlessly, it's best to say he did a stellar job.

Here's another angle of this sort-of-secret hair accessory on Theron chatting it up with Margot Robbie:

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images

I've come to terms with the fact I'll fawn over Theron forever, and I'm completely okay with that.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
The Most Gorgeous Beauty Looks at the 2020 Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Oscars 2020
image Billie Eilish's Reactions Made the Oscars
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Timmy Photobombed Margot on the Oscars Red Carpet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Elizabeth Banks Rewore Her 2004 Oscars Dress
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals The Best Memes About Timothée Chalamet's Outfit
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show Brad Pitt Dedicates Oscar to His Kids
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Saoirse Ronan Debuted Micro Bangs at the Oscars
image
The Sexiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Oscars
image Butters Brought Her Own Turkey Sandwich to Oscars
image Natalie Portman's Oscars Cape Makes a Statement
image
The Most Gorgeous Beauty Looks at the 2020 Oscars