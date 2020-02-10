image
Charlize Theron Wore a Thigh-High Slit Dior Dress to the 2020 Oscars

Sexy but classic.

image
By Marina Liao
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images

Fact: Charlize Theron always looks gorgeous on the red carpet. For the Oscars red carpet, one of the most important events in Hollywood, the actress continued to bring her fashion A-game. Theron showed up in a black Dior Haute Couture dress that featured a peplum hem, a hanging shoulder strap, and a long train that dragged along behind her on the red carpet. The black gown was a classic piece and had one very sexy detail: a thigh-high slit that climbed up her left leg. The slit showed off a pair of strappy black heels.

Theron posed up a storm on the red carpet (I would too if I was in that dress) and her mom, Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, was right besides her as Theron's date. It's an important night for the actress; she's nominated for a Best Actress award in Bombshell. If she wins tonight, it'll be her second Academy Award (she won in 2004 for her portrayal of a real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster). Check out her full look, below.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images

