Charlize Theron Wore a Tiffany Necklace in Her Hair to the SAG Awards

Award season is a busy time to be a celebrity. In addition to juggling red-carpet appearances and production schedules, stars have to painstakingly select a red carpet outfit for each event, figure out a hair and makeup look for when the whole world is watching—sometimes things don't go according to plan—and get to the show without squashing or creasing their outfit.

Just ask Charlize Theron. The star said in a red carpet PeopleTV interview that she didn't have time to dye her hair, specifically her roots, before showing up to the awards. So, instead of trying to rush the coloring process or rock a wig, Theron decided to style her hair with a Tiffany & Co. necklace. The star laid the accessory right down her part, so it worked seamlessly with her crop top and skirt ensemble from Givenchy. Genius.

Theron is nominated tonight for Female Actor in a Leading Role in Bombshell, so while you're rooting for her (get it?), check out photos of her look below.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff Getty Images

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX Getty Images

