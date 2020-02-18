Another day, another Khloé Kardashian hair switch-up. Although she switches up her style pretty often, blonde has been her signature shade for a while now (despite dabbling with a few fun hair colors every now and then, like this short-lived pastel pink moment). However, more recently, a new bob is on the horizon: Her longtime hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, who did the honors, showed it off on social media yesterday.

Fitzsimons posted her new chic blunt cut with the caption: "The Bronde bob. Khloe Kardashian having a full tonal moment in her beige-bronde sleek bob".

Speaking of bronde, which is when blonde and brown colors collide, the face-framing blunt cut comes just days after the Kardashian showed off a long bronde pony and contemplated whether or not she should make the color change permanent on Instagram. After an outpour of support from her sisters and fans, it seems as if switching to this new shade was a no-brainer for her.

Are you feeling her bronde look? Would you consider trying the color combo yourself? If you're indecisive, this might be for you. This Kardashian is no stranger to blonde hair and a razor-sharp bob moment, so it's great to see a signature look of hers with a toned-down approach.

