image
Today's Top Stories
1
And the Bride Wore...Whatever She Wanted
Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter
2
The Ultimate Catskills Winter Getaway
image
3
Candice Marie Woods on Playing Diana Ross
ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
4
Justin & Jessica Prove Their Relationship Is Solid
image
5
How a Parkland Mom Turned Her Grief into Action

Khloé Kardashian Cut Her New "Bronde" Hair Into a Blunt Bob

image
Getty Images

Another day, another Khloé Kardashian hair switch-up. Although she switches up her style pretty often, blonde has been her signature shade for a while now (despite dabbling with a few fun hair colors every now and then, like this short-lived pastel pink moment). However, more recently, a new bob is on the horizon: Her longtime hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, who did the honors, showed it off on social media yesterday.

Fitzsimons posted her new chic blunt cut with the caption: "The Bronde bob. Khloe Kardashian having a full tonal moment in her beige-bronde sleek bob".

Speaking of bronde, which is when blonde and brown colors collide, the face-framing blunt cut comes just days after the Kardashian showed off a long bronde pony and contemplated whether or not she should make the color change permanent on Instagram. After an outpour of support from her sisters and fans, it seems as if switching to this new shade was a no-brainer for her.

Are you feeling her bronde look? Would you consider trying the color combo yourself? If you're indecisive, this might be for you. This Kardashian is no stranger to blonde hair and a razor-sharp bob moment, so it's great to see a signature look of hers with a toned-down approach.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
Bob Inspiration for Your Big Chop
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity Hair Transformations
image Kylie Got a Super-Short Bob
image Ashley Benson's Bob Just Got a Major Makeover
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Final Days Of "Friends" Courteney Cox Just Went "Rachel" Blonde
image Bella Hadid Got Super Long Disney Princess Hair
image Selena Gomez Looks So Different With a Curly Lob
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Saoirse Ronan Debuted Micro Bangs at the Oscars
image Camila Cabello Swapped Her Dreamy Hair for a Bob
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day One Blake Lively Looks So Different With a Bowl Cut
image Kendall Jenner Is Rocking Caramel Brown Hair Now
image Kaia Gerber Cut Her Brunette Bob Even Shorter