Last night on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian showed off a new hairstyle of "bronde" (blonde and brown) hair that she wondered if she should make permanent.

Her sisters and fans immediately jumped on the bandwagon and insisted that they loved it and she should totally change it.

Khloe, ICYMI, has a whole room filled with blonde extensions in her house.

Khloe commented on the same photos, wondering aloud if she should dye her hair the same color. "Loving this Bronde pony! Do I go back to Bronde??? Let me know 💋 Bronde means blonde and brown mix for those who don’t know 😘." Her sisters and fans immediately were on board: "100% yes," said Kendall Jenner. "yes baby," said Kylie. Khloe's denim brand Good American wrote, "Obsessed with this color on you 😍❤️" Reality star Kim Zolciak added, "So damn gorgeous! Love love this color." And that's, like, one percent of the comments basically begging for her bronde lewk to become permanent.

Just a few days ago, Khloe showed off her blonde hair with darker roots; Aside from the occasional photoshoot, it looks like she's primarily loved some version of blonde for a long time. A few days ago she put a photo on her Stories saying, "My natural curl is TRYING to come out and play." Her short hair looked beautifully wavy; The color was still blonde but on the darker side. So it looks like she might have been thinking about a changeup for a little while.

Here's the new look:

And here's the blonde just a few days ago, with her darker roots underneath:

I actually quite like the new color, to be honest. Do it, Khloe!!

