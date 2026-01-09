I don't consider myself a straight natural per se (this is someone who doesn't chemically straighten their hair, yet they still wear it straight or flat ironed more often than they wear it in its naturally curly state). To me, the term "blown-out natural" seems more fitting, since I blow out my hair once a week without applying any other sources of heat. There's a method to my madness, I promise.

I haven't chemically straightened my hair in over a decade, but after several years of styling my natural curls, single-strand fairy knots became the bane of my existence, causing my ends to break off and snag on surfaces and, ultimately, make it impossible to retain length. So I've spent the last year blowing out my hair before adding curls and twists to it, and in turn, perfecting my blowout routine.

It's taken some time, but these days I've got it all down to a science, and I've been able to streamline my routine so that I can get a straight (not silky), salon-like blowout without having to spend a full day on my hair. After a lot of trial and error, these products have become staples in my routine.

Good Condition

After spending years perfecting my routine, the biggest thing I’ve learned is that the best blowouts always start in the shower. After using hydrating shampoos to cleanse away any dirt, oil, or buildup from previous weeks, it’s a must that I follow up with a conditioner or hair mask, especially since I’m working with color-treated hair that dries out easily already.

Olaplex Rich Moisture Hydration and Anti-Frizz Hair Mask for Dry or Medium to Thick Hair $44 at Sephora Excessive blow drying, brushing, and general manipulation can be harsh on the hair, which is why I like to use this hair mask from Olaplex every once in a while. It uses a special technology that hydrates the hair and prevents cuticle damage that can eventually cause frizz. Matrix Food for Soft Rich Hydrating Treatment Mask for Hair Repair $45 at Ulta Beauty Yes, TikTok influenced me to buy this creamy hair mask, and yes, it does live up to the hype. It's made with hyaluronic acid and avocado oil for moisturizing dry and dehydrated strands, and it’s a quick and easy treatment that softens my hair in under ten minutes.

Beat the Heat

My favorite blow dryers (more on those in a bit) don’t necessarily heat up to extreme temperatures, but I still like to make sure I’m using a heat protecting spray or serum (or both) any time I use even the slightest amount of heat to stretch my hair. These products have yet to let me down.

Design Essentials Silk Essentials Thermal Strengthening Serum $23 at Ulta Beauty This silky serum doesn’t just provide heat protection—it also strengthens the hair thanks to its inclusion of amino acids, which can be beneficial to hair that breaks easily or is porous due to color and chemical treatments. Just be aware that, because this is a strengthening formula, you’ll definitely need to follow up with an oil or a styling product that emphasizes hydration. CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray $18.50 at Ulta Beauty This is a no-fuss product that I’ve kept on deck for years, since it’s super-light and moisturizing while also helping me block out frizz. Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer $32 at QVC - US Bumble and bumble’s leave-in conditioner is basically three different products in one bottle. It detangles, hydrates, and protects the hair from drying out all while providing heat protection up to 450 degrees.

High and Dry

Up until I discovered these hair dryers, I spent years frying my hair with cheap hair tools under the impression that more heat meant less frizz and straighter results. These are proof that it's possible to get salon-quality results without extreme heat.

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer $549.99 at Ulta Beauty While the Dyson Supersonic is a very pricey investment, I've found that few hair dryers can even hold a candle to its fast-drying abilities, and for that, it's worth every penny. This is the tool I turn to whenever I want salon-like results and to get my coily hair as straight as possible in just 25 minutes. Shark Beauty Speedstyle Pro Flex Professional Performance High-Velocity Hair Dryer System $249.99 at Ulta Beauty Shark's Speedstyle tool has a temperature setting that never exceeds 230 degrees, yet it's still one of the fastest, most efficient hair dryers I've ever used. I recently had a hairstylist use this on me during a silk press appointment and I was in awe of how quickly it dried and stretched my curls. L'Oréal Professionnel Airlight Pro Hair Dryer Augmented With Infrared Light Technology $475 at Ulta Beauty One of L'Oreal's newer hair tools, the Airlight Pro was introduced to me during a recent hair appointment, and I've been a fan ever since. It dries hair fast with a heat setting of 285 degrees, but my only real gripe is that I wish it came with a comb attachment.

Set and Forget

I like to finish out my routine by applying leave-in conditioner all over my strands and adding a soft, curl-defining mousse on top of that before letting it all set in my hair. These are my current go-tos.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kinky Curly Knot Today Leave-In Conditioner $13.99 at Sally Beauty One of my favorite leave-in products, Kinky Curly's Knot Today, has a soft, jelly texture that keeps my blown-out hair moisturized for days on end. Pattern Beauty Palo Santo Curl Mousse for Curls & Coils $25 at Sephora If I had to pick a desert island hair product, it would be mousse—specifically this one. It has an ultra-soft texture and perfectly defines my curls without drying them out or making them feel crunchy.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.