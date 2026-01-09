I Blow Out My Hair Once a Week—This Tool Gives Me Salon Results With No Damage

You'll have dry, frizz-free hair in no time.

I don't consider myself a straight natural per se (this is someone who doesn't chemically straighten their hair, yet they still wear it straight or flat ironed more often than they wear it in its naturally curly state). To me, the term "blown-out natural" seems more fitting, since I blow out my hair once a week without applying any other sources of heat. There's a method to my madness, I promise.

I haven't chemically straightened my hair in over a decade, but after several years of styling my natural curls, single-strand fairy knots became the bane of my existence, causing my ends to break off and snag on surfaces and, ultimately, make it impossible to retain length. So I've spent the last year blowing out my hair before adding curls and twists to it, and in turn, perfecting my blowout routine.

It's taken some time, but these days I've got it all down to a science, and I've been able to streamline my routine so that I can get a straight (not silky), salon-like blowout without having to spend a full day on my hair. After a lot of trial and error, these products have become staples in my routine.

Good Condition

After spending years perfecting my routine, the biggest thing I’ve learned is that the best blowouts always start in the shower. After using hydrating shampoos to cleanse away any dirt, oil, or buildup from previous weeks, it’s a must that I follow up with a conditioner or hair mask, especially since I’m working with color-treated hair that dries out easily already.

Beat the Heat

My favorite blow dryers (more on those in a bit) don’t necessarily heat up to extreme temperatures, but I still like to make sure I’m using a heat protecting spray or serum (or both) any time I use even the slightest amount of heat to stretch my hair. These products have yet to let me down.

High and Dry

Up until I discovered these hair dryers, I spent years frying my hair with cheap hair tools under the impression that more heat meant less frizz and straighter results. These are proof that it's possible to get salon-quality results without extreme heat.

Set and Forget

I like to finish out my routine by applying leave-in conditioner all over my strands and adding a soft, curl-defining mousse on top of that before letting it all set in my hair. These are my current go-tos.

