The 21 Best Hair Dryers for a Professional-Looking Blowout
Salon-worthy results, but at home.
In a perfect world, we could all get a blowout from a pro on a daily basis. But who has the time (or budget) for that? Fortunately, there are a ton of hair tools, from blow dryers to straightening brushes to hot brushes, that give you a salon-worthy mane from the comfort of your home—and we've scoured the market to bring you the best of the best. From the most sought-after luxury devices to the high-performance, budget-friendly options, our curated list is here to address every texture and hair care need. Ahead, the state-of-the-art hair dryers designed to tame frizz and add volume to listless, post-shower hair, all in record time.
DevaCurl Dryer & Diffuser Combo
The Curl Whisperer
Blow drying your curls straight or shaping them without creating frizz is no easy feat, but DevaCurl has the solution. It's all about the accessories: The hand-shaped diffuser works to dry curls from root to tip, revealing fluffy, defined waves and curls. The concentrator nozzle helps achieve a sleek finish with minimal effort.
Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer
The Stylist Favorite
Not only is this ion blow dryer powerful enough for all textures, it's compact and lightweight enough to seamlessly pack into any travel bag or gym tote. In addition to its speedy drying abilities, if offers an effective cool air function, which ensures a high-gloss finish when you blast it for 30 seconds at the end.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
The Silent Superhero
Endorsed by beauty editors and celebrities alike, the supersonic Dyson hair dryer is exactly the overachieving device you'd expect. It's lightweight, extremely easy to control, and doesn't come with that annoying filter at the back that gets clogged with dust. The super-powered dry time makes your post-shower life easy. As a curly girl, the sturdy magnetic wide tooth comb attachment is my hero when it comes to seamlessly stretching my strands for the perfect voluminous blowout. The price tag may seem alarming, but the results are worth it in my books.
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The 2-in-1 Drying Tool
With over 65,000 five star reviews, this device is the perfect go-to for a voluminous salon-worthy blowout. Yes, even those with fine hair textures can depend on this hot tool for the perfect bombshell blowout.
Turbo Power Twin Turbo 3200
The High-Powered Gem
If you're looking to dry your strands in half the time of a typical dryer, go for this high-powered hair tool. But be warned: the device gets extremely hot and the air power is massive.
Tineco Moda One Smart Ionic Hair Dryer
The Smart Device
Tineco is the latest luxury vacuum cleaner company to expand its product line to offer hair tools. Their new hair dryer is a lightweight smart device built with optimal haircare in mind. The Moda One connects to an app to provide seven pre-set drying modes. It also has a moisture and proximity detecting sensor that adjust according to your hair and scalp needs to quickly and efficiently dry your hair while preventing heat damage.
Wazor Infrared Lightweight Hair Dryer
The Frizz Buster
This cost-friendly lightweight hair dryer does wonders for banishing frizz. The ions released from this device work to reduce static in the hair to reveal your best silky smooth blowout.
amika Mighty Mini Dryer Obliphica
The Best Mini
This dryer may be mini but as the name states, it's certainly mighty. Pack this powerful compact dryer in just about any bag for the perfect on-the-go blowout.
Conair Infiniti Pro Dryer
The Best of the Basics
If all you need is a no-frills hair dryer that gets the job done at an accessible price, consider the new version of Conair's classic Infiniti Pro. It's a little heavier and louder than the other soothing varieties in the mix, but you can count on the high-powered motor to dry your hair swiftly in a time crunch.
Remington AC2015 Pro Hair Dryer
The Drugstore Find
Consider this the perfect option for fine hair textures. Boasting ceramic pearl technology, the device transfers micro-conditioners to your hair while drying for sleek, shiny results.
RUSK Speed Freak Professional 2000 Watt Dryer
The Best for Coarse Hair
Thick textures call for a great deal of arm strength when it comes to detangling and blow-drying. Thanks to this power player you'll be able to maneuver through your strands in a quarter of the time.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer
The Pro Option
BaBylissPRO is known for its high performing straightening tools and their blow dryer is no different. With six different heat and speed settings for a smooth salon-worthy blowout.
T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer
The Foldable Wonder
You don't have to get stuck using a low quality hotel dryer again when you can fold up this mini hair dryer and easily stow it in a suitcase. The T3 model—packaged in a range of clean pastels—comes with a professional length cord and delivers a steady stream of ionized air so you can continue your good hair streak no matter what the climate.
Paul Mitchell Neuro Halo Touchscreen Hair Dryer
The Futuristic Find
The only thing sleeker than the design of Paul Mitchell's Neuro Halo is the sleek and frizz-free results that this hair tool will leave behind. Swipe through the backlit touchscreen to lock in your settings for your desired blowout experience.
InStyler BLU Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer
The Jet Engine Dryer
Like a functional work of art, this beautiful ceramic dryer is at the midpoint of price, design, and power. The turbo-charged engine and the light body ensures that you won't get arm cramps from spending ages with your arms aloft, and its ionic technology helps your hair retain its natural moisture.
BaBylissPRO Rapido Dryer
The Quiet Dryer
For early risers with no time to spare, the splurge for this BaBylissPRO dryer may be worth it specifically for the hair dryer's removable noise-cancelling feature and the all-business motor.
Bio Ionic 10X Ultralight Speed Dryer
Super Light, Super Fast
The new Bio Iconic "Ultralight" hair dryer sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi flick: the model promises dry hair in less than 10 minutes, all packaged in a slim body that weighs less than one pound.
Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer
The Salon Dryer Beloved by Normals
You'd know this is a salon dryer by its long cord and the many mix and match diffusers that fit the nozzle. The pro-tool is loved by hair stylists and us normal folk for its shine capabilities and the fact that the heat settings (three of them) don't scorch hair.
CHI Touch Screen Hair Dryer
The Future of Hot Tools
Ideal for aspiring salon pros and people who love to micromanage their hair, the Chi Touch 2 Touch notably features a touch screen—what a time to be alive!—so you can play around with 39 different levels of heat and dial up or dial down the ions for sleeker or more voluminous strands.
Sephora Collection Mini Blast Ionic Blow Dryer
The Vacation-Ready Mini
Because those complimentary hotel hair dryers rarely do the trick, stock a travel-sized option that will diffuse fly-aways and help you maintain your natural volume miles away from your trusted salon.
Hot Tools Gold Turbo Ceramic Dryer
The Goldilocks of Hair Dryers
This Hot Tools ceramic dryer sells at a fraction of the price of the salon models, without skimping on quality: think six heat settings, an eight-foot-long cord, and three attachable tools designed for curly and frizzy manes.
Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty
-
