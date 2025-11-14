Keke Palmer with a curly afro? Yes, please. Curly afro with baby bangs? Oh, absolutely. On November 13, the entrepreneur posted a collaboration with Apple on Instagram for the holiday season. While I love Apple Pay as much as the next person, I couldn’t stop staring at her hair. It was bouncy, curly, and so voluminous.

Palmer’s hair was dyed her now signature copper hue, the perfect color to highlight her earth-toned knit dress. Her curls were then perfectly cut to frame her face. Baby bangs ensured her stunning '90s-style eyebrows were fully on display, and a few trims at the ends of her hair made sure her afro rested beautifully on her shoulders. Palmer is a walking billboard displaying the art of the curly cut, and she (along with her hairstylist) has nailed the assignment with masterful precision.

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) A photo posted by on

Curly afros have long been one of my favorite hairstyles, but there is an art to cutting coily hair that not many people have mastered. Still, it is something that can be achieved, and when you add in the bangs to the mix, you end up with a style that is tension-free and allows your hair to thrive unencumbered; who doesn’t want that feeling of freedom?

I love having my own afro out to play, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the upkeep I do at home to keep it detangled and healthy. One of my favorite ways to achieve the look is simply using a wig or hair extensions; however, if you want your own coils to flow in the wind this winter, keep reading for the products I recommend to have on hand for your styling days to get the most out of your hairstyle.