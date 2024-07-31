It is the year, or perhaps the decade, of the bob. Though the style is nothing new (the timeless cut first gained popularity in the 20s), the amount of bob haircuts we're seeing these days is unmatched. There are blunt bobs, flippy bobs, French bobs, undone bobs, choppy bobs, long bobs, and of course, curly bobs!

"Hair texture changes everything," celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh explains. "What we’re seeing a lot of is curly haircuts. I’ve never seen such an influx of teen boys wanting perms.”

But once the curls are in place—how do you style them?

"When getting a bob cut for curly hair, it's crucial to choose a stylist experienced with curls to ensure the cut suits your curl pattern and face shape," celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington tells Marie Claire. "Opt for a length that complements your curls and consider layers to add volume. Regular trims will help maintain the shape, and using curl-friendly products will define and hydrate your curls. Keep in mind that curly hair can shrink, so plan for a slightly longer initial length." Ahead, scroll through some of our very favorite curly bob hairstyles from celebrities and the runway.

The Best Curly Bob Hairstyles

Angular Curly Bob (With Bangs)

Chef Sophia Roe can often be seen rocking a curly bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her dark locks are now grown out, Chef Sophia Roe is one of the best examples of a curly bob-rocker out there. During a 2020 interview with Rose Inc., she explained how she gets her hair so healthy—advice anyone, with any haircut, can appreciate.

"The one thing that I try to make sure that I’m doing is take care of my scalp," she noted. "In between washes, I have a mist—apple cider vinegar mixed with tea tree and water—that I spray on my scalp every night. I’m unwavering with that."

Angular Curly Bob (Without Bangs)

Curly bobs and charm necklaces are a winning pair. (Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

If you're looking to define and enhance your natural curls, Washington recommends an angular curly bob. Try products like Milk_shake Curl Passion Curl Shaper to add definition and moisture. "Styles will be soft to the touch yet ultra defined without any heaviness or crunch," he says. And remember: tighter curls have a more defined shape and need less styling.

Soft Curly Lob

Lily Rose Depp rocks her lob with a bit of soft curls. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don't have naturally curly hair, there's no shame in taking a curling iron to your locks like Lily-Rose Depp. Here, The Idol star rocks a lob (that's a long bob, FYI) with the slightest twist added to her fine strands for good measure. So soft and so pretty.

Teased Curly Lob

Zendaya's character Tashi Duncan rocked a killer bob in Challengers—and so did Zendaya on the movie's press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We know Zendaya can do no wrong in the long hair department, but there's something to be said about her shorter hairstyles. A nice ode to the curly bob, this longer style has plenty of height to add body and volume.

Romantic Curly Bob

Gigi Hadid wore a romantic curly bob at the 2024 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the haircuts heard round the world in 2024 was Gigi Hadid's bob, the work of celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. After undergoing the chop, she styled her short locks in soft romantic curls at the 2024 Met Gala. Crafted by her longtime hairstylist Laura Polko, the look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe and made complete with a deep side part.

Asymmetrical Curly Bob

Zoe Saldana's curly bob isn't real—but it is real cute. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana's faux bob isn't just one length—it's two. And that's completely on purpose. To get the look, pin your curls up underneath your hair, leaving the top layer exposed to give the illusion of an all-over chop.

Volume-Less Curly Bob

A model wearing her hair in a curly bob. (Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

There's something so sophisticated about this simple curly bob—and it's not just the turtleneck talking. Hitting right at chin length, the lack of immense volume allows the haircut to speak on its own and proves the mastery of the one-length chop. It's the French bob gone curly.

Sculptural Curly Bob

Ruth Negga 's curly bob defies gravity. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruth Negga's structured yet messy curly bob is almost spherical—it's truly impressive. The work of hairstylist Lacy Redway, the style utilizes Negga's natural texture with some more curl thrown in for good measure.

Faux Vintage Bob

A young Vanessa Hudgens with her hair in a vintage-inspired curly bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baby V! Doesn't young Vanessa Hudgens look so adorable with a vintage-inspired curly bob? To get this look, dig out the hot rollers and apply hairspray liberally so your ringlets don't fall.

Micro Curly Bob

Model Taylor Hill's curly bob is effortlessly cool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When model Taylor Hill first chopped her hair following her June 2023 wedding, her lovely natural texture immediately began to steal the show. "The reason I decided to cut my hair was, well, it was kind of a long time coming," she explained in a TikTok video. "I don't really care what people think about it, because it was what I wanted to do."

Curly Bob With Bangs

Katie Holmes gave her one-time signature bob some pizazz by throwing in some curl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes did something big when she cut her hair into a bob. Here, she gave the structured chop a breath of fresh air by adding curls. If you want similar shine, apply hair gloss after washing.

Voluminous Curly Lob

Tracee Ellis Ross's voluminous ringlets hit above her shoulders. That's a bob, baby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross is a hair icon; this voluminous bob is just one look in her impressive repertoire. We can only guess Pattern Beauty products—including The 3-in-1 Interchangeable Curling Iron (which Marie Claire Beauty Director Deena Campbell loves to enhance her own natural curl pattern) and Moisture Milk for Curls & Coils—were used to create this look.

Swooped Curly Bob

Jennifer Lopez's gorgeous locks have seen plenty of fun styles—this bouncy bob included. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Years before Jennifer Lopez showed off a short bob at the Schiaparelli haute couture spring/summer 2024 show in Paris, she wore this romantic style to the 2007 Oscars. It's worth noting that that was also years before the Dyson Airwrap was invented; this style's bounce is so much easier to emulate these days.

Silky Curly Bob

A model walking the runway with a curly bob hairstyle. (Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

This curly bob, which seems to be the model's natural texture, has to have been the work of a good leave-in conditioner. After your shower, towel dry your hair before applying a dime-size amount of your favorite leave-in through your strands (make sure to pay special attention to the ends).

Curly Bob With a Deep Side Part

Kirsten Dunst pairs her blonde curls with a red lip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst's blonde curls are pretty at any length, but we're especially fond of this fun curly bob. To get the ringlet-y look, style your hair in a deep side part and grab a small-barrel curling iron to throw in some texture.

Curly Bob With Soft Bangs

A model rocking a curly bob with soft bangs backstage at a fashion show. (Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

"Proper layering and length adjustments are key to ensure the curls fall beautifully, preventing the cut from appearing too bulky or uneven," notes Washington. See exhibit A above.

Middle Parted Curly Bob

Ayo Edibiri looks majorly chic with her curly bob and sunnies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edibiri may be known to favor a deep side part while showing off her layered bob on the red carpet, but here the comedian opted for a middle part. In turn, her natural curls were bouncier than ever.

Curly Bob With Side Bangs

Kerry Washington with a curly bob and side bangs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another hair chameleon, Kerry Washington's curly bob is a bit messy on purpose; it's those choppy ends that do the trick. However, her silky, majorly swooped side bang add a bit of sophistication to the style.

Slightly Wavy Bob

America Ferrera wore her hair chopped for the Barbie press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, America Ferrera's short, choppy layers give a wavy, above-the-shoulder bob some extra-fun bounce. With the cut taken care of, all you really need to create this look is a proper sea salt spray. Spray, tousle, and off you go.

A-Line Curly Lob

Viola Davis's curly bob lands just above her gorgeous sequined dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Landing just above her gorgeous green sequined dress, Viola Davis's curly bob features an A-line shape that's as classic as its wearer. Her messy-yet-structured curls only add to the allure.

Wet Look Wavy Bob

Hilary Duff smiles big with her bobbed hair in a wet look style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her hair's natural texture isn't especially spiral-y, Hilary Duff was able to jump on the curly bob train with a lot of product to emphasize her natural wavy texture. If you want a similar style, grab your favorite hair gel and get to work.

Gentle Faux Bob

Taylor Swift loves a good (faux) curly bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, Taylor Swift has rocked plenty of faux bobs. At the Los Angeles premiere of her documentary Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in October 2023, she gave the style another spin. For the event, her entire head (bangs included) was softly curled and underpinned to fall right below her jawline. Naturally, a few wispy curls snuck out for max sweetness.

Softly Waved Lob

Ciara's curly bob and middle part is oh so cute. (Image credit: @ciara on Instagram)

Ciara is one of the best Instagram follows out there, if only for her amazing hairstyles. In July 2023, she shared this cute snap to the grid, showing off a short, middle-parted bob with impressive natural texture. The middle part makes each separate section shine—don't those curls look so soft?

Asymmetrical Curly Bob

Taraji P. Henson's curly bob makes the most of two specific lengths. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Taraji P. Henson's stylist Tym Wallace created an asymmetrical style that let her layers pop. Magically, this is the work of a wig—a good reminder that you can always grab a hairpiece (a curly one, at that) if you don't want to cut your hair.

Texturized Bob

Gigi Hadid gave her bob a more lowkey twist this time around. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sporting a completely different look than her romantic Met Gala curls, short-haired Gigi Hadid proved that a slight wave paired with a textured haircut is all you really need for the ultimate cool girl style.

Wavy Curly Lob

Sophia Bush's hair gives the appearance of a curly bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is Sophia Bush's hair actually this short? No. But it's what's in the front that counts here. If you're looking to tease a curly bob and don't feel like throwing on a wig or underpinning, you can move your shortest layer to the front of your hair. While it won't fool anyone you're with IRL, it's great for a photo op—and a nice way to make sure you actually like a haircut before the scissors come out.

Bouncy Curly Lob

Tyla wore a bouncy lob for the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After wearing a gorgeous curly bob at the 2024 Met Gala, Tyla gave the look another spin at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremonies. This time, she chose a Y2K-inspired style for her honey blonde hair that featured some braiding and major layers.

Is A Bob Cut Good For Curly Hair?

Not only is a bob cut good for curly hair—it may just be the perfect style to show off your gorgeous natural texture.

"It enhances the natural volume and texture of curls, creating a stylish and manageable look," explains Washington. "When tailored to suit the curl pattern and face shape, a curly bob can add definition and bounce, making it a versatile and trendy hairstyle. Proper layering and length adjustments are key to ensure the curls fall beautifully, preventing the cut from appearing too bulky or uneven."

What Face Shape Suits a Curly Bob?

While a curly bob can suit any face shape, Washington says it particularly complements oval, heart, and round faces.

What Is a Messy Bob Haircut?

You know those super straight, angular bobs a la Julianne Hough? That's not a messy bob, which embraces a carefree, slightly disheveled look.

"A messy bob haircut is a relaxed, textured style that appears effortlessly tousled and voluminous. It's characterized by layers and choppy ends, creating a casual, undone look," says Washington.

Meet the Experts

Davontae Washington Celebrity Hairstylist Davontaé Washington, is a Los Angeles-based hairstylist. With an exceptional focus on natural hair, wigs, and hair extensions, Davontaé has become a go-to name for A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and more. Davontaé's artistry and affable demeanor have also garnered him opportunities to work with brands like OLAY, Zales, and Apple Music, in addition to contributing his expertise to notable projects including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, OWN Network, and Parkwood Entertainment.